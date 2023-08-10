What is Andy Cohen’s Net Worth in 2023? Bio, Career, Salary

Andy Cohen: The Sultan of Sass, Master of Late-Night Mischief, and Bravo’s Brightest Star! Born in the harmonious hum of St. Louis, Missouri on June 2, 1968, our boy Andy sashayed into a world full of possibilities, and lo and behold, he’s been lighting up our screens since!

Raised with a sprinkle of Jewish flair, he pursued the grand tales of broadcast journalism at none other than Boston University. Cue the drumroll… In 2009, the world got a whole lot more sparkly with “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen!”

Late-night TV transformed into an unpredictable roller coaster of candid celeb chitchat and zesty zingers. From Hollywood’s crème de la crème to the queens of reality TV, no one’s safe from Andy’s cheeky charm.

But hold your horses, that ain’t all! Andy’s not just the king of chat; he’s a literary luminary too! With books like “Most Talkative” (because who could ever shut him up?) and the deeply shallow tales of “The Andy Cohen Diaries,” he’s painted the town, well, every shade of awesome.

And if you think reality TV is wild, Andy’s behind-the-scenes shenanigans are even wilder! With gems like “The Real Housewives” and “Millionaire Matchmaker,” Andy’s proven he’s the Midas of Reality TV.

Of course, with great power comes great sparkly awards! Andy’s shelves are bending with accolades like the Emmy for “Top Chef” and a tip of the hat from GLAAD for flying the rainbow flag high and proud.

A trailblazer, LGBTQ+ hero, and a man with a heart bigger than his laugh, Andy’s also championed causes close to his heart with organizations like the Trevor Project and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Net Worth 2023

Hitting the 2023 jackpot, Andy Cohen’s bank account gleams with a cool $50 million. Where’d all this glittery gold come from?

Well, strap in for a whirlwind tour through TV studios, bustling bookstores, and the bustling byways of the Real Housewives realm. With Andy holding the wheel, “Watch What Happens Live” didn’t just make headlines—it made history (and a tidy sum, too).

Author Alert!

Did you know Andy’s also a master of the pen? With bestselling tales like “Most Talkative” and “The Andy Cohen Diaries,” our guy has woven words into witty, wondrous works!

The St. Louis Star’s Origin Story

Rewind to June 2, 1968, in St. Louis, Missouri—when the world welcomed a star-to-be, Andy Cohen. Raised in the embrace of his parents, Lou and Evelyn, and nurtured by Jewish traditions, Andy’s journey began at Clayton High School and took flight at Boston University.

Post-college, Andy sported his journalistic cap at CBS News, producing hits like “48 Hours.” But the Bravo universe? That was his true calling.

By 2004, he was shaping reality TV as we know it, orchestrating shows like “Project Runway” and “Top Chef.” And then?

2009 beckoned with “Watch What Happens Live,” where Andy didn’t just watch—he dazzled!

Love, Life, and Little Ones

Proudly wearing his heart on his sleeve, Andy came out and celebrated love in all its colors. By 2016, Clifton Dassuncao had become a special part of his life tapestry.

And 2019? Well, that brought the most magical gift: baby Benjamin Allen Cohen! Andy’s social media became a charming canvas of fatherhood delights. By 2022, another joyous chapter began with the birth of Lucy Eve Cohen.

Andy’s voice has echoed the significance of surrogacy, fertility rights, and the rainbow-tinted beauty of diverse families.

Besties, Banter, and… Dating?

Ah, the Cohen-Cooper camaraderie! Andy and Anderson Cooper—CNN’s golden boy—share a bromance that’s sparked a thousand whispers. Dating rumors?

Oh, they flew! But Andy’s playful dismissal keeps the record straight: there was no romantic rendezvous, especially after he name-dropped Anderson’s iconic mom, Gloria Vanderbilt.

From showbiz to shining as a dad, Andy Cohen’s tale is a toast to dreams, diversity, and dancing to one’s own delightful tune!

Highlights of Andy Cohen’s Fame

These are the shining moments of Andy Cohen’s celebrity status.

