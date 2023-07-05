Beetlejuice Net Worth 2023: The Wealth Behind the Laughter

Born under the name Lester Napoleon Green on a sunny day of June 2nd, 1968, in the bustling city of Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, the world came to know him better as Beetlejuice or simply Beetle.

He is a vibrant personality in the realm of acting and comedy, often gracing the airwaves on “The Howard Stern Show” and making appearances in a variety of films.

Despite his medical conditions of dwarfism and microcephaly, which limit his height to 1.30 meters and give him a relatively small head, Beetle has never let these factors overshadow his talent.

He has been a dynamic presence in the entertainment industry since the dawn of the new millennium in 2000.

Real Name Lester Green Stage Name Beetlejuice Net Worth $200,000 Date of Birth June 2, 1968 Place of Birth Jersey City, New Jersey Profession Entertainer, Actor Best Known For His appearances on The Howard Stern Show and in the movie “Scary Movie 2” Height 4 feet 3 inches (1.3 m) Nationality American Gender Male Ethnicity African American Doing Lately Still making appearances on The Howard Stern Show and performing stand-up comedy

Net Worth

According to sources, Beetlejuice net worth is only about $200,000. Further, it is enough amount of wealth regarding his popularity and salary by appearing in several shows, events, and occasions.

That amount of Beetlejuice net worth may not be high. However, that is quite good for this man since his special character, physical, and personality made him popular.

Beetlejuice’s Career

Before we delve into the financial aspects of Beetlejuice’s life, let’s take a moment to appreciate his illustrious career.

Beetlejuice first graced the television screens on the Howard Stern Show in 1999, sharing the stage with another little person while promoting Rooney’s dwarf company.

Howard Stern, the host, was instantly captivated by Beetlejuice’s unique charm, dubbing him a “Once in a Lifetime Guest”.

This marked the beginning of his regular appearances on the show, which significantly boosted his popularity.

In 2000, Stern entrusted Beetlejuice, or Lester Green, with the honor of accepting a special achievement award on his behalf at the AVN Awards.

Beetlejuice’s fame continued to rise as he guest-starred on the popular wrestling show “WCW Nitro”.

2002 saw venturing into the music industry, appearing in a rap music video and featuring in several songs on the album, which undoubtedly contributed to his growing net worth.

Beetlejuice also participated in amateur boxing matches against other little people, adding another feather to his cap.

In 2019, renowned director Michael Bay expressed interest in casting Beetlejuice in “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”.

Although the plan was eventually scrapped due to Beetlejuice’s reported difficulty to direct, it was a testament to his growing fame.

In 2016, he became an internet sensation, going viral on popular platforms. He further expanded his repertoire by releasing his song “Beetle in the House“, featuring big names like Sean Paul, Big Freedia, and Snoop Dogg.

Undeniably, the Howard Stern Show played a pivotal role in his career, providing him with the exposure he needed to become the star he is today.

Early Days

Born as Lester Green, came into this world with microcephaly, a condition also known as dwarfism. This explains his smaller stature and head size, and is also associated with his intellectual disability.

As the fifth of six children, Green grew up in the Marion Section of New Jersey. His life took a turn when Sean Rooney, the owner of a Dwarf Tossing company, discovered him in a bar.

This encounter led to Green becoming an entertainer under Rooney’s guidance, and he was bestowed with the nickname “Beetlejuice”, a nod to the 1988 movie of the same name.

In an interesting twist, Beetlejuice’s uncle attempted to recruit him into his circus, leading to Beetlejuice becoming a part of the Ringling Brothers.

In terms of education, Beetlejuice was a diligent student at PS 31 in Jersey City, where he also received special education.

On the personal front, he had a public relationship with a woman from Puerto Rico in 2003. He introduced her on the Howard Stern Show, affectionately referring to her as “Babyjuice”. Their whirlwind romance led to a brief marriage that lasted for four months.

How Does He Make Money?

He made money by appearing on The Howard Stern Shows. However, there are also some critics that target the issue of exploitation on Beetlejuice.

Nonetheless, that does not stop stern to make Beetlejuice more and more popular at that time.

He also appears on several events and other shows. He got some royalties from his works. Besides, he took part in films.

For instance, Scary Movie 2 as Shorty’s brain and Bubble Boy as Lil’ Zip are the films that he played.

Rooney’s Company

While Beetlejuice is primarily known for his comedic and acting talents, he also maintains an affiliation with Rooney’s company. This connection, however, doesn’t appear to be a significant business venture for him.

The most substantial contribution to his net worth comes from his earnings from The Howard Stern Show. Indeed, Howard Stern himself is a pivotal figure in Beetlejuice’s career, playing an instrumental role in his success and financial growth.

FAQ

How did Beetlejuice get his start in the entertainment industry?

HE was discovered in a bar by Sean Rooney, the owner of a Dwarf Tossing company. Rooney helped Beetlejuice become an entertainer and gave him his stage name, which is a reference to the 1988 movie “Beetlejuice”.

What is Beetlejuice best known for?

Beetlejuice is best known for his regular appearances on The Howard Stern Show. He has also made appearances in films like “Scary Movie 2” and “Bubble Boy”.

What is his relationship status?

Beetlejuice had a public relationship with a woman from Puerto Rico in 2003. They were briefly married for four months.

Where does Beetlejuice live?

It’s not exactly known where Beetlejuice currently resides. However, he once revealed on The Howard Stern Show that he lived with his mother in Georgia.

What is his connection to Rooney’s company?

He maintains an affiliation with Rooney’s company, which is a Dwarf Tossing company. However, this connection doesn’t appear to be a significant business venture for him.

What is he doing lately?

He continues to make appearances on The Howard Stern Show and performs stand-up comedy. He remains a vibrant personality in the entertainment industry.

Final Words

In conclusion, Beetlejuice, born as Lester Napoleon Green, is a testament to the fact that physical limitations and medical conditions cannot hinder the spirit of a truly talented individual.

Despite his dwarfism and microcephaly, Beetlejuice has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry, captivating audiences with his unique charm and vibrant personality.

From his humble beginnings in Jersey City, New Jersey, to his regular appearances on The Howard Stern Show and roles in films, Beetlejuice’s journey is an inspiring tale of resilience and determination.

His affiliation with Rooney’s company and his ventures into various aspects of entertainment, including music and boxing, further highlight his versatility.