Where East Meets West: 13 Asian Countries That Speak English 2023

Author: Srdjan Ilic Reviewer: Tom Holland Last updated at:
What Countries are the Best English Speakers in Asia

As a language enthusiast and having spent a considerable amount of time in Asia, I’ve observed a fascinating linguistic landscape. Despite the relatively small number of native English speakers, the continent is home to billions who communicate fluently in English according to the World Atlas. It’s remarkable how English has become the lingua franca, bridging diverse cultures and communities.

In my travels and interactions across countries like Singapore, India, Pakistan, and Nepal, I’ve noticed that English often serves as an official language.

Particularly in India, which is not only densely populated but also heavily reliant on English for business and formal communications, the proficiency and usage of English are impressively widespread.

This widespread adoption of English as a second or third language across the Asian continent is a testament to its global impact and relevance.

Table of Contents

Key Takeaways

  • List of Asian Countries Mentioned: The article discusses English language use in various Asian countries, including Singapore, India, Pakistan, Nepal, China, Macau, Taiwan, Vietnam, South Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.
  • English as a Lingua Franca: Across Asia, English serves as a common language, bridging cultural and linguistic divides, despite the small number of native speakers.
  • Diversity in English Proficiency: Asian countries exhibit a wide range of English proficiency levels, influenced by historical, cultural, and educational factors.
  • Historical Influence and Modern Use: The legacy of the British Empire and other colonial powers has led to the widespread adoption of English, which now serves various institutional and official roles.
  • Education and English Learning: English is a compulsory subject in many Asian schools, with significant investments made in English language education and training.
  • Economic and Employment Impact: English proficiency is closely linked to better job opportunities, especially in multinational corporations and global trade sectors.
  • Technological Integration: Technology plays a crucial role in facilitating English learning in Asia, with the use of apps, online courses, and digital platforms.
  • Cultural Sensitivity and Travel: For English speakers traveling in Asia, understanding local customs, language nuances, and religious sensitivities is vital for a respectful and enriching experience.

Tracing the Roots: The Evolution of English in Asia

My journey through Asia has allowed me to witness the intricate tapestry of English’s history in this diverse continent. The introduction of English in Asia is steeped in a complex and multifaceted historical narrative according to a Cambridge University study.

This rich history highlights both the similarities and differences in the way English is used across various Asian nations. For instance, in countries like Singapore, English isn’t just a language; it’s the primary medium of education.

The landscape of Asian English is a mosaic of linguistic scenarios, each region tinted by its own cultural and linguistic heritage. This diversity means that the proficiency in English varies greatly, influenced by a range of social and cultural factors.

Reflecting on the era of the British Empire, it’s clear that the nature of English usage in Asia is distinct from that in settler colonies like the United States, Canada, or Australia. Countries such as India and Pakistan, which were non-settler colonies, offer a striking contrast.

In these regions, English has evolved into a language with multiple levels of competence. The legacy of the British Empire has left a lasting imprint, with these countries adopting the linguistic norms of English.

Today, English holds an institutional role in many of these nations, often serving as an official language, a relic of their colonial past yet a tool for their modern global engagement.

Exploring the Mastery of English in Top 10 Asian Nations

As I get into the fascinating world of English usage in Asia, it becomes evident that this language plays a pivotal role in office work and education across many countries according to the Worldometar. A notable disparity exists between those proficient in English and those who are not, often seen in the divide between urban and rural areas.

Determining the exact number of English speakers in Asia is a complex task, given the immense diversity of the population. Yet, it’s estimated that there are about 372 million native speakers and a billion non-native speakers in the region according to the World Atals article. Countries like India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Singapore, for instance, have adopted English as their official language.

India stands out with an impressive 125 million English speakers according to Livemint. Following closely are Pakistan and the Philippines, each boasting approximately 94 and 90 million English speakers, respectively. This, however, doesn’t imply that other Asian countries lack English communication skills. In fact, the integration of English with numerous regional languages has led to its widespread use as a lingua franca across different Asian nations as per Cambridge study.