King of Late-Night

First and foremost, Andy lit up our late nights with “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” A cocktail of humor, charm, and those daring questions, Andy’s fearless approach made this show a must-watch.

His unique interview style made celebrities blush, laugh, and even gasp—earning him the title of pop culture’s most daring host.

The Reality TV Maestro

Andy didn’t just host; he shaped reality TV! Under his watch, shows like “The Real Housewives” franchise, “Project Runway,” and “Top Chef” reached cult status.

So, if you’ve ever been obsessed with a Housewives feud, you’ve got Andy to thank.

Proud and Out

In a world where coming out can be a challenge, Andy Cohen stood tall and proud. An inspiration to many, his openness about his sexuality and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community added layers to his personality beyond the screen.

Diapers and Daddyhood

2019 saw Andy embracing the joys of fatherhood. Through surrogacy, his little star, Benjamin, was born, adding ‘doting dad’ to his long list of roles.

He shared his journey, melting millions of hearts along the way.

The Pen Behind the Personality

Bestsellers? Check! Andy’s books, especially “Most Talkative” and “The Andy Cohen Diaries,” have showcased his wit, introspection, and irresistible tales from Tinseltown and beyond.

Master of Ceremonies

From the glitzy “Bravo A-List Awards” to the glamorous “Miss Universe” pageant, Andy has helmed them all, showcasing his undeniable charisma. His hosting stints, including the quirky “Real Housewives Awards,” have left audiences worldwide cheering for more.

The Talk Show Trot

Andy’s not just a host; he’s a sought-after guest too! He’s graced numerous shows, adding his signature touch of humor and insights, whether it’s ringing in the new year with CNN or sharing laughs with Colbert.

In essence, Andy Cohen isn’t just a celebrity. He’s an institution, a force of nature, a whirlwind of talent, and a beacon of inspiration.

When it comes to stardom, he’s played every card right, and boy, what a game it’s been!

Car Collection

With an estimated net worth of $50 million, Andy Cohen has the capacity to buy a car collection that is even envied by top football players. However, so far, there is no public information about what is hidden under his garage.

Although an orange; Volkswagen Beetle is an exception, In several pictures, Andy Cohen can be seen posing with his son, who is sitting on the hood of the old Beetle.

How Many Houses Does Andy Cohen Own

Although there are several rumors, there is limited information about the confirmed real estate investment by Andy Cohen. The most famous purchase by Cohen is the West Village Penthouse.

Manhattan Penthouse: This is Andy’s primary residence, located in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan. The penthouse is 3,000 square feet in size and has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a rooftop terrace with city views. Reportedly. Andy Cohen has paid a whopping $18.3 million for this two-story penthouse.

That said, Andy’s rumored real estate portfolio is quite impressive and reflects his success in the entertainment industry. Some of the notable reported properties include Southampton Estate, the Los Angeles Condo, and Truro Beach House.

Highlight Reel: Moments that Shaped a Star

The CBS Chapter:

Andy Cohen’s TV saga began in the ’90s, not with glitz and glam but with hard-hitting news at CBS. From behind-the-scenes to the forefront of reality TV, he soon pivoted to Bravo, crafting gems like the “Real Housewives” saga.

The Bravo Breakout:

2009 saw Andy don the hat of a host with “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” Think games, celeb chit-chats, and Andy’s irrepressible charm, make this a TV staple.

Daddy Diaries:

2019: Cue the awwws! Andy ushered in a new chapter as a doting dad to baby Benjamin, born via surrogacy. Fast forward to 2022, and the Cohen clan expanded with a darling daughter.

Author Extraordinaire:

From the tales of pop culture in “Most Talkative” to the delicious insights of “The Andy Cohen Diaries,” Andy’s penned multiple bestsellers. Though, a slight correction: “Labour and Economic Change in Southern Africa, 1900–2000” isn’t among his works; seems there’s some confusion there.

GBTQ+ Luminary:

Andy hasn’t just lived his truth; he’s championed it. A stalwart for LGBTQ+ rights, his voice has echoed across platforms, championing equality and love in all its forms.

The Awards Maestro:

Be it the glitzy “Bravo A-List Awards” or the glamorous “Miss Universe” pageant, Andy’s touch has turned events into extravaganzas, etching them in pop culture history.

