10 Best And Worst Years For Mazda CX-5 (With Examples)

When you’re on the hunt for the ultimate compact SUV, you’re not just looking for a box on wheels. Oh no, you’re after that perfect blend of spaciousness and rugged off-road capability. And let’s not even get started on torque – whether you’re a fan of that low-end grunt or the high-revving thrill, it matters!

Now, I’ve turned a wrench or two in my time, and I can tell you, the transmission isn’t just about shifting gears; it’s the heart and soul of your driving experience. But hey, we’re not just about performance here. We’ve got a soft spot for those sleek lines and plush interiors too.

So, why is the Mazda CX-5 turning heads and revving up hearts? Strap in, folks, and let’s take a ride through the ins and outs of this beauty. Discover why it’s not just a reliable compact SUV, but a standout in its class. And hey, while it’s a stunner, not all models wear the crown. Let’s find out which ones to steer clear of in this dynamic range.

Mazda CX-5: The Golden Years

Alright, fellow motorheads, we all know the thrill of getting behind the wheel of a car that doesn’t just drive, but sings to the soul. And when it comes to value? Well, that’s the sweet symphony of getting top-notch performance without burning a hole in your pocket. With the automotive world evolving at breakneck speed, today’s cars are packed with features that were once the stuff of dreams.

Now, let’s talk Mazda CX-5. Since its grand debut in 2013, this beauty has seen some years that truly shine brighter than the rest. So, which models of the CX-5 stand out from the pack? Let’s dive into the best years of this iconic ride and find out which ones truly rev up the heart and soul of car enthusiasts like us. Buckle up!

2021: Modern Masterpiece

Alright, gearheads, let’s talk about a year that truly made waves in the Mazda CX-5 lineage: 2021. This model didn’t just get nods of approval; it got standing ovations from both the critics and the everyday Joe behind the wheel.

Now, that trusty 2.5-liter engine we’ve all come to adore? Yep, it’s still there, purring like a well-tuned orchestra. But what really gets my motor running about this model? It’s gotta be that plush interior and the kind of handling that makes you feel like you’re dancing on the road.

For those who crave a bit more oomph under the hood, the higher trims boast a 2.5-liter turbo. It’s clear that every inch of this ride is crafted for pure, unadulterated driving pleasure. And with the advancements in engine tech, the chassis and transmission have been elevated to a whole new level.

Safety? Oh, the 2021 Mazda CX-5 doesn’t just tick the boxes; it blows them out of the water. With a 5-star safety rating from the NHTSA and a suite of standard safety features, this model isn’t just fun; it’s a fortress on wheels.

And the cherry on top? Not a single recall has been recorded for this model. Now that’s what I call a stellar year for the Mazda CX-5!

2020: The Pinnacle of Performance

Alright, fellow auto-enthusiasts, let’s take a trip down memory lane to 2020, a year that truly showcased the Mazda CX-5 in all its high-octane glory.

First off, this isn’t just any SUV; it’s a masterpiece on wheels. With its athletic chassis, it’s like the Usain Bolt of SUVs. And if you’ve got an eye for design and a heart that craves exhilarating drives, look no further. This baby’s got it all.

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 is a symphony of automotive brilliance. Precision steering? Check. Cornering that feels like you’re on rails? Double-check. And for those who love the thrill of speed, the acceleration on this beast is nothing short of breathtaking, all while keeping the road noise to a whisper.

Now, let’s talk powertrain. That silky-smooth six-speed automatic transmission? It’s a match made in heaven with the standard 187-hp cylinder and the roaring 250-hp turbocharged engines. It’s like peanut butter and jelly, but for car junkies.

And can we take a moment to appreciate that interior? Luxurious, stylish, and downright opulent, it gives those high-end luxury SUVs a run for their money. Sure, they might’ve trimmed down the cargo volume a tad, but what it lost in space, it more than made up for in functionality, making it the perfect companion for those epic road trips.

2019: Diesel Delight

Alright, my fellow car aficionados, let’s rev up our engines and take a look at the 2019 Mazda CX-5. This model wasn’t just another year in the lineup; it was a game-changer. Why? One word: Diesel. Yep, this was the year Mazda introduced its first diesel engine to the CX-5 family, and boy, did it deliver. With that sweet low-end torque, driving this beauty felt like a smooth jazz tune – laid back and utterly satisfying.

