Check Out Jerry Seinfeld’s Updated 2023 Unique And Expensive Car Collection

Gearheads and petrolheads, buckle up! While Jerry Seinfeld’s name might ring a bell for his legendary Porsche fleet, this comedy maestro’s garage is more than just Stuttgart’s finest.

Nestled beneath the bustling streets of Manhattan lies a treasure trove of automotive masterpieces, valued between a whopping 50 to 100 million greenbacks. And guess what? Some of these roaring beasts have graced our screens on “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Now, we’ve revved through Seinfeld’s Porsche lineup before, but today, we’re shifting gears to spotlight the other gems that make his collection a car enthusiast’s dream. Before he was cruising around in these classics, Seinfeld was burning rubber on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and “Late Night with David Letterman.”

And who could forget the iconic “Seinfeld” sitcom? Co-created with Larry David, this show is to television what a supercharged V8 is to the car world – legendary and game-changing! So, fellow motor maniacs, let’s dive deep into the other wheels that Seinfeld cherishes. Vroom vroom!

Crown Jewel of the Collection:

Jerry Seinfeld’s pièce de résistance is none other than the iconic 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder. Snagging it in 2005 for a cool $5 million, this beauty is not just a rare gem with only 90 ever made, but it’s also shrouded in Hollywood lore. It’s the same model that the legendary James Dean met his untimely end in.

The First Taste of Stuttgart:

Every car enthusiast remembers their first, and for Seinfeld, it was the 1973 Porsche 911T in a deep shade of Aubergine. Acquired in 1986, this was the spark that ignited his Porsche passion, leading him down a road of collecting and restoring these German marvels.

Porsche Aficionado:

Is Jerry Seinfeld a Porsche aficionado? Absolutely! His love for the brand is legendary. From his stand-up routines to his hit series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” Porsches often steal the spotlight. His collaboration with Porsche, especially for the 911 Carrera GTS promo, further cements his status as a Porsche ambassador.

Post-Seinfeld Ventures:

After the curtains closed on the “Seinfeld” show, Jerry didn’t hit the brakes. He shifted gears back to stand-up and gave us the delightful “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” Featuring a star-studded guest list from David Letterman to Barack Obama, this series is a treat for car and comedy enthusiasts alike. While his Porsches often take center stage, Seinfeld’s garage is a treasure trove of automotive wonders.

Beyond Porsches:

While his Porsche collection is jaw-dropping, Seinfeld’s automotive love isn’t exclusive. His garage is a testament to his eclectic taste, housing some of the world’s most unique and priciest vehicles. Stay tuned as we delve into the top ten non-Porsche marvels that Jerry Seinfeld proudly calls his own.

11. The Little Italian Marvel: 1957 Fiat 500 Chopped Top

Kicking off our exploration beyond Seinfeld’s Porsches is the charming 1957 Fiat 500. But this isn’t just any Fiat 500; it’s undergone a significant transformation that sets it apart. With a price tag of around $40,000, including the modifications, this petite Italian machine is a testament to Seinfeld’s diverse taste in automobiles.

Sporting the tiniest engine in Seinfeld’s collection, this Fiat 500 might be small in stature, but it’s big on character. Its simplicity and basic design are a refreshing contrast to some of the more powerful beasts in his garage.

The most striking feature? The chopped-off top, which gives it a unique silhouette. Rather than a traditional convertible look, the front doors and cutaway styling lend it a distinct flair. And to keep things breezy, the original roof was swapped out for a fabric top.

1957 Fiat 500 Chopped Top Specs Price $40,000 Engine 0.5-Liter (479 cc) I-2 Horsepower 13 hp Torque N/A Transmission 4-speed manual Exterior Color Red

Jerry added this little gem to his collection in 2008. And like any car enthusiast, he’s had his share of adventures with it, including a minor mishap. Thankfully, both Jerry and the car emerged relatively unscathed.

