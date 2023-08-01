10 Best Hikes Near St. Louis 2023: Explore the Outdoors

As an ardent lover of the outdoors, I’ve always found myself irresistibly drawn to the call of the wild. The whispering wind that rustles through the leaves, the crisp, invigorating air that fills my lungs, and the sense of adventure that pulses through my veins with every step I take on a new trail.

The world of hiking is a world of discovery, of challenge, and of awe-inspiring beauty. It’s a world I am deeply passionate about, and today, I am thrilled to share a piece of that world with you.

In this guide, I will be unveiling my top 10 hiking trails near St. Louis for 2023. These are trails that have captured my heart and challenged my spirit, trails that have offered me solace and strength, trails that have whispered stories of the past and painted visions of the future.

Each is a unique journey, a unique experience, and a unique adventure waiting to be discovered.

From the tranquil, serene walks through lush, verdant forests where every leaf seems to hold a secret, to the challenging, heart-pounding climbs that reward you with breathtaking, panoramic views that stretch out to the horizon, these trails offer a diverse array of experiences.

They are trails that beckon to the seasoned hiker, trails that welcome the beginner with open arms, and trails that promise an adventure for every soul that answers their call.

1. Castlewood State Park

Castlewood State Park is a favorite among locals, and it’s easy to see why. With over 26 miles of trails, there’s something for everyone here.

The River Scene Trail

The River Scene is a 3.2-mile loop that offers stunning views of the Meramec River. The trail is moderately challenging with some steep climbs, but the panoramic views at the top are well worth the effort. The trail is well-marked and offers plenty of opportunities for wildlife spotting.

The Lone Wolf

The Lone Wolf is a 1.7-mile loop that takes you through a dense forest and along the edge of the Meramec River. The trail is relatively flat, making it a great option for beginners or those looking for a more relaxed hike. This is also dog-friendly, so feel free to bring your furry friend along!

2. Hawn State Park

Hawn State Park is a hidden gem in the St. Louis area. The park is known for its unique sandstone formations and clear, fast-flowing streams.

Pickle Creek Trail

The Pickle Creek is a 1.5-mile loop that takes you along the banks of Pickle Creek and through a beautiful hardwood forest. The trail is relatively easy, but there are some rocky sections that require careful navigation. Along the way, you’ll see unique sandstone formations and a variety of plant and animal life.

Whispering Pines

The Whispering Pines is a 10-mile loop that is considered one of the best hiking trails in Missouri. The trail takes you through a variety of landscapes, including pine and oak forests, grassy glades, and along the edges of clear, rocky streams. The trail is challenging and best suited for experienced hikers.

3. Meramec State Park

Meramec State Park offers a variety of trails that take you through beautiful forests, alongside the Meramec River, and past stunning bluffs.

Wilderness

The Wilderness is a 8.5-mile loop that takes you deep into the park’s wilderness. The trail is moderately challenging with some steep climbs and rocky sections. Along the way, you’ll pass through a beautiful forest, past a series of bluffs, and along the banks of the Meramec River.

Bluff View Trail

The Bluff View is a 1.5-mile loop that offers stunning views of the Meramec River and the surrounding bluffs. The trail is relatively easy, but there are some steep sections. The trail is well-marked and offers plenty of opportunities for wildlife spotting.

4. Taum Sauk Mountain State Park

Taum Sauk Mountain State Park is home to the highest point in Missouri and offers some of the most challenging and rewarding hikes in the area.

Mina Sauk Falls Trail

The Mina Sauk Falls is a 3-mile loop that takes you to the highest point in Missouri and to the state’s tallest waterfall. The trail is challenging with steep climbs and rocky terrain, but the views at the top are unparalleled. On a clear day, you can see for miles in every direction.

Ozark

The Ozark is a long-distance trail that passes through the park. The section within the park is about 12 miles long and offers a challenging hike through rugged terrain. Along the way, you’ll pass through dense forests, past rocky glades, and along the edges of clear, fast-flowing streams.

5. Elephant Rocks State Park

Elephant Rocks State Park is known for its giant granite boulders that resemble a herd of elephants. The park offers a unique hiking experience that is sure to delight both kids and adults.

Elephant Rocks Trail

The Elephant Rocks is a 1-mile loop that takes you past the park’s namesake elephant rocks. The trail is relatively easy and offers plenty of opportunities to climb on and explore the giant boulders. Along the way, you’ll also see an old quarry site and a train engine house.

Engine House Ruins

The Engine House Ruins is a 1.5-mile loop that takes you past the ruins of an old train engine house and through a beautiful forest. The trail is relatively easy and offers a unique glimpse into the area’s history.

6. Cuivre River State Park

Cuivre River State Park offers a variety of trails that take you through beautiful forests, alongside the Cuivre River, and past stunning bluffs.

Lone Spring

The Lone Spring is a 5.5-mile loop that takes you deep into the park’s wilderness. The trail is moderately challenging with some steep climbs and rocky sections. Along the way, you’ll pass through a beautiful forest, past a series of bluffs, and along the banks of the Cuivre River.

Cuivre River Trail

The Cuivre River is a 4.5-mile loop that offers stunning views of the Cuivre River and the surrounding bluffs. The trail is relatively easy, but there are some steep sections. The trail is well-marked and offers plenty of opportunities for wildlife spotting.

7. Don Robinson State Park

Don Robinson State Park is a relatively new addition to Missouri’s state park system, but it has quickly become a favorite among hikers. The park is known for its unique sandstone canyons and clear, fast-flowing streams.