When compared to other world regions, Asia showcases the most diverse range of English proficiency levels. Singapore and the Philippines lead the pack with a significant number of native speakers. Malaysia finds itself in the middle tier, while countries like Indonesia and Thailand have lower proficiency levels.

The 2021 edition of Education First’s English Proficiency Index (EPI) included 24 Asian nations, providing a comprehensive analysis of non-native-speaking countries and regions. Singapore topped the list with an impressive score of 635 according to the EF EPI, while Tajikistan ranked lowest among Asian English-speaking countries with a score of 405.

Overall, the EF EPI places Asia at an average of 504 points, indicating a moderate proficiency level in English across the region. This diverse proficiency landscape reflects the unique linguistic journey of each Asian nation in embracing and adapting the English language ac.

13. Thailand: Navigating English Proficiency in a Culturally Rich Landscape

Are Thai People Good at EnglishIn Thailand, a country known for its rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes, English proficiency presents a unique picture. The country’s approach to English reflects its balance between preserving its strong cultural identity and adapting to global linguistic trends.

  • Cultural Emphasis and English Learning: Thai culture, steeped in history and tradition, places a strong emphasis on education. However, English proficiency has been a challenging area, with the country striving to improve its standing in the global English-speaking community.
  • Urban-Rural Divide in Proficiency: In urban areas, particularly in Bangkok, the capital city, English is more commonly spoken and understood according to Thailand Tourism Authority. However, in rural areas, English proficiency is significantly lower, reflecting a divide that Thailand is actively working to bridge.
  • English in Tourism and Commerce: Given Thailand’s popularity as a tourist destination, English is increasingly important in the tourism and hospitality sectors. Additionally, as Thailand grows in global commerce, English proficiency is becoming more critical for business communications.
  • Educational Initiatives and Challenges: English is taught in Thai schools, but the level of proficiency achieved by students varies. The Thai education system is making efforts to enhance English teaching methodologies and increase exposure to the language.
  • Government Policies on English: The Thai government recognizes the importance of English in the global arena and has initiated policies to improve English proficiency among its citizens, particularly in the education sector.

EF EPI Insights:

    • EF Ranking: 101 out of 112 countries
    • EF EPI Score: 416
    • Position in Asia: 21st out of 23 countries

12. Taiwan: A Rising Star in English Proficiency in Asia

How Good Is Taiwanian EnglishExploring Taiwan’s linguistic landscape, it becomes clear that this East Asian nation is making significant strides in English proficiency, reflective of its strong emphasis on education and human development. Adhering to a Confucian paradigm, Taiwan places a high value on education, which has contributed to its impressive English Proficiency Index (EPI) score of 54.18%, ranking it as the seventh-best English-speaking nation in Asia.

  • Educational Excellence and Proficiency Growth: Taiwan’s overall excellence in education has contributed to its rising EPI score, showing a notable improvement from its lower ranking in 2018.
  • Urban Centers: Taipei, the vibrant capital of Taiwan, boasts the highest number of English-speaking residents. The proficiency scores for men and women in Taipei are almost equal, at 54.29% and 54.11%, respectively.
  • Cultural and Economic Factors: Taiwan is distinguished by its robust economy, skilled workforce, tropical climate, delicious cuisine, and tolerant society. In this context, English has become increasingly prevalent, evolving as the primary language in international trade.
  • English in Education and Policy Initiatives: The presence of English in Taiwan extends beyond commerce. English is a compulsory subject from elementary school onwards, signifying its importance in the Taiwanese education system. Additionally, since 2018, Taiwan’s Ministry of Education has been working towards establishing English as an official language of the nation.
  • Increasing Native English Speakers: As English cements its position as the language of global business, the number of native English speakers in Taiwan is on the rise. Many prestigious private institutions in Taiwan also offer English language instruction.

11. Vietnam: Navigating English in a Vibrant Tourist Destination

Can I Speak English WIth VietnameseDuring my travels in Vietnam, an enchanting country in Southeast Asia, I discovered its unique relationship with the English language. Vietnam, known for its captivating landscapes and rich history, is also a place where English is increasingly spoken, especially in tourist-heavy regions.

