20 Best Beaches Near Charlotte, NC 2023: Beyond the Queen City

Charlotte, affectionately dubbed the Queen City, is North Carolina’s sparkling gem. This city is bursting with charisma at every corner. Whether you’re chasing thrills, sports, culture, retail therapy, electric nightlife, or a gastronomic journey, Charlotte delivers. However, there’s a tiny hiccup – it’s missing the sandy shores. While Charlotte boasts a plethora of attractions, festivals, food scenes, and more, it’s short on beaches. But fret not! The neighboring towns are brimming with stunning coastlines ready to embrace you. After all, isn’t every day sunnier with a bit of beach? So, here’s a roundup of twenty beach spots near Charlotte for you to dive into during your stay.

20 Stunning Beaches to Visit Near Charlotte, NC

20. Wrightsville Beach:

How Far is It From Charlotte: Approximately 200 miles, around 4 hours drive.

Fun Fact: Wrightsville Beach is renowned for hosting various surfing competitions throughout the year.

Wrightsville Beach, a mere four-hour drive from Charlotte, is a coastal treasure. Crowned as North Carolina’s top beach, it’s also a surfer’s paradise.

With its mesmerizing turquoise waters stretching across four miles of pristine sands, it’s a hotspot for surfing, kiteboarding, sailing, and more. But remember, while the waves beckon, they can be wild, so always stay cautious.

Family-Friendliness: 9 out of 10

Safety: 8 out of 10 (due to currents and waves)

Amenities: 9 out of 10

Water Quality: 9 out of 10

Accessibility: 8 out of 10

19. Atlantic Beach:

How Far is It From Charlotte: Roughly 300 miles, about 5 hours drive.

Fun Fact: Atlantic Beach is part of the Crystal Coast, known for its clear waters and rich marine life.

Nestled between the vast Atlantic Ocean and the tranquil Bogue Sound, Atlantic Beach is a haven of peace. It’s the ideal spot for those seeking solitude or a romantic getaway. The sunrise here is nothing short of magical, making every moment spent worth the five-hour journey.

Family-Friendliness: 8 out of 10

Safety: 9 out of 10

Amenities: 8 out of 10

Water Quality: 9 out of 10

Accessibility: 7 out of 10

18. Kure Beach:

How Far is It From Charlotte: Approximately 210 miles, a bit over 3 hours drive.

Fun Fact: Kure Beach is home to the oldest fishing pier on the Atlantic Coast.

Located in New Hanover County, Kure Beach is a hidden gem just three hours from Charlotte. Whether you’re solo, with pals, or with family, this beach promises a unique experience. The town often hosts art shows and concerts along its expansive shoreline. With its scenic beauty, cozy accommodations, and delightful dining options, missing out on Kure Beach would be a regret.

Family-Friendliness: 9 out of 10

Safety: 9 out of 10

Amenities: 8 out of 10

Water Quality: 9 out of 10

Accessibility: 8 out of 10

17. Lake Norman:

How Far is It From Charlotte: About 25 miles, roughly 30 minutes drive.

Fun Fact: Lake Norman is often called the “inland sea” of North Carolina because of its vast size.

Situated in the picturesque town of Cornelius, Lake Norman is North Carolina’s largest lake. Just half an hour away, it’s a family favorite for fishing, boating, and swimming. Surrounded by bustling towns, you’re never far from dining delights, shopping galore, and entertainment. It’s the perfect mix of serene beach vibes and vibrant town life.

Family-Friendliness: 9 out of 10

Safety: 9 out of 10

Amenities: 9 out of 10

Water Quality: 8 out of 10 (given it’s a lake)

Accessibility: 10 out of 10 (due to its proximity to Charlotte)

16. Lake James:

How Far is It From Charlotte: Roughly 70 miles, about 90 minutes drive.

Fun Fact: Lake James has been a filming location for movies like “The Last of the Mohicans.”

Nestled in the mountains of Western North Carolina, Lake James is a reservoir wonder. Just a short drive from Charlotte, it’s one of the nearest beach spots. From hiking trails to kayaking, there’s no shortage of adventures. The sandy shores are perfect for swimming, fishing, and boating, and with ample amenities, it’s an ideal family beach destination.