If you’re the kind who loves to feel the power at lower gears, this model was tailor-made for you. And with a 29 mpg rating on that diesel engine? Talk about efficiency meeting performance.

But the 2019 wasn’t just about the engine. It set a benchmark with its 5-star safety rating, paving the way for future models. And let’s not forget the tech and performance. With a transmission that shifted quicker than you could say “zoom-zoom,” this model was a tech lover’s dream.

Side note: Speaking of "zoom-zoom," have you checked out the popular nicknames for Mazda cars? Worth a look!

2018: The Crowd Pleaser

Now, let’s rewind a bit to 2018. If there was a hall of fame for Mazda CX-5 models, this one would be front and center. Why? Customer satisfaction. This model had folks raving, and the ratings were off the charts. From the plush comfort to the exhilarating driving experience and the bang-for-your-buck value, it was a trifecta of automotive excellence.

Safety? Check. Reliability? Double-check. This model wasn’t just about looking good; it was about ensuring you felt safe and secure on the road.

But what truly set the 2018 Mazda CX-5 apart was its agility. It danced on the road with grace, offering a cushioned experience that was second to none. The precise steering and responsive powertrain? Pure poetry in motion. And in the looks department? Oh, it was a stunner, with sleek styling and cutting-edge driver assistance features that made it stand head and shoulders above the competition.

2015: The Unsung Hero

Alright, gearheads, let’s take a nostalgic drive back to 2015. Now, I’ve been around the block a few times, and let me tell you, the 2015 Mazda CX-5? It’s the unsung hero of the Mazda lineup. With barely a whisper of complaints, this model stood tall, earning its stripes as one of the most reliable SUVs of its time. And with a solid 26 mpg? It’s like the rockstar that never missed a beat.

Under the hood, we’ve got a robust 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that doesn’t just purr; it roars. And those driving dynamics? Pure bliss. It’s like Mazda took everything we love about driving and packed it into this beauty, all while giving us some sweet gas mileage.

Now, let’s talk trims. Whether you’re a Sport enthusiast, a Touring aficionado, or a Grand Touring connoisseur, there’s a flavor of the 2015 CX-5 for every palate. And the cherry on top? You get to pick between a slick six-speed automatic or a raw, hands-on manual transmission.

But wait, there’s more. With a hearty 155 horsepower, this model wasn’t just playing in the big leagues; it was setting the pace. And safety? Mazda didn’t skimp. Not only did they pack in all the standard safety goodies, but they also threw in some luxury treats like a blind spot warning system.

Mazda CX-5: The Years to Steer Clear Of

Alright, fellow car enthusiasts, while we’ve been singing praises for the Mazda CX-5, it’s only fair we also shed some light on the not-so-glorious years. Every car line has its ups and downs, and the CX-5 is no exception. Whether it’s due to pesky production recalls or those dreaded transmission gremlins, some years just didn’t hit the mark.

Now, before you go all-in on a Mazda CX-5, it’s crucial to know which models might give you more headaches than horsepower. So, without further ado, here are the years you might want to avoid, or as I like to say, “steer clear of”:

2014: The Troubled Times

First up, the 2014 Mazda CX-5. Now, this model had its fair share of hiccups. Engine failure was the big bad wolf here, with many owners raising the red flag. But that wasn’t all. Issues with transmission and a thirsty engine guzzling oil like there’s no tomorrow were also on the list.

And for those who thought they could simply park and forget? Think again. Some drivers found their batteries drained, thanks to electrical gremlins that kept the accessory power on, even with the ignition off. Talk about a restless ride! Many had to resort to manually disconnecting their batteries to ensure their Mazda got some shut-eye.

With all these issues, it’s no surprise this model was called back to the drawing board for a facelift.

2016: The Brake Breakdown

Fast forward to 2016, and while we hoped for smoother sailing, this model year hit some rough waters. If you’re scouting the market for a trusty second-hand SUV, you might want to give this one a miss. Out of the CX-5’s lineage, this year took the cake for the most complaints.