  • Language in Tourism: While Vietnamese is the native language, approximately 50% of the population can speak and understand English according to the TEFL. This proficiency is particularly noticeable in areas frequented by tourists. Visitors to Vietnam’s typical tourist spots can comfortably communicate in English, making their travel experience more seamless.
  • Tourist Experience: Vietnam’s status as an alluring and affordable tourist destination is complemented by the growing use of English. However, like many tourist hotspots, it also has its share of challenges, such as scams and rip-offs, which are common in popular travel destinations.
  • Geographical and Cultural Context: Positioned on the eastern part of the Indochina Peninsula, Vietnam offers a rich tapestry of cultural experiences. The ability of Vietnamese people, particularly in urban and tourist areas, to converse in English adds to the ease of exploring this diverse nation.

EF English Proficiency Index

  • EF Ranking: 58th out of 112 countries.
  • EF EPI Score: 505.
  • Position in Asia: 7th out of 24 countries.

10. English in Pakistan: A Linguistic Landscape

Are Pakistani Speaking EnglishMy exploration of English usage in Pakistan has unveiled some intriguing insights. Despite only a small fraction, less than 8%, of Pakistanis speaking English as their first language, a significant majority, over 49%, use it as a second language. This positions Pakistan as the home to the world’s third-largest population of English speakers.

  • Official Language: Alongside Urdu, English is an official language in Pakistan. This dual-language policy reflects the country’s colonial history and its modern aspirations.
  • Educational and Professional Sphere: The prominence of English in Pakistan extends to key educational institutions. It’s also the preferred language in technology and international business sectors. English is seen as the language of the national elite, facilitating communication across various professional domains.
  • Language of Opportunity: There’s a widespread belief among Pakistanis that proficiency in English opens doors to better job opportunities. This perspective has fueled the language’s popularity and usage across different societal levels.

EF English Proficiency Index

    • EF Ranking: #63 out of 112 countries.
    • EF EPI Score: 491.
    • Position in Asia: 10th out of 24 countries.

9. Unraveling English’s Role in Nepal

Is English Language Important in NepalIn my exploration of English in Nepal, I discovered a unique linguistic scenario. Nepalese English, a distinct dialect of English, is particularly prevalent in urban areas like Kathmandu. Given Nepal’s linguistic diversity with around 123 indigenous languages, it’s fascinating to see how English, often learned as a second or foreign language, is influenced by Nepal’s rich linguistic tapestry according to the ResearchGate.

  • Language Dynamics: Nepali is the national language, but English dominates the business sector. This adoption of English in Nepal, which began in the 1850s with the introduction of modern English education, has now become a vital part of everyday life in Nepal.
  • Educational Influence: English’s growth in Nepal is recognized by educational institutions, which note its unique characteristics. Unlike many other Asian countries, English in Nepal doesn’t have a colonial legacy, making its evolution in the country all the more intriguing.

EF English Proficiency Index Insights:

    • EF Ranking: #62 out of 112 countries.
    • EF EPI Score: 492.
    • Position in Asia: 9th out of 24 countries.

The stability of English proficiency in Asia is noteworthy, and Nepal’s region shows a remarkable increase. Over the past year, Nepal’s English proficiency has risen by 12 points, reflecting a growing competence and integration of the language in various aspects of Nepalese society making it 9th in Asia.

8. English in Macau: A Growing Linguistic Trend

Is English Widely Spoken in MacauDuring my observations in Macau, a special administrative region of China, I encountered an intriguing blend of languages, with English carving out its own space. As per the EF EPI (Education First’s English Proficiency Index), Macau’s English proficiency is moderate to advanced, with a global ranking of 57th and a score of 504.