In a world of supercars and luxury vehicles, the 1957 Fiat 500 Chopped Top is a delightful reminder that sometimes, the simplest rides bring the most joy. And seeing Seinfeld behind the wheel of this classic is a sight to behold!

10. The British Classic: 1964 Morgan Plus 4

Stepping back in time and across the pond, we find the 1964 Morgan Plus 4 gracing Seinfeld’s collection. This quintessentially British roadster, draped in a regal blue, set Jerry back by $80,000. But for a car enthusiast of his caliber, it’s not just about the price tag; it’s about the story, the history, and the sheer joy of driving.

The Morgan Plus 4, often stylized as +4, is a nod to a bygone era of motoring. In a collection as diverse as Seinfeld’s, this classic British marque holds its own, exuding elegance and vintage charm. Its pristine condition is a testament to Jerry’s commitment to preserving automotive history.

The tale of Morgan is a bittersweet one. The company eventually ceased operations, making every surviving Morgan a rare gem. And Seinfeld’s +4 isn’t just any Morgan; it boasts an ash wood frame, a hallmark of the brand’s craftsmanship.

1964 Morgan Plus 4 Specs Price $80,000 Engine 2.1-Liter I-4 Horsepower 105 hp Torque N/A Transmission 4-speed manual Exterior Color Blue

Fans of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” might recall seeing this beauty in action. Jerry chose this very car to chauffeur Stephen Colbert, a fitting choice for a fellow comedian with a penchant for the classics.

In the realm of 1960s roadsters, the Morgan Plus 4 was a force to be reckoned with. It wasn’t just about cruising; it was about the thrill of the drive. More powerful and engaging than many of its contemporaries, the +4 was, and remains, a true driver’s car. In Seinfeld’s garage, it stands as a tribute to British automotive artistry.

9. The British Cruiser: 1967 Austin-Healey 3000 MkIII

Nestled among Jerry’s prized possessions is the Austin-Healey 3000 MkIII, a quintessential British roadster. While the exact amount Jerry shelled out remains a mystery, a similar model in mint condition once fetched a cool $84,000 at auction. True to his nature, Seinfeld has preserved this classic in its original glory, resisting the urge to modify or alter its authentic charm.

1967 Austin-Healey 3000 MkIII Specs Price $84,000 (auction price) Engine 2.9-Liter I-6 Horsepower 150 hp Torque N/A Transmission N/A Exterior Color Light Blue

This Austin-Healey made its screen debut in the inaugural episode of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” with Ricky Gervais riding shotgun. Unlike some of its performance-driven peers, this roadster was all about the leisurely drive. Its wire wheels and Ambla vinyl upholstery exude a sense of timeless elegance. By the close of 1967, the production curtain fell on this British icon.

8. Italian Grandeur: 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona

From the heart of Italy comes a masterpiece: Jerry’s sun-kissed 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona. While similar models have commanded prices north of $661,000 at auctions, it’s believed that Seinfeld’s acquisition cost was around $250,000. Often dubbed the “Daytona” by the media, this moniker celebrates the car’s triumphant 1-2-3 finish at the 24 Hours of Daytona race.

1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Specs Price $661,000 (auction value) Engine 4.4-Liter V12 Horsepower 347 hp Torque 318 lb-ft Transmission 5-speed manual Exterior Color Yellow

The 365 GTB/4 Daytona wasn’t just any Ferrari; it was an exclusive marvel. Over its five-year production run, only 1,284 units saw the light of day. This grand tourer, with its Berlinetta design, once again graced the screens of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” This time, Amy Schumer was the lucky passenger. The roar of its V12 engine might have given Schumer a jolt, but for Seinfeld, it was pure, unadulterated joy.

In a world of modern supercars, these classics remind us of an era where every curve, every roar, and every drive told a story. And in Seinfeld’s collection, they find the perfect home.