Family-Friendliness: 8 out of 10

Safety: 8 out of 10

Amenities: 8 out of 10

Water Quality: 8 out of 10 (given it’s a lake)

Accessibility: 9 out of 10 (given its relatively close distance to Charlotte)

15. Outer Banks:

How Far is It From Charlotte: Approximately 350 miles, around 6 hours drive.

Fun Fact: The Outer Banks is home to the first-ever National Seashore in the United States.

The Outer Banks, a series of barrier islands, might be a six-hour drive from Charlotte, but it’s a coastal wonderland. Renowned for its pristine beaches, it’s a must-visit when in Carolina. The quaint seaside villages transport you to a timeless realm, where the present moment is all that matters, enveloped by nature’s embrace.

Family-Friendliness: 9 out of 10

Safety: 8 out of 10

Amenities: 8 out of 10

Water Quality: 9 out of 10

Accessibility: 7 out of 10 (due to its length and various entry points)

14. Lake Wylie:

How Far is It From Charlotte: About 17 miles, roughly 20 minutes drive.

Fun Fact: Lake Wylie is named after Dr. W. Gil Wylie, who founded the Catawba Power Company.

Just a stone’s throw from Charlotte, Lake Wylie is the perfect escape for those spontaneous beach plans. Nestled between Rock Hill and Charlotte, its proximity makes it a tourist favorite.

Whether you’re into boating, fishing, or simply unwinding, Lake Wylie has it all. And with neighboring parks like Ebenezer and Windjammer, it’s a complete package.

Family-Friendliness: 8 out of 10

Safety: 8 out of 10

Amenities: 7 out of 10

Water Quality: 8 out of 10

Accessibility: 9 out of 10 (given its proximity to Charlotte)

13. Emerald Isle:

How Far is It From Charlotte: Roughly 300 miles, about 5 hours drive.

Fun Fact: Emerald Isle got its name from the lush greenery visible from the air.

A shimmering gem on North Carolina’s coast, Emerald Isle is a beach lover’s dream. With its pristine white sands and azure waters, it’s the perfect backdrop for relaxation. The island boasts ample amenities, ensuring a comfortable stay for families and solo travelers alike.

Family-Friendliness: 9 out of 10

Safety: 9 out of 10

Amenities: 9 out of 10

Water Quality: 9 out of 10

Accessibility: 8 out of 10

12. Topsail Beach:

How Far is It From Charlotte: Approximately 260 miles, around 4.5 hours drive.

Fun Fact: Topsail Beach got its name from pirate ships that would hide behind the island with only their topsails visible.

Tucked away on an island, Topsail Beach is a hidden treasure. Its serene landscapes combined with activities like surfing and fishing make it a must-visit. And being a former fishing town, expect some of the freshest seafood delights here.

Family-Friendliness: 8 out of 10

Safety: 8 out of 10

Amenities: 7 out of 10

Water Quality: 9 out of 10

Accessibility: 7 out of 10

11. Oak Island:

How Far is It From Charlotte: About 200 miles, roughly 3.5 hours drive.

Fun Fact: Oak Island is home to the Oak Island Lighthouse, one of the newest lighthouses in the US.

Oak Island, a tranquil seaside town, is where relaxation meets soulful rejuvenation. Imagine basking under the sun, book in hand, with the ocean’s waves caressing your feet. And for those seeking adventure, there’s golf, fishing, and boating, all set against the backdrop of the vast ocean.

Family-Friendliness: 9 out of 10

Safety: 9 out of 10

Amenities: 8 out of 10

Water Quality: 9 out of 10

Accessibility: 8 out of 10

10. Hilton Head Island:

How Far is It From Charlotte: Approximately 240 miles, around 4 hours drive.

Fun Fact: Hilton Head Island is often referred to as the “Golf Island” due to its numerous world-class golf courses.

Hilton Head Island, with its Atlantic Ocean beaches, is a paradise for beach and golf lovers alike. From boating to dolphin watching, the island offers a plethora of activities.

