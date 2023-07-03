Considering that the legal landscape for gambling in the US is constantly changing, one has to pay attention to many things. This article highlights a simple guide on legal gambling sites in the US.

Check for a Valid License

Before using a casino, the first thing to do is check if it has a valid license. Particularly in the US, where different states have their respective gaming authorities, one must understand how it works. First, you need to take a look at bestuscasinos.org to understand better how the system works.

For instance, a bookie licensed in Arizona cannot register players from Colorado unless it has a license from the Colorado Division of Gaming (CDOG). The same goes for every other state where gambling is legal. Once you have confirmed the site’s legal status, you can proceed to check other vital requirements.

Every gambling site that is safe and reliable will provide more details about the license and security layers on the first page at the bottom, along with some other details, such as payment options, partnerships with gaming developers, and more.

Check the Site’s Reputation

You also want to see if the site has a long history of good service delivery. Many review sites like Trust Pilot allow players to get unbiased feedback from other users. Players are free to share their experiences about the game quality, payment methods, payment speed, customer support, and dispute resolution capabilities.

The overall ratings of these sites are based on the number of positive reviews relative to the number of reviewers. For instance, if a site has 50 positive reviews from 60 users, that’s a better score than one with 10 from 20 users. Overall, such information provides details about the site’s reputation, which is crucial in making a choice.

There are other places where you can check the experience of other players as well, such as forums, or social media. For example, you can visit the FB page of some popular online casinos in your area, and check the comments. Keep in mind that some people might leave a negative one if they lost, but seeing too many of them can be suspicious.

Also, focus on the issues people are sharing related to a particular website, such as one where people are not getting paid, or technical issues.

Security and Privacy

By law during registration, users are expected to provide information like phone number, address, date of birth, and country of residence. Additional verification steps sometimes require uploading a valid government-issued ID like a driver’s license or International passport.

You want to ensure the site uses the latest encryption security, like 128-bit SSL encryption, to protect your data. Also, ensure that the site has the right privacy policy to prevent unauthorized third-party access. This also includes more sensitive information like your bank and credit card details.

As we already mentioned, details related to security are always available at the bottom of the first page on a website. If you cannot find them, it is recommended to avoid creating an account on that platform.

Bonuses and Promotions

Some casinos offer bonuses, especially during signup to give new members more money to play games. Make sure it’s legal as otherwise your money can get confiscated and in the worst case get charged. Depending on the type of bonus, you can either get it for free (no deposit bonus) or top it up with a certain amount (deposit bonus). Whichever way, always check before you opt-in.

Review the terms and conditions to ensure there are no unnecessary restrictions that may affect your gameplay. If there are more promotions, that is also an added advantage. This could be cashback and free spins.

One of the most important things to check is wagering requirement. The standard for it is x35. That means that you will have to turn around the amount of free funds for 35 times before you can turn it into profit. Everything up to x40 is decent, while you should avoid those promotions that are more challenging since chances that you will end with profit in the end will be very low.

Available Payment Methods

This is another details that can help you avoid scams. Each gambling platform that is reputable will only use well-known payment processors like credit card, PayPal, and wire transfers. They need a license to get these options. On the other side, if you find out that only a suspicious type of depositing is available, and you cannot simply use your card, you better skip that website.

Well-Known Games

There are many popular gaming developers that are providing their games to most websites these days. Only a licensed and safe gambling platform can make a collaboration with these companies. Therefore, pay attention to the titles, and choose only those sites where you can find games provided by popular names like NetEnt, Microgaming, Playtech, IGT, and more.

That will help you be safer when it comes to fair play and different features. For example, you can check out the return rate, while you cannot be sure about one when you play some game you never heard about, which is provided by an unknown developer.

Customer Support

One of the best ways to find out if the website is reliable is to check whether they have proper customer service. One that is reliable must be available all the time. Therefore, you can contact them at any moment if you are facing issues, and the waiting time should never be more than 5 minutes.

There are many potential issues that you could face. For example, you made a mistake while creating a profile, and entered a false bank number or some other details, or you cannot log in to your account. All these problems are easily solved with good customer support. Also, the lack of one is an indication that the website is a scam.

Final Thoughts

One can never be too careful when selecting an online casino. Considering the nature of these sites and the increasing level of online fraud, there are crucial factors to consider. This includes a valid license, the site’s reputation, security, privacy policy, responsible gaming, customer support, payment methods, etc. SOUTHWEST Journal has some helpful gambling tips that you can check to stay updated with the latest trends.