COVID Chronicles:

2020 threw a curveball as Andy tested positive for COVID-19. But with resilience and recovery, he emerged stronger, sharing his journey and emphasizing the gravity of the pandemic.

A reprise came in 2021, with Andy facing the virus yet again but bouncing back with his signature spirit.

Television Contributions

Andy Cohen Andy’s versatility as a host, producer, and writer has allowed him to have a successful and varied career in the entertainment industry. He has been involved in a wide range of shows, events, and gigs throughout the years. Here are some of his most notable projects:

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”: Andy’s late-night talk show is one of his most famous projects. The show features interviews with celebrities, games, and viewer call-ins. It has become a pop culture phenomenon and has been on the air since 2009. One of the most popular segments of the show is Andy Cohen below deck.

“The Real Housewives” Franchise: Andy is the executive producer of the hugely popular “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The show follows the lives of wealthy women in various cities across the United States and has become a cultural phenomenon.

Award Show Hosting and Producing: Andy has hosted and produced a number of award shows, including the “Bravo A-List Awards,” “Miss Universe,” and the “Real Housewives Awards.” He is known for his quick wit and ability to keep the show moving smoothly.

Radio Show Hosting: Andy hosted a daily radio show on SiriusXM Radio called “Radio Andy,” where he discussed pop culture news and interviewed celebrity guests.

New Year’s Eve Hosting: Andy has hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve special alongside Anderson Cooper for several years, bringing his signature style and humor to the broadcast

Awards

Emmy Awards: Andy has an Emmy Award for his work on “Top Chef.” He has also been nominated for “Watch What Happens – Live with Andy Cohen”.

GLAAD Media Awards: At the GLAAD Media Awards, Andy Cohen was honored with the Vito Russo Award in 2019 for his work promoting LGBTQ+ visibility and equality.

GQ: GQ magazine placed Andy Cohen in the 16th position on The 25 Most Stylish Men of 2012.

Gay Icon: From 2012 to 2016, Out magazine included Andy Cohen as one of the Most Powerful Gay People.

Brands Endorsed

Stella Artois: Andy Cohen has collaborated with Stella Artois for “Daydreaming in the Life Artois” audio stories.

Baby Care Products: Andy Cohen has partnered with Amazon and Pamper to promote selected and curated baby care products including Pampers and toys.

Samsung: In 2017, Andy Cohen organized an exclusive launch party for Samsung 8.

FAQ

Who is Andy Cohen’s sister?

Andy Cohen has only one sister, and her name is Emily Rosenfeld.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’s friendship

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are best friends who apparently met on a blind date in 2017.

Does Andy Cohen Own Bravo?

No, Andy Cohen is an executive producer on Bravo.

Has Andy Cohen written any other books besides “Most Talkative” and “The Andy Cohen Diaries”?

Yes, Andy Cohen has written several books. Besides “Most Talkative” and “The Andy Cohen Diaries,” he also authored “Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries” and “The Andy Cohen Diaries: A Deep Look at a Shallow Year.”

What is the format of Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM Radio show?

Andy Cohen’s show on SiriusXM, “Radio Andy,” is a talk format program where he discusses pop culture and current events, and interviews a variety of celebrity guests. The show also features various segments and special guests, giving listeners a mix of entertainment and information.

Has Andy Cohen ever participated in reality shows himself?

While Andy Cohen is best known for producing and hosting reality TV, he has made appearances on various shows, often as himself or in a hosting capacity. However, he hasn’t participated as a contestant on any reality competition shows.

Final Words

Andy Cohen: the name synonymous with vivacious energy, pioneering reality TV, and authentic representation. His journey from St. Louis to the studios of Bravo showcases a tapestry of talent, determination, and an undeniable zest for life.

In a world of fleeting fame, Andy stands out as a stalwart of entertainment—always evolving, always relevant, and ever-entertaining. His story is a testament to the power of authenticity, reminding us that in the grand theater of life, staying true to oneself is the most captivating performance of all.

Cheers to Andy Cohen, the real maestro of modern television!