Its wildlife refuge, home to deer, alligators, and diverse bird species, adds a touch of nature to your beach vacation. With calm waves and vigilant lifeguards, it’s a safe haven for families.

Family-Friendliness: 10 out of 10

Safety: 9 out of 10

Amenities: 10 out of 10

Water Quality: 9 out of 10

Accessibility: 8 out of 10

9. Ocean Isle Beach:

How Far is It From Charlotte: About 200 miles, roughly 3.5 hours drive.

Fun Fact: Ocean Isle Beach hosts an annual Oyster Festival, celebrating the rich seafood heritage of the region.

Ocean Isle Beach, a serene seaside town, promises a tranquil escape. Its pristine white sands appeal to all, while its limited residents ensure a peaceful stay. With top-notch restaurants, resorts, and boutiques, it’s perfect for those seeking solitude and rejuvenation.

Family-Friendliness: 8 out of 10

Safety: 8 out of 10

Amenities: 8 out of 10

Water Quality: 9 out of 10

Accessibility: 8 out of 10

8. Myrtle Beach:

How Far is It From Charlotte: Approximately 170 miles, about 3 hours drive.

Fun Fact: Myrtle Beach attracts over 14 million visitors annually, making it one of the most visited tourist destinations in the US.

Myrtle Beach, part of the Grand Strand, is a vacationer’s dream. From its celebrity-designed golf courses to its vibrant shoreline, there’s something for everyone. After a day at the beach, explore its rich cultural spots and indulge in its diverse entertainment options.

Family-Friendliness: 10 out of 10

Safety: 9 out of 10

Amenities: 10 out of 10

Water Quality: 9 out of 10

Accessibility: 9 out of 10

7. Folly Beach:

How Far is It From Charlotte: About 210 miles, roughly 3.5 hours drive.

Fun Fact: Folly Beach is home to the Morris Island Lighthouse, a historic landmark that dates back to 1876.

Dubbed “The Edge of America”, Folly Beach offers a unique blend of tranquility and adventure. Its less commercialized nature ensures a peaceful retreat, while its wildlife and camping adventures promise excitement. Whether you’re seeking reflection or recreation, Folly Beach delivers.

Family-Friendliness: 8 out of 10

Safety: 8 out of 10

Amenities: 7 out of 10

Water Quality: 9 out of 10

Accessibility: 8 out of 10

6. Carolina Beach:

How Far is It From Charlotte: Approximately 200 miles, around 4 hours drive.

Fun Fact: Carolina Beach is home to the Carolina Beach State Park, known for its rare Venus flytrap plants.

Carolina Beach, nestled on North Carolina’s coast, is a delightful mix of nature and entertainment. From the Flytrap Trail, named for its unique carnivorous plants, to its amusement park rides, it’s a destination that caters to both nature lovers and thrill-seekers. With calm waves and lifeguards on duty, it’s also a swimmer’s paradise.

Family-Friendliness: 9 out of 10

Safety: 9 out of 10

Amenities: 9 out of 10

Water Quality: 9 out of 10

Accessibility: 8 out of 10

5. Bald Head Island:

How Far is It From Charlotte: Approximately 225 miles, around 4.5 hours drive.

Fun Fact: Bald Head Island is one of the few places in the U.S. where cars are not allowed; transportation is primarily by golf carts.

If you’re seeking a slice of paradise, Bald Head Island is your destination. With its breathtaking ocean views, it feels almost ethereal. Accessible only by boat or ferry, this island promises an escape from the hustle and bustle. Lighthouses, golf courses, and serene forests complement the beach experience, making it a holistic retreat.

Family-Friendliness: 8 out of 10

Safety: 8 out of 10

Amenities: 7 out of 10

Water Quality: 9 out of 10

Accessibility: 6 out of 10 (due to ferry-only access)

4. Sullivan’s Island:

How Far is It From Charlotte: About 210 miles, roughly 3 hours and 20 minutes drive.

Fun Fact: Edgar Allan Poe was stationed at Fort Moultrie on Sullivan’s Island for two years, and the island inspired some of his work.

