Should I Sell My House Now or Wait Until 2024?

Selling a home is a whirlwind of emotions. I remember the first time I put my house on the market; the exhilaration of imagining a new chapter and the anxiety of hoping for the best deal. It’s like waiting for your favorite cake to bake, unsure if it’ll rise perfectly or fall flat.

So, should you dive into the housing market now or hold off a bit longer? Even though the U.S. is buzzing with a seller’s market, it doesn’t automatically mean it’s your perfect moment to sell. I recall a friend once telling me, “Just because everyone’s jumping, doesn’t mean you should too.” And it’s true. Selling your home is a deeply personal decision, and while market trends are essential, they’re not the only factor.

Let’s walk in my shoes for a moment. When I was contemplating selling, I didn’t just look at the market. I considered my life circumstances, my future plans, and even my gut feelings. Sometimes, the universe sends you signs, like a sudden job opportunity in another city or a growing family needing more space. Other times, it’s a quiet whisper, a nudge that says, “Maybe it’s time for a change.”

In the end, the best advice I can give, from one homeowner to another, is to weigh the market conditions against your personal journey. Reflect on where you are, where you want to be, and let that guide your decision. After all, a house is not just bricks and mortar; it’s a collection of memories, dreams, and hopes. And when the time feels right, you’ll know.

Signs You Should Sell Signs You Should Wait Personal circumstances require a move

Low housing inventory

Low mortgage rates

You can easily afford your next home

Your home is in selling condition

Your home has appreciated in value

You can afford higher interest rates

You can afford more time on the market You need more home equity

It’s a buyer’s market

Your home isn’t move-in ready

Is Now the Right Moment to Let Go?

Deciding when to sell your home isn’t as straightforward as picking a ripe fruit from a tree. It’s a blend of personal emotions, life situations, and market dynamics.

Let’s delve into some scenarios that might help you gauge if this is your moment to put that ‘For Sale’ sign up:

Life’s Curveballs Necessitate a Move

A fun fact to ponder: The majority of home buyers in the U.S. boast a median income ranging from $100,000 to $124,999. And let’s not forget that there are costs to selling your house.

Life has a quirky way of throwing surprises. Perhaps your home, filled with cherished memories, is now feeling a tad too snug with the newest family member’s arrival. Or, the universe just handed you the golden ticket – a job offer in a city you’ve always dreamt of. Here are some personal triggers that often lead people to reconsider their current living situation:

The nest feels too big: Time to downsize.

Time to downsize. A career shift: Relocating for that dream job.

Relocating for that dream job. Expanding family tales: Needing more rooms for more giggles.

Needing more rooms for more giggles. Financial tides turn: A significant shift in your income.

When life’s chapters evolve, and you find the walls of your home no longer align with your story, it might be the universe nudging you to turn the page. Selling your home and finding a new abode that resonates with your current needs could be the fresh start you’ve been yearning for.

The Housing Market’s Playing Hard to Get

A tidbit for your thoughts: The National Association of Realtors has forecasted a tight grip on housing inventory throughout 2023.

When the housing inventory plays coy and dips, it’s a beacon for homeowners like you. It’s the market’s way of saying, “Your home’s a hot commodity!” With fewer houses available, yours stands out, giving you an upper hand in negotiations. This scarcity can lead to a bidding war, potentially elevating your home’s selling price beyond your wildest dreams.

Your Financial Cushion Feels Plush

Here’s a nugget to chew on: In 2022, the average sticker price for a new home in the U.S. touched $543,000. That’s a leap of 16% from the previous year!

If your bank statements make you smile and you’ve amassed substantial equity in your current home, the market’s fluctuations might not ruffle your feathers. When you’re not tethered by financial constraints, you can dance to your own tune. Whether your home sells quicker than hotcakes or takes its sweet time, you’re in a comfortable spot. And if the selling price doesn’t hit your target? Well, you’ve got the wiggle room to navigate.

Mortgage Rates: The Lower, The Merrier

Here’s a sip of financial tea: In 2022, the five-year adjustable-rate mortgages were the belle of the ball with the most attractive interest rates, while the 30-year fixed-rate mortgages played hard to get with the steepest rates.

When mortgage rates dip, it’s like Black Friday for home buyers. They rush in, eager to snag a deal that won’t weigh heavy on their monthly outgoings. If you’re looking to buy post-sale, a low mortgage rate is like a golden ticket. Locking in a low fixed rate ensures your financial peace remains undisturbed for the foreseeable future.

Your Home’s Ready for Its Close-Up

Here’s an interesting tidbit: Over 37% of high-end property seekers place “move-in readiness” at the top of their wish list.

Having a home that’s ready for its next occupant is like offering a freshly baked pie – it’s irresistible. Investing in those little repairs not only amplifies your home’s charm but can also offer a handsome return. While it’s tempting to dive into aesthetic upgrades, it’s the foundational repairs that truly matter. However, don’t underestimate the power of a well-manicured lawn or a fresh coat of paint; they’re the silent ambassadors of your home’s appeal.

Your Home’s Worth Has Skyrocketed

Here’s something to ponder: Between 2008 and 2021, the U.S. saw a whopping 74% surge in residential property enhancements, and this trend is set to soar even higher until 2026.

If selling has been playing on your mind, it might be time to bring in an expert for an appraisal. Discovering that your home’s value has shot up since you first turned the key can be the nudge you need. Imagine harnessing that profit to craft an even more idyllic haven for your loved ones!

You’re Ready to Embrace Higher Interest Rates

A fact to note: The interest rates for 30-year conventional mortgages in 2022 were the steepest since the 2008 curve.

If you’re on the brink of selling and can comfortably shoulder a heftier monthly installment for your subsequent abode (or perhaps you’ve already secured your next nest), the stars might be aligning for you to make your move.

At this juncture, the scales tip in favor of sellers. But remember, the market’s a dance of dynamics. While sellers lead the waltz now, the crescendo of interest rates ensures buyers aren’t entirely out of step. They still have a say, given the reduced rivalry in the arena.