Sandstone Canyon

The Sandstone Canyon is a 2.5-mile loop that takes you through a beautiful sandstone canyon and along the banks of a clear, fast-flowing stream. The trail is moderately challenging with some steep climbs and rocky sections. Along the way, you’ll see unique sandstone formations and a variety of plant and animal life.

LaBarque Creek Trail

The LaBarque Creek is a 1.5-mile loop that takes you along the banks of LaBarque Creek and through a beautiful hardwood forest. The trail is relatively easy, but there are some rocky sections that require careful navigation. Along the way, you’ll see a variety of plant and animal life.

8. Klondike Park

Klondike Park is a beautiful park located on the banks of the Missouri River. The park offers a variety of trails that take you through beautiful forests, alongside the river, and past stunning bluffs.

Lewis and Clark

The Lewis and Clark is a 8.3-mile loop that takes you deep into the park’s wilderness. The trail is moderately challenging with some steep climbs and rocky sections. Along the way, you’ll pass through a beautiful forest, past a series of bluffs, and along the banks of the Missouri River.

Quarry Lake Trail

The Quarry Lake is a 1.5-mile loop that offers stunning views of Quarry Lake and the surrounding bluffs. The trail is relatively easy, but there are some steep sections. The trail is well-marked and offers plenty of opportunities for wildlife spotting.

9. Rockwoods Reservation

Rockwoods Reservation is a nature reserve that offers a variety of trails that take you through beautiful forests, alongside clear streams, and past stunning rock formations.

Lime Kiln Loop Trail

The Lime Kiln Loop Trail is a 3.2-mile loop that takes you past the ruins of an old lime kiln and through a beautiful hardwood forest. The trail is moderately challenging with some steep climbs and rocky sections. Along the way, you’ll see a variety of plant and animal life.

Rock Quarry

The Rock Quarry is a 2.2-mile loop that takes you past an old rock quarry and through a beautiful forest. The trail is relatively easy, but there are some rocky sections that require careful navigation. Along the way, you’ll see a variety of plant and animal life.

10. Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park

Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park is a beautiful park located in the heart of St. Louis County. The park offers a variety of trails that take you through beautiful forests and past stunning rock formations.

Dogwood Trail

The Dogwood is a 2-mile loop that takes you through a beautiful hardwood forest and past a series of stunning rock formations. The trail is moderately challenging with some steep climbs and rocky sections. Along the way, you’ll see a variety of plant and animal life, including dogwood trees that bloom beautifully in the spring.

Woodbine

The Woodbine is a 3.25-mile loop that takes you through a beautiful forest and past a series of stunning rock formations. The trail is relatively easy, but there are some rocky sections that require careful navigation. Along the way, you’ll see a variety of plant and animal life.

FAQ

What is the best time of year to hike near St. Louis?

While hiking can be enjoyed year-round, the best time to hike in St. Louis is typically in the spring (April to June) and fall (September to November).

During these seasons, the weather is generally mild and the trails are often at their most scenic. In spring, you can enjoy the blooming wildflowers and in fall, the changing colors of the leaves.

Are there any fees or permits required to hike these trails?

Most state parks and nature reserves in Missouri, including those mentioned in the guide, do not require an entrance fee or a hiking permit. However, it’s always a good idea to check the official park websites for the most up-to-date information.

Are these trails accessible for people with disabilities?

Accessibility can vary greatly from trail to trail. Some, like the Elephant Rocks in Elephant Rocks State Park, are relatively flat and may be accessible for people with mobility issues.

However, many have steep sections, uneven terrain, or steps that may not be suitable for all. Always check the descriptions or contact the park directly for information on accessibility.

Can I camp overnight at these parks?

Some of the parks, like Hawn State Park and Meramec State Park, offer camping facilities. However, not all parks allow overnight stays and those that do often require a reservation. Be sure to check the park’s official website or contact the park directly for information on camping.

Are they dog-friendly?

Many trails in the St. Louis area are dog-friendly, but it’s important to check the specific rules for each park. In general, dogs must be kept on a leash and you should always clean up after your pet. The Lone Wolf Trail in Castlewood State Park is one example of a dog-friendly trail.

What kind of wildlife might I see?

The St. Louis area is home to a diverse array of wildlife. Depending on the trail, you might see deer, squirrels, rabbits, a variety of birds, and even the occasional fox or coyote. Always remember to observe wildlife from a distance and never feed wild animals.

What should I bring with me on a hike?

It’s important to be prepared when going on a hike. At a minimum, you should bring water, snacks, a map or trail guide, and a basic first aid kit.

Depending on the length and difficulty of the hike, you might also want to bring hiking poles, a compass, and extra layers of clothing. Always check the weather before you go and dress appropriately.

Are there any safety tips I should follow while hiking?

Always tell someone where you’re going and when you expect to return. Stay on marked trails, observe all posted signs and regulations, and keep a safe distance from wildlife.

If you’re hiking alone, consider carrying a whistle or other noise-making device in case of emergency. Always carry a map and compass, and know how to use them.

Final Words

As we come to the end of this guide, I hope that it has inspired you to lace up your hiking boots and set out on an adventure. Each of these trails offers a unique journey into the heart of nature, a journey that is as much about self-discovery as it is about exploring the world around us.

Remember, the beauty of hiking is that it’s not about the destination, but the journey. It’s about the quiet moments of reflection, the exhilaration of reaching a summit, the wonder of a chance encounter with wildlife.

It’s about pushing your limits, stepping out of your comfort zone, and discovering that you are capable of more than you ever imagined.