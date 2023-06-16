5 Things You Need to Do to Optimize Your PC for Gaming: Game On

Video games are the ultimate playground for one’s imagination! The ability to escape the real world for a few hours and indulge in a fantasy of one’s own choosing sounds amazing – it’s little wonder, then, why this form of entertainment is so beloved.

This love for gaming has only increased over time, with more than 214 million Americans actively involved in consuming video games!

Such high demand in the market means that people expect only the best when it comes to internet service providers. Unstable internet makes for a very poor gaming experience, especially if it's an online multiplayer game. So, having reliable Wi-Fi is key.

Ensure Your Wi-Fi is Optimized for Games

While Wi-Fi is highly reliable, the placement of the wireless xFi gateway could either make or break your internet connection.

If you place your router in a corner or even in a crowded area, it could impair your Wi-Fi’s reach. You’ll get slower Wi-Fi and maybe even some dead spots in the house, due to the router’s poor placement. Avoid basements, cabinets, or bookshelves where it’s jam-packed, and instead, place the router in a central location in your home, particularly in close proximity to where you use your devices most.

The farther away you are from the xFi gateway, the slower the internet speed is going to be and the more your games are going to lag, so make sure that your gaming PC is close to the gateway.

Furthermore, your gameplay experience may be hindered due to other users sharing your internet connection. If there are multiple family members accessing Wi-Fi at the same time, the bandwidth will be distributed which may be bad for gamers since high-level games mostly require a certain amount of bandwidth.

In such cases, upgrading to a higher Mbps plan is recommended. Once you're sure that you've settled on a great ISP with reliable Wi-Fi to fulfill all your gaming needs, you should follow these tips to further optimize your gaming PC.

1. Adjust Your Display Settings

This is rather simple to do – just right-click on your desktop and select Display Settings. You should get the full menu after doing this, and once you scroll down, you’ll find the Advanced Display option.

You should see more details about your PC after clicking on that and you’ll see an option to manually choose your Refresh Rate. Always pick the highest Refresh Rate that’s available on your PC and voila! You’re all set!

While playing online, it’s important to note that every frame counts, especially if it’s a fast-paced, action-packed game. So if you ever feel like your game is a bit slow or that the images are blurred, it may be time to tweak your display settings.

2. Optimize your Mouse

The mouse acts as an extension of your hand throughout games, so making sure that it’s fully optimized is key. The first thing to do is to input Mouse Settings into the search bar and once that opens up, select Additional Mouse Settings.

Next, select the Pointer Options tab, and make sure that your Enhanced Pointer Precision is switched off. It should be on by default, but always turn it off, as that causes your mouse to act a bit inaccurately since it’s “enhancing” it for you, hence taking the exact control away from you.

Once you’ve turned that off, you should be able to control your mouse more freely and precisely.

3. Game Mode: ON

In order to enjoy the full experience of gaming, you’ll need to enable the Game Mode on your PC.

Simply type Game Mode into the search bar and you’ll see the settings option for it. Once you click on it, you’ll get the option to switch it on, and lo and behold, it’s that simple!

This tip is important as this shuts down any running background apps or tasks that could hinder your gameplay experience and cause games to lag or slow down. Once that amount of RAM is freed up, you’ll notice that your games will flow much more smoothly.

4. Turn Those Notifications Off

The last thing you’ll want during your game is a distraction so make sure you disable all background notifications to ensure no interruptions.

To do this, simply type Focus Assist into the search bar and once that opens up, click on Notifications. Scroll down to find Turn On Do Not Disturb Automatically and mark the option of when you’re playing a game.

Now, you can enjoy your gaming sessions without any sudden interruptions that could impair your video game experience negatively!

5. Update Your Game Drivers

Last but not least, it is important to make sure that your PC and your game drivers are updated regularly!

Updating your game/graphics drivers will boost your gaming PC’s performance and will provide your games with higher-resolution graphics. If this isn’t done often, your game’s performance will suffer, along with your PC’s stability as well. This may be why your PC might crash sometimes, without warning, so please ensure that your graphics drivers are updated before you begin a game.

In Conclusion

These are just some of the things you can do to enhance your gaming experience but since you’ve stuck around so far, here’s another bonus tip for you – consider using an Ethernet cable instead of wireless Wi-Fi.

While we understand that this may be a bit of an inconvenience for some, to be restricted to a single spot, this is a good option to consider if your wireless connection’s a bit unstable. An Ethernet cable will give you a solid connection, along with ensuring a faster speed.

Whether you’re just a moderate gamer or one that enjoys pro-level gaming on a regular basis, video games are an outlet for other-worldly experiences. The freedom to control and maneuver through situations allows for a cathartic escapade! We hope that these tips create an even better experience for gamers all around!