  • Linguistic Diversity: Cantonese is the predominant language spoken by 85.7% of the residents, while over 40% communicate in standard Mandarin at home. English and Portuguese, reflecting Macau’s colonial past, are spoken by 1.5% and 0.6% of the population as first languages, respectively as per Macaubusiness. As a second language, English is widely taught and spoken.
  • Usage in Commerce and Tourism: In sectors like trade, business, and tourism, English proficiency is more common. This is evident in many cafes and shopping centers where English is used in commercial communications. However, it’s important to note that English doesn’t hold institutional significance in Macau.

EF EPI Insights:

  • EF Ranking: #57 out of 112 countries.
  • EF EPI Score: 504.
  • Position in Asia: 8th out of 24 countries.

7. English in China: An Evolving Language Landscape

What is the English Proficiency in ChinaExploring the role of English in China, the country with the world’s largest population, reveals an intriguing narrative. Mandarin dominates as the most frequently spoken language, but changes in the educational system have made English increasingly accessible.

  • Educational Shifts and Proficiency: The opportunity for students to learn English in schools has led to a moderate level of English proficiency across the country, with a score of 513 according to the EF EPI (Education First’s English Proficiency Index).
  • Global and Regional Rankings: China’s position in the realm of English-speaking Asian countries is 49th. Interestingly, there has been a gradual decline in the growth of English language proficiency. The EF EPI notes a change of -7 points in English skills over the past year.
  • Gender Dynamics in Language Proficiency: In a fascinating statistical insight, Chinese men and women exhibit nearly equal percentages of English proficiency, at 53.41% and 53.47% respectively.
  • Urban English Usage: English is more commonly spoken in China’s large cities, though it comprises only 0.9% of the entire population’s language use according to the China Higlights. Since the 1990s, English has gained popularity, particularly in work and trade contexts.
  • Educational Practices: In Chinese schools, English is taught using the Chinese language, and national examinations are conducted to assess proficiency in English reading and writing. However, there remains a hesitancy among the general populace to speak English outside academic settings.
  • Tourism and English: The tourism industry in China has been a significant catalyst for the promotion of English usage, enhancing communication with international visitors.

EF EPI Insights:

    • EF Ranking: #49 out of 112 countries.
    • Proficiency Score: 513.

My journey through China’s English-speaking landscape highlights a nation at a linguistic crossroads. With educational reforms paving the way for increased English learning, and urban centers leading the charge in English communication, China presents a complex yet fascinating case of language evolution in the modern world.

6. English in India: A Lingua Franca Bridging Diverse Cultures

How Many People in India Speak EnglishMy journey through India, a secular and democratic nation, offered a good look into its English-speaking dynamics. English holds a moderate proficiency level in India, with a ranking of 48th in the EF EPI (Education First’s English Proficiency Index) and a proficiency band of 515.

  • Official Language Status: English is not just an official language in India; it’s the language of schools, universities, and the government according to the Forbes. As a de jure language, it’s legally recognized and integral to the nation’s administrative framework.
  • Population and English Usage: The English-speaking population in India was recorded at approximately 1.393 billion in 2021, showcasing the language’s widespread adoption.
  • Gender Gap in Proficiency: India displays a gender gap of 21 points in English proficiency, highlighting an area for potential growth and equality according to the Hindu.
  • Historical Influence and Current Trends: The legacy of British colonization has significantly influenced the prominence of English in India. The language has seen a notable increase in proficiency, rising by 19 score points since the previous year.
  • The Role of English in Indian Society:
    • English acts as a unifying linguistic tool, bringing together people from various linguistic backgrounds.
    • It serves as a comprehensive communication medium, encompassing a broad spectrum of individuals and covering extensive geographical regions.

EF EPI Insights:

    • EF Ranking: #48 out of 112 countries.
    • EF EPI Score: 515.
    • Position in Asia: 6th out of 24 countries.

5. English Usage in South Korea: A Unique Linguistic Journey

Are Koreans Learning English in SchoolIn South Korea, my exploration of English usage revealed a nation with moderate proficiency, yet with its own unique challenges and perspectives. South Korea holds the 37th position in the EF EPI (Education First’s English Proficiency Index) with a proficiency band of 529.

