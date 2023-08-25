You Might Not Be Able to Buy a Dodge Car in 2024 Even if You Want To

In the dynamic realm of cars, it’s often the unspoken that resonates more than the loud proclamations. I remember the first time I laid eyes on a Dodge Charger; its raw power and sleek design left an indelible mark. So, when Dodge chose to remain silent about their post-2023 plans for the Charger and Challenger, it felt like a close friend keeping a secret. The word on the street? These iconic models are taking a bow after 2023. And the plot thickens – Dodge is closing its only car assembly plant, hinting at a shift towards the electric revolution. With renovations expected to last until 2025, I can’t help but wonder: Will the streets miss the familiar hum of a Dodge for a year or two? For those of us who’ve shared memorable drives in a Dodge, 2024 might feel like an old song that brings a flood of memories. But hey, every ending is a new beginning, right? The world of automobiles is ever-changing, and while the Charger’s roar and the Challenger’s grace might be missed, Dodge seems to be gearing up to introduce us to a new rhythm. So, as we wait with bated breath, maybe it’s time to take that road trip in your classic Dodge or even explore what other brands have to offer. Because, in the end, it’s the memories we make and the roads we travel that truly matter. And who knows? Dodge might just surprise us with a new melody that captures our hearts once more.

What’s the Future of Dodge Charger and Challenger?

The automotive world is abuzz with Dodge’s recent announcement regarding the fate of its iconic Charger and Challenger models. As the curtains fall on these classics after the 2024 model year, many are left wondering what’s next for these legendary nameplates.

However, Stellantis, the parent company, isn’t one to easily let go of such recognizable brands. A testament to this is Dodge’s unveiling of its latest EV prototype, aptly named the Charger Daytona. This move hints at a future where the legacy of these models might continue, albeit with a modern twist.

Historically, the Charger, Challenger, and their sibling, the Chrysler 300C, have always called the Brampton Plant near Toronto, Canada, their home.

But whispers in the automotive corridors, especially from sources like Mopar Insiders, suggest a potential shift. The next generation of these cars might find a new home at the Windsor assembly plant, also located in Ontario.

However, the plot thickens. Stellantis has grand plans for both these plants. They’re gearing up for a significant transformation to accommodate the production of their “multi-energy vehicle” lineup.

This means preparing the plants for a diverse range of vehicles, from the traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) cars to hybrids and full-fledged EVs.

The revamp for Windsor is set to kick off in 2023, followed by Brampton in 2024. Given the magnitude of these changes, it’s likely to be a lengthy process.

This timeline raises a pressing question: Where will the 2024 models of the Dodge Charger and Challenger be manufactured? And if they do make an appearance, will it be later than usual in the year? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure – the legacy of these iconic cars is far from over.

Is 2024 the Year Without a Dodge Car?

When it comes to the 2024 lineup of Dodge vehicles, there’s a mix of certainty and speculation. For those eagerly awaiting the release of a Dodge car in 2024, there’s some good news on the horizon.

The Dodge Hornet is set to make its mark. This crossover, which takes inspiration from the Alfa Romeo Tonale, is not just a new addition to the Dodge family but also a testament to the global collaboration within the automotive industry.

Assembled in Italy alongside models like the Jeep Compass and Renegade, the Hornet is all set to be shipped to North American shores. Given this arrangement, there’s little doubt that Dodge dealerships will be showcasing the Hornet in their 2024 lineup.

In fact, Stellantis’ decision to introduce an Italian-built Dodge might be a strategic move to ensure dealers have a fresh offering for 2024.

Then there’s the Dodge Durango. Currently sharing the assembly line with Jeep’s Grand Cherokee at Stellantis’ Detroit plant, the future of the Durango is intertwined with the company’s broader plans.

Stellantis has revamped this plant to accommodate the production of its new large crossover chassis, which will be a common platform for multiple brands.

However, this new chassis is designed with a focus away from V8s. Instead, the spotlight will be on the turbocharged Hurricane I6 or a hybrid I4 powertrain.

Does this mean the 2024 Durango will embrace this change? It’s a possibility. But there’s also chatter that the Durango name might be associated with a completely different vehicle segment.

As for the Dodge Grand Caravan, its fate is a bit more uncertain. Originating from the Windsor plant, which is currently under renovation, its availability in 2024 remains a question mark.

What’s on the Horizon?

The automotive grapevine is buzzing with speculation about Dodge’s plans for 2024. With various reports and hints dropped, let’s delve into what might be in store for Dodge enthusiasts.

1. Warren Truck Assembly Plant: According to Mopar Insiders, Dodge is set to roll out some 2024 vehicles from the Warren Truck Assembly Plant, which currently houses the production of the Ram 1500 Classic and Jeep’s Wagoneer brand. This opens up intriguing possibilities.

Could we see the birth of a full-frame Grand Durango? Or perhaps the introduction of an entirely new vehicle? The idea of the Dodge Aspen making a comeback, but this time as an SUV, is certainly an exciting prospect.

2. The Durango Dilemma: Dodge has the flexibility to play around with the Durango nameplate. They could elevate the Durango to represent their new three-row SUV, leaving room for a fresh name for the three-row crossover built alongside the Grand Cherokee.

While names like Caliber or Avenger might be in the mix, the return of the Magnum name would be a nostalgic touch for many. But as the saying goes, Stellantis hasn’t dialed our number for opinions just yet!

3. A European Touch: Another tantalizing option for Dodge is to dip into the European pool. By leveraging the Alfa Romeo Giulia platform, Dodge could introduce a sedan or coupe in 2024, even as its North American plants undergo renovations.

This move could pave the way for the next Challenger. Alternatively, embracing its European lineage, we might see the revival of names like the Dodge Monaco or Matador.

FAQ

What car models are being discontinued in 2024?

Several car models across various brands are expected to be discontinued in 2024. Specific details would require a more in-depth look into each automaker’s announcements.

Will Dodge have a V8 in 2024?

Dodge’s transition towards electric and hybrid models suggests a reduced focus on V8 engines. However, as of now, there’s no official confirmation that Dodge will completely phase out V8s by 2024.

What is Dodge getting rid of in 2023?

Dodge has announced the discontinuation of certain models, like the current Charger and Challenger, after 2023. However, it’s essential to check for any official announcements for a comprehensive list.

Will Dodge be discontinued?

There’s no indication or official announcement suggesting that the Dodge brand will be discontinued entirely.

Is Dodge not making cars anymore?

While Dodge is transitioning towards electric vehicles and might be discontinuing specific models, they are not stopping car production altogether.

Is RAM leaving Dodge?

RAM became a separate brand from Dodge in 2009, focusing on trucks and commercial vehicles, while Dodge concentrated on passenger cars.

Will Dodge stop making V8?

Dodge is evolving its vehicle lineup with a focus on electric and hybrid models, which might reduce the emphasis on V8 engines. However, there’s no official statement confirming the complete discontinuation of V8 engines.

Final Words

The automotive landscape is in a state of flux, with brands like Dodge at the forefront of this evolution. While the discontinuation of iconic models and the shift towards electric vehicles may raise eyebrows, it’s essential to remember that change is the only constant.

Dodge’s journey, filled with nostalgia, anticipation, and innovation, mirrors the broader industry’s trajectory. As we gear up for the future, one thing remains clear: the road ahead promises to be as thrilling as the one left behind.