Sullivan’s Island, with its expansive shores and relaxed vibe, is a beach lover’s dream. Just a short drive from Charlotte, it offers a plethora of activities like kayaking and fishing. The pristine white sands and tranquil waters promise a rejuvenating experience.

Family-Friendliness: 9 out of 10

Safety: 9 out of 10

Amenities: 8 out of 10

Water Quality: 9 out of 10

Accessibility: 8 out of 10

3. Pawley’s Island:

How Far is It From Charlotte: Approximately 200 miles, about 4 hours drive.

Fun Fact: Pawleys Island is one of the oldest summer resorts on the East Coast of the US.

Pawleys Island, known for its stunning beaches and sand dunes, is a haven for nature enthusiasts. From zoos to gardens, it offers a diverse range of attractions. The beaches, with their picnic areas and amenities, ensure a comfortable stay, making it perfect for romantic getaways.

Family-Friendliness: 8 out of 10

Safety: 8 out of 10

Amenities: 8 out of 10

Water Quality: 9 out of 10

Accessibility: 8 out of 10

2. Hunting Island:

How Far is It From Charlotte: Roughly 240 miles, about 4 hours drive.

Fun Fact: Hunting Island State Park is South Carolina’s most visited state park, attracting over a million visitors annually.

Hunting Island, with its palm-fringed beaches, is a picturesque destination. As a state park, it boasts a plethora of attractions, from lighthouses to nature trails. Whether you’re seeking tranquility or adventure, Hunting Island delivers on all fronts.

Family-Friendliness: 9 out of 10

Safety: 9 out of 10

Amenities: 9 out of 10

Water Quality: 9 out of 10

Accessibility: 8 out of 10

1. Tybee Island:

How Far is It From Charlotte: Approximately 280 miles, around 4 hours drive.

Fun Fact: Tybee Island is often referred to as “Savannah’s Beach” due to its proximity to the city of Savannah, Georgia.

Though located in Georgia, Tybee Island’s proximity to Charlotte makes it a must-visit. Its sandy shores are perfect for a range of activities, from sunbathing to surfing. With its rich history and delectable local cuisine, it promises a laid-back vacation that’s both enriching and relaxing.

Family-Friendliness: 9 out of 10

Safety: 9 out of 10

Amenities: 9 out of 10

Water Quality: 9 out of 10

Accessibility: 8 out of 10

FAQ

Does North Carolina have nice beaches?

Absolutely! North Carolina boasts a stunning coastline with a variety of beautiful beaches, from the serene Outer Banks to the vibrant Wrightsville Beach. Each beach offers its own unique charm, making the state a beach lover’s paradise.

Can you swim in North Carolina beaches?

Yes, you can! Many of North Carolina’s beaches are popular swimming spots, especially during the warmer months. However, as with any beach, it’s essential to be aware of local conditions and potential hazards, such as rip currents.

What is the safest beach in North Carolina?

While many beaches in North Carolina are safe, Oak Island and Emerald Isle are often praised for their family-friendly and safe environments. Always check for lifeguard presence and heed any posted warnings or advisories.

Is North Carolina’s ocean warm?

The ocean waters off North Carolina’s coast tend to be warmest from late spring to early fall, with temperatures often reaching the mid-80s (Fahrenheit) during peak summer. The Gulf Stream, a warm ocean current, also plays a role in keeping the waters relatively warm.

Does North Carolina have sandy beaches?

Yes, North Carolina is home to many sandy beaches. From the soft, golden sands of the Outer Banks to the pristine white shores of Carolina Beach, there’s plenty of sandy coastline to explore.

What is the most affordable beach in NC?

While beach affordability can vary based on factors like accommodation and dining costs, Holden Beach and Sunset Beach are often cited as more budget-friendly options without compromising on the beauty and experience.

Is North or South Carolina better?

That’s subjective and depends on what you’re looking for! North Carolina offers a diverse landscape from mountains to beaches, while South Carolina boasts historic charm, especially in cities like Charleston. Both states have their unique attractions and cultural experiences.

Final Words