2024 GMC Acadia: Release Date, Engine, Price & More

Greetings, fellow auto enthusiasts! Today, we’re diving under the hood and beyond the glossy exterior of GMC’s crown jewel – the 2024 GMC Acadia SUV.

This isn’t just any SUV; it’s a mid-size marvel that perfectly marries power and style. The first thing that strikes you about the Acadia is its audacious exterior.

It’s a bold statement on wheels, with a striking new signature grille that’s as large as its presence on the road. But don’t let its rugged good looks fool you; this beast has a heart of gold.

It’s a family car at its core, with room to comfortably seat eight people. Under the hood, the Acadia is packing some serious heat.

GMC has equipped it with a 2.5L I4 gasoline engine that’s a symphony of power and performance. It’s a mechanical maestro, churning out a hefty 287 horsepower and a whopping 398 lb-ft of torque.

But Acadia isn’t just about raw power. It’s a tech-lovers dream, loaded with cutting-edge features that make every journey a joy.

Imagine starting your car from the comfort of your home with Remote Start, or navigating the open road with a state-of-the-art Navigation system. So, buckle up, car lovers.

We’re about to take a deep dive into everything the 2024 GMC Acadia SUV has to offer. From its release date to its range of colors, from its safety features to its speed – we’ve got it all covered.

Stay tuned, and let’s embark on this thrilling ride together.

Redesign

As auto enthusiasts, we’re always on the lookout for the next big thing, and the GMC Acadia is no exception. Let’s take a trip down memory lane. The second generation of the Acadia, which hit the roads as a 2017 model, was a game-changer, boasting a fresh design and innovative features.

GMC Motors then continued this model from 2018 to 2020, with no significant alterations. Fast forward to 2021, and the 2022 model year saw the introduction of some new features and minor tweaks.

The 2023 model year, however, remained unchanged. Given this pattern, it’s hard to anticipate any major overhauls for the upcoming GMC Acadia.

But, we can’t rule out the possibility of GMC Motors adding some new features and safety enhancements to keep things interesting.

Rumour has it that the design of the next GMC Acadia won’t undergo any significant changes. However, we might see the addition of some new features such as wireless Apple Carplay, Remote Start, a Navigation system, an audio system, a premium sound system, Bluetooth Wireless technology, and music streaming capabilities.

Now, let’s talk about the elephant in the room – the next generation of the GMC Acadia. While GMC Motors has kept its cards close to its chest, we can’t help but speculate.

We might see the next generation of GMC Acadia hitting the roads in 2025, sporting a new design and features. Given that the current model has been around for a while, it’s possible that GMC might surprise us with a complete makeover.

After all, GMC fans are eagerly awaiting a fresh new model.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information provided here is based on speculation and reports available at the time of writing. GMC Motors has not officially confirmed any details about the next generation of the GMC Acadia. We recommend checking GMC Motors’ official announcements for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Trims and Price

As for the pricing and trims for the 2024 model, we’re still in the dark. The 2023 GMC Acadia, however, is available in four trims – SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali, with prices ranging from $36,500 to $50,195.

We anticipate that the 2024 GMC Acadia will follow suit with the same trims, albeit with a slightly heftier price tag. Here’s an estimated price range for the 2024 GMC Acadia trims, based on the 2023 model:

Trims Price (Est.) SLE $38,000 SLT $42,000 AT4 $45,000 Denali $51,000

Release Date Speculation

While GMC Motors has been tight-lipped about the release date and booking details for the upcoming GMC Acadia, the rumor mill is in full swing. Media reports and industry insiders suggest that the new Acadia could make its grand debut sometime in 2024, with bookings likely to open either late this year or early next year.

If you’re itching to get behind the wheel of an Acadia and can’t wait for the new model, you might want to consider the 2023 GMC Acadia. Given that no major changes are expected for the next model, and GMC Motors hasn’t indicated otherwise, the 2023 model could be a great choice.

Features

Let us tell you that GMC Acadia has not given any specific information about the features of its new model. But we can guess as per the 2023 model currently available. The 2024 model may also include some new features as compared to the previous model. the ones you see below

Strong and powerful engine

Safe to drive

Wireless apple Carplay

Large cabin space

Remote Start

Hands-Free liftgate

Heated Front Seats

Roof rails

Power Adjustable Driver Seat

Navigation system

Wireless phone charger

7.2-inch touchscreen display

Audio system

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Bluetooth Wireless technology

Premium sound system

Wifi hotspot

Music streaming

2024 GMC Acadia Colors

GMC hasn’t provided any specific details on the colors of the new GMC Acadia, but we can hope so. The colors of the currently available 2023 GMC Acadia can be the same. as you can see below.

Sharkskin Metallic

Abalone White Pearl

Radiant Red Metallic Tintcoat 1

Black

Olympic White

Range

The upcoming GMC Acadia is a hybrid SUV that’s all about going the distance. With a full tank, this road warrior can cover an impressive 525 miles.

However, it’s crucial to remember that the actual range can vary based on a myriad of factors. Driving conditions, weather, engine health, your driving style, traffic congestion, fuel quality, and auxiliary usage can all impact the range.

But the GMC Acadia isn’t just about endurance; it’s also about exhilaration. This hybrid SUV is a powerhouse on wheels, capable of sprinting from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 3.5 seconds.

And if you’re all about speed, the Acadia won’t disappoint, with a top speed that can reach up to 131 mph. In terms of range and features, the new GMC Acadia is shaping up to be a standout hybrid SUV.

Whether you’re a speed demon or a long-haul driver, the Acadia promises to deliver a driving experience that’s both thrilling and efficient.

Engine & Performance

Under the hood, the new GMC Acadia is set to pack a punch. While the specifics are yet to be confirmed, there’s speculation that the new Acadia could be powered by a new 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine.

The 2023 GMC Acadia offers two powertrains. The SLE and SLT trims come standard with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering 287 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque.

This powertrain is exclusive to the Denali. The second powertrain, a robust 3.6-liter V6 engine, is available with the AT4 and Denali trims and is now an option for the SLT trim as well.

This engine generates 310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque. Each trim is paired with a smooth-shifting nine-speed automatic transmission.

2024 GMC Acadia Interior

The 2023 GMC Acadia is a testament to luxury and comfort, and we anticipate the 2024 model will follow suit. The current model’s interior is a blend of elegance and functionality, and it’s unlikely that we’ll see any major changes in the next iteration.

The Acadia is a spacious haven, with seating for eight people. The seats, crafted from hybrid material, offer both comfort and durability.

Safety is paramount in the Acadia, with airbags included for added protection. The interior dashboard is home to a 7.2-inch touchscreen display, a hub for connectivity and entertainment.

It includes features such as an audio system, remote start, navigation system, wifi hotspot, music streaming, premium sound system, and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While the interior design of the next GMC Acadia is expected to mirror the current model, we can anticipate the inclusion of new features and enhanced safety measures.

Dimensions

Length 193.4 in Width 75.4 in Height 66.7 in Wheelbase 112.5 In. Ground-Clearance 7.2 in. Curb Weight 4,155 to 4,525 lbs.

Final Words

The 2024 GMC Acadia is shaping up to be a marvel of modern automotive engineering, a perfect blend of power, luxury, and technology. From its audacious exterior to its luxurious interior, from its impressive range to its exhilarating performance, the Acadia is a testament to GMC’s commitment to excellence.

While we’re still in the realm of speculation, the anticipation is palpable. The Acadia promises to deliver a driving experience that’s both thrilling and comfortable, making it a standout choice for both long-haul drivers and speed enthusiasts.

