The Honda CR-V, a compact crossover SUV, has been a staple in the automotive world since its launch in 1997. Known for its comfort, convenience, and dependability, the CR-V has seen both highs and lows over the years.

In this guide, we delve into the best and worst years for the Honda CR-V, backed by statistics, consumer reviews, and expert insights. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or a long-time CR-V enthusiast, this article is your go-to resource for making an informed decision.

Personal Insights

As a former mechanic shop owner and a lifelong car enthusiast, I’ve seen my fair share of Honda CR-Vs roll into the shop over the years. This vehicle has always struck me as a fascinating study in automotive evolution. From its humble beginnings as a no-frills, utilitarian SUV to its current status as a tech-laden, family-friendly vehicle, the CR-V’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. I’ve personally worked on models from almost every year, and I can attest to the vehicle’s overall reliability and ease of maintenance. Sure, like any other car, it has had its ups and downs—some years are better than others in terms of mechanical issues or consumer complaints. But what impresses me the most is Honda’s commitment to learning from past mistakes and continuously improving the CR-V. It’s this relentless pursuit of excellence that makes the CR-V a standout in a crowded market segment. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or a CR-V veteran, you’re investing in a legacy of innovation and reliability. And as someone who has been under the hood of more CR-Vs than I can count, that’s a legacy I can wholeheartedly endorse.

The Golden Years: Best Honda CR-V Models

Honda has had a remarkable run with the CR-V, producing several models that have stood the test of time in terms of reliability, performance, and consumer satisfaction.

In this section, we’ll explore the best years for the Honda CR-V, based on a variety of factors including consumer reviews, expert opinions, and statistical data.

The 2022 Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V is the latest in the line and comes with minimal changes from its predecessor. However, it boasts the most up-to-date tech features, making it a top choice for those who want the latest and greatest.

Consumer Feedback

Edmunds : 4.6 / 5.0

: 4.6 / 5.0 Kelley Blue Book : 4.1 / 5.0

: 4.1 / 5.0 JD Power: 81 / 100

Consumers praise the 2022 model for its comfort, driver-friendly cockpit, and fuel-efficient powertrain options.

The 2021 Honda CR-V

2021 model didn’t bring significant changes but ironed out some kinks from its predecessor. It has been lauded for its upscale cabin and wide range of tech features.

Consumer Feedback

Edmunds : 4.0 / 5.0

: 4.0 / 5.0 Kelley Blue Book : 4.1 / 5.0

: 4.1 / 5.0 JD Power: 82 / 100

The 2021 model has fewer reports and complaints compared to its immediate predecessor, making it a reliable choice.

The 2020 Honda CR-V

It came with a refreshed exterior and introduced a hybrid engine option. It also added driver-assistance features like automated emergency braking and pedestrian detection.

Consumer Feedback

Edmunds : 4.1 / 5.0

: 4.1 / 5.0 Kelley Blue Book : 4.1 / 5.0

: 4.1 / 5.0 JD Power: 80 / 100

Consumers appreciate the 2020 CR-V for its smooth ride and spacious interior, making it a family-friendly option.

The 2014 Honda CR-V

This model year was a solid performer, offering a comfortable ride and a user-friendly infotainment system. However, it was not without its minor issues, such as a somewhat noisy cabin at high speeds.

Consumer Feedback

Edmunds : 4.2 / 5.0

: 4.2 / 5.0 Kelley Blue Book : 4.3 / 5.0

: 4.3 / 5.0 JD Power: 78 / 100

The 2014 CR-V was praised for its reliability and cargo space, although some consumers reported issues with the Bluetooth connectivity.

The 2013 Honda CR-V

The 2013 model was similar to the 2014 version but suffered from a less refined infotainment system. Nonetheless, it was a reliable and practical choice for many.

Consumer Feedback

Edmunds : 4.1 / 5.0

: 4.1 / 5.0 Kelley Blue Book : 4.2 / 5.0

: 4.2 / 5.0 JD Power: 77 / 100

CR-V received positive reviews for its fuel efficiency and spacious interior but was criticized for its lack of advanced safety features.

The 2012 Honda CR-V

2012 model year marked the beginning of the fourth generation of the CR-V. It came with a redesigned interior and improved fuel efficiency but had some issues with ride quality.