The big red alert? The emergency brakes. Imagine trying to stop, only to have your SUV lurch forward. Not the kind of thrill we’re after. And then there’s the exterior lighting. Daytime lights decided to take unexpected vacations, leaving drivers in the dark. And when they tried to get replacements? Let’s just say they had enough time to binge-watch a few series before those parts arrived.

1st Generation Mazda CX-5: 2013 – 2016

2013 marked the birth of a legend. Mazda rolled out what many considered the most stylish medium-sized SUV of its time. The CX-5 wasn’t just about looks; it was a symphony of performance and features.

Fuel efficiency? Check. Comfortable drive? Double-check. Agility and versatility? Oh, you bet. This five-door SUV wasn’t playing around. With cruise control as standard and a choice between gasoline and diesel engines, it catered to every driver’s whim. For those craving power, the turbo-diesel option with its 2.2-liter engine was the way to go. It tackled rough terrains like a champ.

And the interiors? Pure luxury. Ample space, cohesive design, and continuous updates made it a favorite. Though the 2016 model had its hiccups, Mazda was quick on its feet, addressing brake system issues and adding features like blind-spot alerts as standard.

2nd Generation Mazda CX-5: 2017 till present

Fast forward to 2017, and the second generation of the CX-5 made its grand entrance. While it retained the core of its predecessor, this generation brought in a slew of enhancements. Reduced noise levels during acceleration, heightened comfort, and additional equipment set it apart.

The auto braking system got a revamp, now catering to a broader speed range. And if you thought the first generation was stylish, the second-gen models took it up a notch with their sport-utility wagon body shapes.

With horsepower reaching up to a whopping 192 hp across its four trim levels, this generation wasn’t just about power; it was about finesse. Additions like adaptive cruise control, a comprehensive safety suite, and pedestrian detection solidified its position as a top-tier compact SUV.

FAQ

Which Generation Should You Buy?

Depending on your budget and the features that you’re in the market for, it’s a toss between the Mazda Cx-5 2021 and 2022 models.

The significant upgrades that come with the latest model make the extra cost worth the buy.

There are tweaked features such as the transmission, suspension, and seat styling that come with the 2022 Mazda CX-5 model. Both have increased power when you opt for their turbo models.

Plus, they come with standard safety features.

What Are the Most Common Problems with Mazda Cx-5s?

Despite its high ratings, the Mazda CX-5 has seen some bad reviews.

These are the five most common problems with Mazda CX-5s.

The infotainment system reboots on its own and disconnects your smartphone.

Electrical system failure affects engine performance.

Windshield cracking and defrosting problems under extreme weather conditions.

Failure of daytime running lights.

Exploding sunroof due to high temperatures.

How many miles will a CX-5 last?

The Mazda CX-5 is still considered a relatively new vehicle on the market.

With a lifespan of only 10 years, it’s safe to say that these models can last for up to 250 000 miles. You’re likely to see more mileage when you ensure regular maintenance on your SUV.

The good news is that you’re likely to spend less on your average maintenance costs than similar SUVs. It would be best to consider the factors at play with your Mazda CX-5 to determine how many miles it can last.

What Are the Closest Competitors to The Mazda Cx-5?

The Mazda Cx-5 has various competitors that you might want to look at.

It’s always essential to ensure that you get a car that fits all your needs.

These are the top competitors that you should research.

Nissan Rogue

Hyundai Tucson

Toyota RAV4

Volkswagen Tiguan

Honda CR-V

KIA Sportage

How Long Do the Transmissions Normally Last on These Models?

The transmission of these models differs due to many factors. On average, you should expect a minimum of 200 000 miles. With more power, you get more transmission. It’s essential to keep up-to-date with regular maintenance, such as keeping track of the mileage of your transmission.

Final Words

The Mazda CX-5 has proven itself as a reliable and stylish compact SUV over the years. With its blend of performance, safety, and aesthetics, it’s no wonder it remains a top choice for many. Whether you’re considering the latest model or looking back at its lineage, the CX-5 promises a driving experience that’s both thrilling and secure. As with any vehicle, doing your research and understanding its history will ensure you make an informed decision. Happy driving!