  • Stability and Decline in Proficiency: Unlike some Asian nations where English proficiency is on the rise, South Korea has experienced a more stable, and even decreasing trend, with a -16 point change over recent years.
  • Communication Challenges: Despite its prominence in the education system and job market, many South Koreans find speaking English challenging, often due to a distinct South Korean accent and a general hesitation to use the language in everyday communication.
  • English in Tourism and Media: In South Korea, English is often associated with tourism and is actively promoted within the education sector and professional fields. Additionally, English is supported and used by local media, indicating its significant presence in the public domain.
  • Perception of English as a Second Language: The perception of English as a foreign language leads to a more formal, standard usage among Koreans, contrasting with the more informal use of English in countries where it is a native language.

EF EPI Insights:

    • EF Ranking: #37 out of 112 countries.
    • EF EPI Score: 529.
    • Position in Asia: 5th out of 24 countries.

4. English in Hong Kong: A Fusion of Global and Local Influences

Can You Get By in Hong Kong with EnglishMy exploration of English in Hong Kong, a vibrant and cosmopolitan city, offered insights into its unique linguistic environment. Hong Kong stands at 32nd in the EF EPI (Education First’s English Proficiency Index), with a proficiency band of 545, indicating moderate proficiency as pe World Review. The growth of English in Hong Kong appears to be relatively stagnant.

  • Role in Business and Communication: In Hong Kong, English is not just a language; it’s a crucial tool for business and formal communication. The government, academic institutions, companies, and even the courts prefer English as the medium of instruction and communication.
  • Perception and Usage: The English-speaking population in Hong Kong is often viewed as elite, with the language holding a significant position in society according to the Oxford study. Over the past year, there has been a slight improvement in skills, with a rise of 3+ rankings.
  • Globalization’s Impact: Globalization has cemented English as a primary language of choice for communication in Hong Kong. Proficiency in English is particularly important for obtaining work visas, highlighting its role in the global business context.
  • Linguistic Characteristics: The variety of English spoken in Hong Kong is diverse. Due to its history as a former British colony, British English is prevalent. However, the local Cantonese influence is strong, resulting in a unique blend of English that is grammatically sound yet distinct in accent and tone.
  • Local Dialects and Accents: The local dialect of English in Hong Kong incorporates unique accents, phrases, and pronunciations, reflecting the city’s rich cultural tapestry.

EF EPI Insights:

    • EF Ranking: #32 out of 112 countries.
    • EF EPI Score: 545.
    • Position in Asia: 4th out of 24 countries.

3. English in Malaysia: A Legacy of Colonial Past and Modern Necessity

Do They Speak English in MalaysiaMy exploration of English in Malaysia, an Asian nation with a rich history, reveals a landscape of high proficiency in the language. Ranking at 25th in the EF EPI (Education First’s English Proficiency Index), Malaysia boasts an impressive proficiency band of 562.

  • Widespread Use and Proficiency Trends: English is widely used in Malaysia, and over recent years, the proficiency in English across Asia has been stable with slight upward trends. In Malaysia, the EF EPI score increased from 547 in 2020 to 562 in 2021, indicating a significant improvement of +15 points.
  • Percentage of English Speakers: Approximately 62.57% of the Malaysian population are English speakers, with the language being prevalent across half of the population.
  • Role in Education and Government: Malay is the national language, but English holds a significant place in the educational system. It is a compulsory subject in elementary and secondary schools and is the medium of instruction in universities.
  • Historical Influence: Malaysia’s colonial history under British rule, which ended with independence in 1957, has left a lasting impact on the country, particularly in the persistence of English and certain British cultural elements.
  • Regional Language Variations:
    • Urban areas exhibit an excellent command of English.
    • Semi-urban areas show moderate proficiency in spoken English.
    • Rural locations often have limited English proficiency.

EF EPI Insights

    • EF Ranking: #25 out of 112 countries.
    • EF EPI Score: 562.
    • Position in Asia: 3rd out of 24 countries.