7. The German Technological Marvel: 1986 Porsche 959

Seinfeld’s collection wouldn’t be complete without the legendary Porsche 959. Dressed in a pristine white, this rear-engine sports car, equipped with all-wheel drive, was a technological marvel of its time. With a starting price of $225,000, it was a testament to Porsche’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering. As a die-hard Porsche aficionado, it was inevitable that the 959 would find its way into Jerry’s garage. And unlike some of his other Porsches, this one wasn’t going anywhere.

1986 Porsche 959 Specs Price $1.00 million (auction value) Engine Twin-turbocharged 2.8-Liter Flat-6 Horsepower 444 hp Torque 369 lb-ft Transmission 6-speed manual Exterior Color White

Originally conceived as a concept, Porsche took the bold step of producing 337 units of the 959. Later, an additional 8 were crafted from spare parts. Boasting a blistering 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 198 mph, the 959 was the road-legal speed king of its era. Today, one of these beauties sits proudly in Porsche’s historic hall in Stuttgart, a nod to its iconic status.

6. Italian Elegance Meets Raw Power: 1976 Lamborghini Countach

From the heart of Italy comes the Lamborghini Countach, a symbol of automotive passion and design. Jerry’s metallic blue LP400 variant, valued at a staggering $1,095,000, is a sight to behold. This beast roared to life on “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” with the comedic genius Jim Carrey in the passenger seat.

Initially unveiled as a prototype at the 1971 Geneva Auto Show, the Countach LP400 went into production in 1974. Over its production run, which lasted until 1990, Lamborghini crafted 1,983 units of this mid-engine marvel. With a 0-62 mph time of 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 179 mph, the Countach was a force to be reckoned with. And in a nod to its legendary status, Lamborghini resurrected the Countach nameplate in 2022, introducing a hybridized version of the Sian FKP 37.

1976 Lamborghini Countach Specs Price $1,095,000 Engine 3.9-Liter v12 Horsepower 375 hp Torque 269 lb-ft Transmission 5-speed manual Exterior Color Tahiti Blue

In Seinfeld’s collection, these cars aren’t just machines; they’re stories, memories, and a testament to the golden era of automotive design and performance.

5. The Italian Bull: 1969 Lamborghini Miura

The Miura, often hailed as the world’s first supercar, is another jewel in Seinfeld’s collection. Drenched in a fiery shade of orange, this 1969 P400 model is a testament to Lamborghini’s groundbreaking design and engineering. With auction prices soaring up to $2.09 million, owning a Miura is akin to having a piece of automotive history. The car’s appearance alongside Chris Rock in “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” only adds to its legendary status.

1969 Lamborghini Miura Specs Price $2.09 million (auction value) Engine 3.9-Liter V12 Horsepower 345 hp Torque 300 lb-ft Transmission 5-speed manual Exterior Color Bright orange

The P400, translating to “Posteriore 4 litri,” boasts a 3.9L engine block. With a launch price of $20,000 in the 60s and 70s, it was a luxury few could afford. Over its production run from 1966 to 1973, only 764 Miuras graced the roads. With a top speed of 171 mph and a 0-60 mph time of just 7 seconds, it set the stage for the Countach that followed.

4. The German Masterpiece: 1957 BMW 507 Series II

While Seinfeld’s garage is a Porsche paradise, the real showstopper is the 1957 BMW 507 Series II. This roadster, with only 252 units ever reaching American shores, is a rare gem. Auctions have seen this beauty fetch up to a staggering $2.2 million. Jerry’s pristine white 507 took center stage when he chauffeured Academy-Award winner Christoph Waltz in “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

1957 BMW 507 Series II Specs Price $2.2 million (auction price) Engine 3.1-Liter V8 Horsepower 150 hp Torque N/A Transmission 4-speed manual Exterior Color White

A few years back, another 507 model was auctioned for a cool $1.6 million. Originally designed for the American market, the 507 was based on the 501 and 502 models.

BMW had high hopes, envisioning sales in the thousands. However, its hefty price tag of $10,500 led to underwhelming sales, causing a significant financial dent for BMW. Despite its commercial challenges, the 507 found fans among celebrities, including John Derek and the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself, Elvis Presley.

