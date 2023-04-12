Where is Meghan Markle? Prince Harry to Attend Father’s Coronation Without Her

The Duke of Sussex will be present at King Charles’ coronation, but Meghan Markle will remain in the United States.

Prince Harry is set to attend the upcoming coronation of his father, Prince Charles, without his wife, Meghan Markle, by his side. The event will be held at Westminster Abbey on 15th April, marking the official beginning of Charles’ reign as the British monarch. According to sources, Meghan will remain in the United States with their children, Archie and Lilibet, as they continue to establish their new life outside the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex’s decision to attend the coronation is an important move for the Royal Family, who has faced numerous challenges in recent years. The event signifies a significant moment for Prince Charles, who will be taking on the mantle of the British monarchy after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Tensions have been high within the Royal Family since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior roles in January 2020. The couple’s departure from the UK and their subsequent interview with Oprah Winfrey brought public scrutiny on the institution and its members.

Despite these issues, Prince Harry’s presence at the coronation demonstrates his support for his father and family during this historical moment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently reside in Montecito, California, with their two children. Following their decision to step down from their royal duties, the couple has focused on their non-profit organization, Archewell Foundation, as well as pursuing various entertainment and media projects.

While Meghan’s absence from the coronation may raise eyebrows, it is essential to remember the couple’s choice to distance themselves from royal life. Meghan’s decision to remain in the United States allows her to focus on her family and continue the work they started since stepping back from their royal duties.

As the British public prepares for the coronation of King Charles, it is essential to recognize the importance of family unity and support during this historical event. The presence of Prince Harry, even without Meghan Markle, underscores his commitment to his father and his family’s legacy.

Source 1

Source 2