During my time in Malaysia, I observed how English serves not just as a remnant of its colonial past but as a modern-day necessity, facilitating global communication and education. The varying levels of proficiency across different regions reflect the diverse linguistic landscape of Malaysia, where English acts as a key tool for connectivity in a multicultural society.

2. English in the Philippines: A Flourishing Lingua Franca

My journey through the Philippines, an archipelago nation with a rich linguistic tapestry, reveals its standing as the second top English-speaking country in Asia. With an impressive proficiency band of 592, the Philippines ranks 20th globally in the EF EPI (Education First’s English Proficiency Index), just behind Singapore. Notably, 58% of Filipinos are English speakers.

  • Rapid Improvement in English Proficiency: The proficiency of English in the Philippines has been fast improving, marking a significant upward trend. Over the past year, the EF EPI score for the Philippines has seen a remarkable increase of over 30 points.
  • Role in Education and Society: English is not only the primary language for education in the Philippines but also plays a key role in commerce and law. Despite Filipino being the official language, English is omnipresent in various forms of media, deeply ingrained in daily life.
  • Educational Practices and Linguistic Integration: In the Philippines, English is a language of school instruction alongside Filipino (Tagalog) according to the Department Of Linguistic. From middle school, Filipinos are taught English, contributing to the nation’s growing proficiency level in the language.

EF EPI Insights:

    • EF Ranking: #20 out of 112 countries.
    • EF EPI Score: 592.
    • Position in Asia: 2nd out of 24 countries.

1. Singapore: A Leader in English Proficiency in Asia

Are Singapore People Good English SpeakersMy exploration of English usage in Singapore, a melting pot of cultures and languages, reveals its exceptional position at the top of Asian countries in English proficiency as per Ef.com. Despite Malay being the national language, English is the primary language in Singapore, with a remarkable English Proficiency Index (EPI) of 66.82. About 58% of Singaporeans are proficient in English.

  • Gender Dynamics in Proficiency: The distribution of English proficiency between genders in Singapore is fairly balanced as per the ResearchGate study. Males have a slightly higher EPI score of 67.06, compared to females at 66.58. Globally, Singapore stands impressively at 4th out of 100 countries in English proficiency.
  • Rapid Growth in Proficiency: Singapore is not only leading in proficiency but is also one of the fastest-improving regions in English proficiency worldwide.
  • Ethnic Composition and Language Use: With a diverse population where more than 75% are Chinese, followed by 15% Malay, 8% Indian (mainly Tamil), and 2% from other backgrounds, English serves as a unifying language.
  • Official and Educational Language: English in Singapore, based on British English, is the language of government and business. The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) further highlights Singapore’s excellence in English, with the country achieving the highest score of 7.41 according to the US Research Repository.

EF EPI Insights:

    • EF Ranking: #4 out of 112 countries.
    • EF EPI Score: 635.
    • Position in Asia: 1st out of 24 countries.

Essential Guidelines for English Speakers Touring Asia

Navigating Linguistic Diversity in Asia

Asia, home to nearly 60% of the world’s population, is a mosaic of languages and cultures as per Worldometer. While English is widely spoken in many Asian countries, travelers should be prepared for varying levels of proficiency and linguistic landscapes.

Cultural Sensitivity and Etiquette:

  • Respect for Local Traditions: Always be mindful of religious and cultural norms. This includes dressing modestly, especially when visiting holy sites, and removing shoes where required according to theblondeaboard.com.
  • Scam Awareness: Stay alert to avoid scams. Confirm prices before using services like taxis or dining out.

Travel Planning:

  • Weather Considerations: Asia’s climate varies greatly. Choose your travel period based on the region’s weather patterns.
  • Visa Regulations: Double-check visa requirements for your destination.

Language and Communication:

  • Overcoming Language Barriers: Use translation apps for interactions with locals, especially in shops or while seeking directions.
  • Avoiding Pidgin English: Speak clearly and avoid simplifying language excessively. It’s more respectful and effective.
  • Learning Key Phrases: Familiarize yourself with basic phrases in the local language to enhance your travel experience.
  • Nonverbal Communication: Often, gestures and body language can effectively bridge language gaps.