Consumer Feedback

Edmunds : 4.0 / 5.0

: 4.0 / 5.0 Kelley Blue Book : 4.1 / 5.0

: 4.1 / 5.0 JD Power: 76 / 100

The 2012 CR-V was generally well-received but had some complaints about its stiff ride and road noise.

The 2010 Honda CR-V

This Model was a part of the third generation and offered a balanced mix of comfort, utility, and reliability. It was one of the best-selling compact SUVs of its time.

Consumer Feedback

Edmunds : 4.3 / 5.0

: 4.3 / 5.0 Kelley Blue Book : 4.4 / 5.0

: 4.4 / 5.0 JD Power: 80 / 100

The 2010 CR-V was highly praised for its reliability and spacious interior, making it a popular choice among families.

The 2009 Honda CR-V

Was similar to the 2010 version but had fewer tech features. However, it was still a reliable and practical choice for many.

Consumer Feedback

Edmunds : 4.2 / 5.0

: 4.2 / 5.0 Kelley Blue Book : 4.3 / 5.0

: 4.3 / 5.0 JD Power: 79 / 100

The 2009 CR-V was generally well-received, although some consumers reported issues with the air conditioning system.

The 2007 Honda CR-V

Marked the beginning of the third generation and came with significant improvements in design and safety features. It was a turning point for the CR-V series.

Consumer Feedback

Edmunds : 4.4 / 5.0

: 4.4 / 5.0 Kelley Blue Book : 4.5 / 5.0

: 4.5 / 5.0 JD Power: 83 / 100

The 2007 CR-V was highly praised for its safety features and comfortable ride, making it a popular choice among consumers.

The 2005 Honda CR-V

Was part of the second generation and was known for its reliability and practicality. It was a solid choice but lacked some of the advanced features found in later models.

Consumer Feedback

Edmunds : 4.3 / 5.0

: 4.3 / 5.0 Kelley Blue Book : 4.4 / 5.0

: 4.4 / 5.0 JD Power: 81 / 100

The 2005 CR-V was well-received for its reliability and spacious interior but had some complaints about its lack of advanced safety features.

The Dark Ages: Worst Honda CR-V Models

While Honda has had a largely successful run with the CR-V, not all years have been sunshine and rainbows. In this section, we delve into the worst years for the Honda CR-V, based on consumer complaints, expert reviews, and statistical data.

The 2019 Honda CR-V

The 2019 model had issues with its emergency braking system, which activated at inconvenient moments, causing safety concerns.

Consumer Feedback

Complaints at CarComplaints.com : 88

: 88 Problems at CarProblemZoo.com: 657

Common problems include a dead battery and infotainment system malfunctions.

The 2018 Honda CR-V

This model suffered from the infamous oil dilution problem, where gasoline seeped into the engine oil, leading to various engine issues.

Consumer Feedback

Complaints at CarComplaints.com : 232

: 232 Problems at CarProblemZoo.com: 1,445

Common problems include gas in engine oil and infotainment glitches.

The 2017 Honda CR-V

Model was the most problematic, suffering from engine oil dilution, which led to severe engine issues.

Consumer Feedback

Complaints at CarComplaints.com : 372

: 372 Problems at CarProblemZoo.com: 1,763

Common problems include heat not working properly and high oil levels with gas in oil.

The 2011 Honda CR-V

Suffered from a lack of advanced tech features and a somewhat outdated design, making it less appealing to consumers looking for modern amenities.

Consumer Feedback

Complaints at CarComplaints.com : 75

: 75 Problems at CarProblemZoo.com: 420

Common problems include issues with the air conditioning system and a lack of advanced safety features.

The 2008 Honda CR-V

Itl had some issues with build quality and was known for its high road noise, which detracted from the overall driving experience.

Consumer Feedback

Complaints at CarComplaints.com : 98

: 98 Problems at CarProblemZoo.com: 540

Common problems include excessive road noise and issues with the air conditioning system.

The 2006 Honda CR-V

Was the last of the second generation and suffered from outdated tech features and a lack of advanced safety options.

Consumer Feedback

Complaints at CarComplaints.com : 82

: 82 Problems at CarProblemZoo.com: 460

Common problems include a lack of modern amenities and issues with the air conditioning system.

The 2004 Honda CR-V

This model had issues with its automatic transmission, leading to costly repairs for some owners.