3. The British Classic: 1964 Aston Martin DB5

Holding the third spot with grace and elegance is the 1964 Aston Martin DB5. With auction values soaring as high as $6.4 million, this British beauty is a testament to automotive artistry. Jerry’s DB5, adorned with Borrani wire wheels, took center stage in “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” chauffeuring Seinfeld’s co-star, Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

1964 Aston Martin DB5 coupe Specs Price $6.4 million (auction price) Engine 4.0-Liter I-6 Horsepower 282 hp Torque 280 lb-ft Transmission 5-speed manual Exterior Color Silver Birch

Best known as the iconic Bond car, the DB5 succeeded the DB4 and paved the way for the DB6. With a top speed of 145 mph and a 0-60 mph sprint in 8.0 seconds, only 1,059 of these masterpieces were crafted between 1963 and 1965.

2. German Engineering at its Finest: 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing

Topping the charts in value is the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing. This automotive icon, with its distinctive gullwing doors, fetched a staggering $6.825 million at auction. Jerry’s pristine white Gullwing, with a tan and beige interior, was showcased on “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” with Lorne Michaels as the esteemed guest.

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Specs Price $6.825 million (auction price) Engine 3.0-Liter M198 I-6 Horsepower 215 hp Torque 203 lb-ft Transmission 4-speed manual Exterior Color Silver

Seinfeld aptly describes the 300SL as “about as perfect as it comes when it comes to classic cars.” With only 1,400 units produced between 1954 and 1957, this car is a rare gem. Weighing in at 3,300 lbs and originally priced at $6,820 in the U.S., the 300SL is a testament to Mercedes’ legacy in the automotive world.

1. The Crown Jewel: 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder

The pièce de résistance of Jerry’s collection is the 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder. This racing legend fetched a record-breaking $5,335,000 at auction, making it the most valuable Porsche Seinfeld has ever owned. Known as “the giant killer” due to its dominance in the 1.5-Liter race class, the 550 Spyder is a symbol of Porsche’s racing heritage.

1955 Porsche 550 Spyder Specs Price $5.3 million (selling price) Engine 1.5-Liter Flat-4 Horsepower 108 hp Torque 89 lb-ft Transmission 4-speed manual Exterior Color Blue

The specific model Jerry auctioned, bearing chassis number 550-0060 and engine number 90-063, has been in the hands of esteemed collectors like Lou Hilton and Joel Horvitz. With only 90 units ever produced, the 550 Spyder is a true automotive masterpiece.

FAQ

How many cars does Jerry Seinfeld have in his collection?

While the exact number of cars in Jerry Seinfeld’s collection has varied over the years, he is known to have owned over 150 cars at the peak of his collecting. The collection primarily focuses on Porsches, but also includes a diverse range of other classic and rare vehicles.

How much is Seinfeld’s car collection worth?

Estimates of the total value of Jerry Seinfeld’s car collection have varied, but it’s believed to be worth between $50 million to $100 million, if not more. Individual cars in his collection, such as the 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder and the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing, have fetched millions at auctions.

What is Jerry Seinfeld’s favorite car?

While Jerry Seinfeld has expressed love for many cars in his collection, he has often mentioned the Porsche 911 as his all-time favorite. He’s quoted as saying, “The 911 is the essence of the sports car experience.”

Final Words:

Jerry Seinfeld’s passion for cars is evident in his vast and diverse collection. From the sleek lines of the Porsche 911 to the iconic design of the Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing, each car tells a story of automotive history and innovation.

Seinfeld’s dedication to preserving these vehicles in their original glory showcases his deep appreciation for the art and engineering of the automotive world.

Whether cruising the streets of Manhattan or showcasing them on “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” Seinfeld’s cars are more than just transportation; they’re a testament to his love for the open road and the stories that cars can tell.

As we’ve journeyed through the highlights of his collection, it’s clear that Jerry Seinfeld is not just a comedian but also a true car enthusiast at heart.