Religious Sensitivity:

  • Dress Code for Holy Sites: Women should consider covering their heads in mosques and other religious places. It’s also respectful to cover your hair in some parts of India.
  • Participating in Rituals: Engage in religious rituals only if you understand and respect their significance.

Navigational Aids:

  • Reading Local Signs: Being able to read signboards, either directly or through an app, can be immensely helpful in navigating.
  • Physical Guides: Carry a phrasebook or pocket dictionary. In some situations, they can be more reliable than digital technology.

Using Local Guides:

  • Engaging Local Expertise: A local guide who speaks both English and the native language can be invaluable, offering both translation assistance and cultural insights.

Top 5 Must-Have Apps for Navigating Asia with Ease

What Apps Help Learn Asian Languages

Embracing Digital Assistance for Asian Adventures

In today’s digital age, apps have become indispensable for international travelers, especially in Asia where language barriers can be challenging. Here are five essential apps to download before your next trip to Asia:

  1. Google Translate:

    • Users: Over 500 million.
    • Languages Translated: More than 100.
    • Platforms: Available for iOS and Android; website access and browser extension available.
    • Features: User-friendly interface, real-time camera translation, and offline capabilities.

  2. TripLingo:

    • Beyond Translation: Offers cultural notes, safety tools, and a tip calculator.
    • Languages Supported: Instant voice and text translation in 42 languages.
    • Unique Tools: Receipt translation via camera, live translation service at $3.50/minute.
    • Subscription: Basic features free; premium features at $20/month include language lessons and daily live translation.

  3. Microsoft Translator:

    • Free App: Translates text, voice, conversations, photos, and documents.
    • Languages: Over 90 for general translation; 40+ for offline use; 39 for image to text.
    • Special Features: Split-screen for bilingual conversations, multi-person conversation translation for large groups.

  4. iTranslate:

    • Wide Language Support: Access to over 100 languages.
    • Audience: Ideal for travelers, students, business professionals, and medical staff.
    • Functionality: Advanced text mode with autocomplete, voice recognition, and offline versions in four languages.
    • Integration: Instant translations in chat apps using the iTranslate keyboard plugin.

  5. Waygo:

    • Focus on East Asian Languages: Specializes in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean to English translation.
    • Utility: Effective for tackling language barriers, especially in China.
    • Features: Translates characters and photos from the camera roll; unique food translation feature.
    • Offline Use: Available and priced at USD 7.99 for basic features

FAQ

How Many Asian Countries Use English as an Official Language?

  • Geographical and Demographic Context: Asia, the largest and most populous continent, has a diverse linguistic landscape. In 2021, its population was approximately 4.7 billion.
  • English Proficiency and Usage: English proficiency varies across Asia. Singapore leads in proficiency, with a substantial number of native (about 372 million) and non-native (around a billion) English speakers.
  • Countries with Significant English Usage: There are 24 Asian countries where English is widely spoken. This includes India, which has the highest number of English speakers (over 1.2 billion), and Singapore, renowned for its high proficiency level.
  • Dialectical Variations: Non-native English speakers often infuse local dialects into their English speech, creating unique linguistic blends.

Do Asian Countries Learn English?

  • English as a Lingua Franca: In Asia, English is widely recognized as a common language, although native English speakers are relatively few.
  • Educational Emphasis: English is a mandatory subject in many Asian schools, reflecting its importance as a key to economic competitiveness and educational advancement.
  • Investment in English Education: Asian countries invest significantly in English language training and test preparation, with a burgeoning market for English language education.
  • English Proficiency Index: According to the EF English Proficiency Index, Asia ranks second only to Europe in terms of non-native English proficiency levels.

Is English Common in Asia?

  • Role in Former Non-Settler Colonies: In countries like India and Pakistan, English contrasts starkly with the language usage patterns in settler colonies like the U.S., Canada, and Australia.
  • English for Diversity Management: English serves as a tool for managing cultural heterogeneity in Asia, fostering intercultural literacy.
  • Economic and Employment Opportunities: Recognized for its value in job markets, English is increasingly embraced by Asians, who often speak it with a localized accent.
  • Flexibility in Communication: In Asia, English is used both as a second language and an international lingua franca, accommodating the region’s cultural diversity and varying proficiency levels.