Consumer Feedback

Complaints at CarComplaints.com : 110

: 110 Problems at CarProblemZoo.com: 520

Common problems include transmission failure and issues with the air conditioning system.

The 2003 Honda CR-V

He suffered from issues with its air conditioning compressor, which could lead to engine problems if not addressed.

Consumer Feedback

Complaints at CarComplaints.com : 130

: 130 Problems at CarProblemZoo.com: 580

Common problems include a faulty air conditioning compressor and issues with the automatic transmission.

The 2001 Honda CR-V

The 2001 model was the last of the first generation and had issues with its exhaust system, leading to potential safety risks.

Consumer Feedback

Complaints at CarComplaints.com : 145

: 145 Problems at CarProblemZoo.com: 620

Common problems include issues with the exhaust system and a lack of modern safety features.

The Middle Ground: Average Years for the Honda CR-V

Not all Honda CR-V models fall into the categories of “best” or “worst.” Some years offer a balanced mix of pros and cons, making them neither exceptional nor problematic. In this section, we’ll examine the years that fall into this middle ground, providing a nuanced perspective for potential buyers.

The 2016 Honda CR-V

2016 model was a mixed bag. While it offered a comfortable ride and a spacious interior, it was plagued by minor issues like a finicky infotainment system and less-than-stellar fuel economy.

Consumer Feedback

Edmunds : 3.9 / 5.0

: 3.9 / 5.0 Kelley Blue Book : 3.8 / 5.0

: 3.8 / 5.0 JD Power: 75 / 100

Common complaints revolved around the touchscreen interface and the CVT transmission, which some found to be sluggish.

The 2015 Honda CR-V

This year saw a mid-cycle refresh, introducing new features like a 7-inch touchscreen and Honda’s LaneWatch blind-spot camera. However, it also had its share of issues, such as vibration at idle.

Consumer Feedback

Edmunds : 3.7 / 5.0

: 3.7 / 5.0 Kelley Blue Book : 3.9 / 5.0

: 3.9 / 5.0 JD Power: 74 / 100

The 2015 CR-V had a fair share of consumer complaints about vibrations and a noisy cabin, but it also received praise for its cargo space and reliability.

The Evolution of the Honda CR-V: A Timeline

Understanding the Honda CR-V’s journey through the years can provide valuable context for its highs and lows. In this section, we’ll take a chronological look at the CR-V’s evolution, highlighting key milestones and shifts in design philosophy.

The First Generation (1997-2001)

The first-generation Honda CR-V made its debut in 1997, setting the stage for the compact SUV market. It was a simple, no-frills vehicle aimed at consumers looking for reliability and utility.

Key Milestones

1997 : Introduction of the CR-V

: Introduction of the CR-V 1999 : Introduction of an improved 2.0L engine

: Introduction of an improved 2.0L engine 2001: Last year of the first generation

The first generation was well-received for its practicality, although it lacked the advanced features and styling of later models.

The Second Generation (2002-2006)

Second brought significant improvements in terms of design, safety, and features. It was during this period that the CR-V began to gain a reputation for being a well-rounded family vehicle.

Key Milestones

2002 : Introduction of the second generation

: Introduction of the second generation 2005 : Mid-cycle refresh with updated styling and features

: Mid-cycle refresh with updated styling and features 2006: Last year of the second generation

The second generation was praised for its improved safety features and more comfortable interior, although some consumers found the engine to be underpowered.

The CR-V’s Performance Metrics

Performance is a critical factor for many buyers, and the Honda CR-V has had its share of ups and downs in this department. In this section, we’ll delve into the performance metrics of various CR-V models, providing a data-driven analysis.

Fuel Efficiency

The Honda CR-V has generally been known for its fuel efficiency, especially with the introduction of hybrid models. However, some years have fared better than others in this regard.

Key Stats

Best Year for MPG : 2020 Hybrid – 40 MPG city / 35 MPG highway

: 2020 Hybrid – 40 MPG city / 35 MPG highway Worst Year for MPG: 2002 – 22 MPG city / 26 MPG highway

Fuel efficiency has been a strong point for the CR-V, particularly in recent years with the introduction of hybrid technology.

Safety Ratings

Safety is a paramount concern for most buyers, and the CR-V has mostly excelled in this area, with a few exceptions.

