South LA. Shooting: Three Teens Arrested, 1-Year-Old Girl Injured

In a shocking turn of events, three teenage boys were apprehended on Wednesday, suspected of a shooting that left a 1-year-old child and her mother injured, as per the Los Angeles police department.

The incident, which unfolded on the evening of June 5 around 5:30 p.m., near 81st Street and Avalon Boulevard in South Los Angeles, is believed to be gang-related. The victims, two women in their 20s, had parked at a local hamburger stand, their young children, aged 1 year and 8 months, nestled in the back seat of their car.

The tranquility of the scene was shattered when a gray Kia sedan pulled up alongside the parked car. A hail of bullets was unleashed into the vehicle before the assailants sped away, leaving behind a scene of chaos and fear. The 20-year-old mother was left nursing a leg wound, while her 1-year-old daughter suffered a foot injury. Thankfully, both injuries were nonfatal, and the other occupants of the car escaped unscathed.

The police, in their subsequent investigation, surmised that the shooting was likely a case of mistaken identity, with the victims erroneously targeted as rival gang members. A search warrant led to the discovery of surveillance footage, which proved instrumental in identifying the suspects – two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy. Their identities have been kept under wraps due to their minor status.

The trio was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, with charges now in the hands of the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office for review.

The investigation is still in progress, with the police urging anyone with information to reach out to the 77th Street Area Gang Impact Team or provide anonymous tips to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers.

Source:

https://news.yahoo.com/3-teens-arrested-south-l-032902595.html