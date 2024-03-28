ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) — A stabbing spree in Rockford, Illinois, resulted in the death of at least four individuals on Wednesday, according to local police.

The initial reports reached Rockford police around 1:14 p.m., originating from the 2300-block of Holmes Street.

Police, paramedics, and deputies from the sheriff’s office quickly covered several residential blocks nearby, responding to various incidents that are believed to be linked across Rockford and Winnebago County.

Authorities reported that within Rockford’s city limits, four individuals lost their lives, one is in critical condition, and four suffered serious injuries, not all due to stabbing. Additionally, in Winnebago County, just outside Rockford, two more people were injured, making a total of seven injured victims and 11 people involved in the incident.

The deceased include a 15-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man, and a 22-year-old man, as per police reports.

A letter carrier from the U.S. Postal Service was among those killed, confirmed by U.S. Postal investigators, though further details about him were not disclosed.

“The Postal Inspection Service confirms that a victim of today’s incident in Rockford, IL, was a USPS letter carrier,” said a USPIS spokesperson. “As this investigation is ongoing, we cannot provide more details at this time. Postal inspectors are working alongside Rockford Police Department and other first responders.”

The Rockford Fire Department noted that one victim, initially in critical condition, did not survive after being taken to the hospital.

A 22-year-old male suspect was apprehended in the vicinity around 1:35 p.m., according to police.

After the stabbings in Rockford, police provided updates on the four fatalities and five injuries. Near Florence Avenue and Eggleston Road, a home invasion was reported by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Gary Caruana mentioned a young woman managed to escape the home invasion but was attacked by the suspect, suffering stab wounds to her hands and face, and is now in serious condition at the hospital.

Caruana added that a passerby who attempted to aid the woman was also stabbed by the suspect but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A deputy from the sheriff’s department apprehended the suspect. According to Rockford police, the suspect is currently being questioned, and charges are pending.

Authorities believe there are no additional suspects involved in the incident. Federal agencies are also supporting the ongoing investigation.

There is currently no known motive for the attack.

Rockford police urge anyone with further information or video evidence to contact them at 815-966-2900 or submit anonymous tips at 815-963-7867.

Counseling services for those affected by the attack will be offered by the city, available Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Flinn Middle School, located at 2525 Ohio Parkway.

A statement from Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara addressed the violence:

“Today’s appalling act of violence against innocent community members has left us in shock. With the suspect now detained, our focus shifts to supporting those directly affected by this tragedy through their healing process. In collaboration with community partners, we aim to swiftly provide support and services. Further details will be shared shortly. As we navigate through multiple crime scenes across different jurisdictions, our goal is to understand the events that occurred in order to prevent future incidents. Updates will follow.”