Key Stats

Best Year for Safety : 2021 – IIHS Top Safety Pick+

: 2021 – IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Worst Year for Safety: 2002 – Lower ratings in side-impact tests

The CR-V has consistently received high safety ratings, making it a reliable choice for families.

Resale Value: The Investment Perspective

When it comes to buying a car, resale value is often a crucial factor that potential buyers consider. A vehicle that holds its value well is generally a smarter investment in the long run.

In this section, we’ll examine the Honda CR-V’s performance in the resale market, focusing on the best and worst years.

Best Years for Resale Value

Certain years of the Honda CR-V have shown exceptional resilience in holding their value, making them excellent choices for those looking at resale potential.

Key Stats

2017 Model : 60% resale value after 3 years

: 60% resale value after 3 years 2014 Model : 58% resale value after 3 years

: 58% resale value after 3 years 2010 Model: 55% resale value after 3 years

These models are generally in high demand in the used car market, thanks to their reliability and feature sets.

Worst Years for Resale Value

On the flip side, some years have not fared well in the resale market, depreciating faster than average for the compact SUV segment.

Key Stats

2019 Model : 45% resale value after 3 years

: 45% resale value after 3 years 2011 Model : 42% resale value after 3 years

: 42% resale value after 3 years 2008 Model: 40% resale value after 3 years

These models are often available at a lower price point in the used car market but may come with the trade-off of reliability or feature limitations.

Alternative Options: The Competitive Landscape

While the Honda CR-V has been a strong contender in the compact SUV market, it’s not the only option out there. In this section, we’ll explore some alternative vehicles that offer similar features and benefits, helping you make a more informed decision.

Toyota RAV4

The Toyota RAV4 is often considered the CR-V’s closest competitor. It offers a range of powertrains, including a hybrid option, and is known for its reliability.

Key Comparisons

Fuel Efficiency : Comparable to the CR-V

: Comparable to the CR-V Safety Features : Slightly better than the CR-V in some years

: Slightly better than the CR-V in some years Resale Value: Generally holds value well

The RAV4 is a solid alternative, especially for those looking for a hybrid option or slightly better safety features.

Subaru Forester

The Subaru Forester is another strong contender, known for its all-wheel-drive system and spacious interior.

Key Comparisons

Fuel Efficiency : Slightly lower than the CR-V

: Slightly lower than the CR-V Safety Features : Comparable to the CR-V

: Comparable to the CR-V Resale Value: Generally holds value well

The Forester is an excellent choice for those who require all-wheel drive and prioritize interior space.

FAQ

What is the towing capacity of the Honda CR-V?

The towing capacity varies by model year and engine type, but generally, the Honda CR-V can tow up to 1,500 pounds.

Is the Honda CR-V available in a manual transmission?

The Honda CR-V stopped offering manual transmission after the 2006 model year. All recent models come with an automatic transmission.

How does perform in off-road conditions?

While the CR-V is not designed as an off-road vehicle, its all-wheel-drive options do provide better traction on uneven terrain compared to the front-wheel-drive models.

What is the average lifespan?

With proper maintenance, a Honda CR-V can easily last over 200,000 miles. Some have even reached the 300,000-mile mark.

Are there any hybrid models?

Yes, Honda introduced a hybrid version of the CR-V in the 2020 model year.

How does the Honda CR-V compare to the Honda Pilot?

The Honda Pilot is larger and offers more seating capacity (up to 8 people), whereas the CR-V is a compact SUV designed for smaller families or individual use.

What are the common problems in older Honda CR-V models?

Older models, particularly from the early 2000s, have reported issues with the air conditioning system and automatic transmission.

Final Thoughts

As we wrap up this comprehensive guide, it’s essential to view the Honda CR-V through the lens of time. The vehicle has seen both highs and lows, but its enduring popularity speaks volumes about its overall quality and reliability.

The Honda CR-V has carved out a legacy as one of the most reliable and versatile compact SUVs on the market. Its journey from a simple, utilitarian vehicle to a feature-rich, family-friendly option is a testament to Honda’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

As we look forward to future models, the CR-V is expected to continue evolving, incorporating more advanced safety features, better fuel efficiency, and cutting-edge technology. The vehicle’s past and present make it a compelling choice, but its future is what truly excites us.