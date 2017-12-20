Woman in recovery after Dec. 13 stabbing

An unknown suspect attacked a woman walking at the 3100 block of Fremont in an attempted robbery the evening of Dec. 13.

Police said they haven’t made any arrests. Police described the suspect as a man in his early 20s, about 5 feet 7 inches, with a light build, a short afro, and wearing an “Army green colored jacket and gray stone washed jeans.”

The incident occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. According to a GoFundMe page for victim Morgan Evenson, she was walking eight blocks home toward downtown Minneapolis when a man exited a car, chased her and tackled her to the ground.

“Morgan was strong and fought with her assailant- clawing, kicking and fighting for her life,” states the post. “The assailant ran off when those nearby heard her cries for help, leaving her with fourteen stab wounds on the face, arm, neck and back, bleeding out on the curb. In the wake of the violence it’s amazing that those around came to help Morgan. A pair was quick to call 911, bring her inside and wrapped her up in a blanket until help came.”

The page said Evenson was readmitted to the hospital Dec. 19 to monitor her fever and blood pressure.

The fundraiser has so far raised more than $12,000 to help cover medical bills.

Robbery incidents year-to-date in Southwest Minneapolis’ 5th Precinct are down 7.7 percent from 2016, and up 11.7 percent from 2015. Crime Prevention Specialist Jennifer Neale said the incident does not represent a pattern of activity police are seeing.

“We’re still scratching our heads about it, because it’s just so brazen,” she said, noting the early time of day and the level of violence used to get a purse.

Anyone with information on the incident can text an anonymous tip to 847411 (TIP411) or call the MPD TIP Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).