How does English impact tourism in Asia?

English significantly enhances the tourism experience in Asia. In countries with high English proficiency, it eases communication for tourists, making travel more accessible and enjoyable.

Are there initiatives to improve English education in Asia?

Yes, many Asian countries have launched initiatives to improve English education, including teacher training programs, curriculum development, and increased funding for language education.

How does English proficiency affect job opportunities in Asia?

Higher English proficiency often leads to better job opportunities in Asia, particularly in multinational corporations, the tech industry, and sectors that require global outreach.

What are the challenges of learning English in Asia?

Challenges include limited access to native English speakers, traditional teaching methods, and the need to balance English learning with local language preservation.

How is technology aiding English learning in Asia?

Technology, including mobile apps, online courses, and virtual classrooms, is playing a significant role in making English learning more accessible and interactive in Asia.

Final Words

As I reflect on my journey through the diverse linguistic landscape of Asia, I am struck by the profound role English plays in this vast and varied continent. From bustling metropolitan cities to quiet rural towns, English emerges not just as a language of convenience but as a symbol of global interconnectedness.

In each country, English weaves its own unique narrative, blending with local dialects and cultures. It serves as a gateway to opportunities, a tool for education, and a medium for cultural exchange. In nations like India and Singapore, English is a beacon of development and progress, while in countries like China and Thailand, it signifies a commitment to global integration.

References

  1. “English Speaking Countries in Asia,” World Atlas. Link
  2. “How English Came to Asia,” Cambridge University Press. Link
  3. “Bridging the Gap: The Hindu Editorial on India and Gender Gap Report,” The Hindu. Link
  4. “The Problem with the English Language in India,” Forbes. Link
  5. “EF English Proficiency Index – India,” EF Education First. Link
  6. “Multilingualism in Taiwan,” Springer Open. Link
  7. “English Levels in China,” China Highlights. Link
  8. “EF EPI 2021 English PDF,” EF Education First. Link
  9. “Macau Local English Proficiency Ranked 44th in Global Index,” Macau Business. Link
  10. “EF English Proficiency Index,” EF Education First. Link
  11. “EF English Proficiency Index – Nepal,” EF Education First. Link
  12. “Indigenous Languages of Nepal,” ResearchGate. Link
  13. “EF English Proficiency Index – Pakistan,” EF Education First. Link
  14. “Here’s How Pakistan Ranks Among World’s English-Speaking Countries,” The Express Tribune. Link
  15. “Location of the Indochinese Peninsula,” ResearchGate. Link
  16. “Teach English in Vietnam,” TEFL Org. Link
  17. “English in Taiwan,” Cambridge University Press. Link
  18. “Living in Taiwan,” Taiwan Obsessed. Link
  19. “Language Education Policy in Taiwan,” ERIC. Link
  20. “Plan Your Trip: Language and Culture,” Tourism Thailand. Link
  21. “5 Asian Countries with the Highest English Proficiency,” Human Resources Online. Link

Disclaimer

Please note that the insights and data presented in this blog post are based on my personal observations and interpretations, supplemented by various online sources. The information provided is intended for general informational purposes and should not be considered as financial advice. The economic landscapes and data are subject to change, and I encourage readers to consult additional sources for the most current information. The views expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any agency or company

Srdjan Ilic
I am a Business Economics graduate from Singidunum University in Novi Sad, currently contributing to the Southwest Journal as a content creator and SEO strategist. My professional journey includes a two-year period in Ocean City, USA, and extensive travels throughout Canada, experiences that have enriched my global outlook and influenced my writing style. Professionally, I am dedicated to producing engaging content and effective SEO strategies. Outside of work, I enjoy skiing and exploring new adventures, always valuing the power of human connections. My diverse skills and passion for life drive my success in various endeavors.

