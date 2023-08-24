How Much Does a Used Lexus LFA Cost Today? – Current Market Value

The Lexus LFA, a remarkable supercar, was exclusively produced between 2010 and 2012 in limited numbers. Despite being over a decade old, this automotive marvel was a testament to futuristic engineering and avant-garde design. Its initial price tag of $375,000 made it an elusive dream for many enthusiasts.

Now, years after its discontinuation, one might wonder about its current market value and whether it has become more accessible to potential buyers. The LFA’s rarity and iconic status could influence its price, either making it a collector’s gem or a more attainable luxury. It would be interesting to see how its value has evolved over the years

Lexus LFA’s Value Defies Depreciation

While the majority of vehicles witness a decline in their worth as years pass, the Lexus LFA stands as a striking exception. Originally priced close to $400,000, the LFA’s value has not only retained but astonishingly soared.

Lexus manufactured a mere 500 units of this masterpiece, making it a rare find in the automotive world. Given its exclusivity, it’s hardly surprising that many used LFAs now command prices upwards of $1 million.

A recent scan of listings on CarGurus revealed two LFAs up for grabs – one tagged at $899,999 and another with a staggering price of $1,839,999. These figures not only eclipse the car’s initial cost but make its original price seem like a bargain.

Ironically, the LFA faced discontinuation due to its lukewarm sales. However, with its increasing rarity, one can’t help but ponder how many affluent collectors are vying to add this gem to their collection.

The Unique Allure

The Lexus LFA was not just another supercar; it was a symphony of engineering, design, and luxury. Here’s what set it apart:

1. Engine Excellence: The heart of the LFA was its naturally aspirated 4.8-liter V10 engine. Boasting 553 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque, it had an astonishing redline of 9,400 rpm. As highlighted by the Robb Report, this engine, paired with a six-speed automated manual transmission, could achieve a rev of 9,000 rpm in a mere half-second.

2. Stellar Performance: The LFA’s impressive engine specs translated to breathtaking on-road performance. It could sprint from 0 to 60 mph in a swift 3.4 seconds and complete a quarter-mile in just 11.5 seconds. Its exhaust note, reminiscent of an F1 car, added an auditory thrill to its already exhilarating drive.

3. Striking Design: The LFA wasn’t just about performance; it was a visual treat. Its design featured functional vents, bold body lines, and a speed-sensitive rear wing that emerged when the car exceeded 50 mph. The majority of its body was crafted from carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer, ensuring a lightweight frame of only 3,559 pounds.

4. Luxurious Interiors: Inside, the LFA was a testament to Lexus’s commitment to luxury. It offered seating for two, wrapped in plush Alcantara and leather, complemented by carbon fiber accents. The cockpit featured paddle shifters and was equipped with a top-tier Mark Levinson sound system, ensuring a luxurious auditory experience.

5. Exclusivity: The LFA’s allure was further amplified by its rarity. Lexus meticulously handcrafted only 20 units each month during its production phase. The automaker was selective about its clientele, ensuring each LFA went to a deserving home. Every car bore a unique number plaque, signifying its exclusivity.

6. The Halo Effect: The LFA was envisioned as Lexus’s flagship model, akin to the significance of the NSX for Acura. However, its tenure was short-lived, making it even more of a collector’s item.

In essence, the Lexus LFA was a harmonious blend of power, design, and luxury, making it one of the most coveted supercars of its time

Investing in the Lexus LFA: A Wise Move?

If you’re fortunate enough to have a spare million dollars and are contemplating investing it in a Lexus LFA, it might just be a sound decision. Here’s why:

1. Value Appreciation: Given its history, the LFA is unlikely to depreciate in the foreseeable future. Its unique blend of performance, design, and exclusivity ensures that its value remains robust in the collector’s market.

2. Rarity: With only a limited number ever produced, the LFA is one of the scarcest supercars available. Owning such a rare piece not only offers bragging rights but also ensures that its demand remains high among car aficionados.

3. Collector’s Gem: Over time, cars like the LFA, which have a unique story, limited production, and exceptional performance, become sought-after collector’s items. This could mean that its value might not just remain stable but could potentially increase.

4. Driving Experience: Beyond its potential as an investment, the LFA promises an unparalleled driving experience. Its V10 engine, F1-like exhaust note, and impeccable design make it a joy to drive and a sight to behold.

5. Brand Legacy: The LFA stands as a testament to Lexus’s engineering prowess and commitment to luxury. Owning one is akin to owning a piece of automotive history.

FAQ

How much is the Lexus LFA worth today?

While the exact current market value can vary based on condition, mileage, and other factors, many used LFAs have been known to sell for close to or over $1 million due to their rarity and demand.

What’s the value of a 2010 Lexus LFA?

The 2010 Lexus LFA originally debuted with a price tag close to $400,000. However, its value has appreciated significantly over the years, reflecting its limited production and increasing demand among collectors.

How much does a 2012 Lexus LFA cost?

Similar to the 2010 model, the 2012 Lexus LFA’s value has seen a considerable increase, with many units fetching prices well above their original cost.

How many LFAs are still available?

The exact number of LFAs left is hard to determine without current data. Originally, only 500 units were produced. While some might have been involved in accidents or kept in private collections, a significant number likely remain.

Was there a 2017 Lexus LFA model?

No, Lexus did not produce the LFA in 2017. The production of the LFA ended in 2012.

Is the Lexus LFA considered a rare car?

Yes, the Lexus LFA is rare. With only 500 units ever produced and its status as a high-performance supercar from Lexus, it remains a sought-after vehicle among car enthusiasts and collectors.

Final Words

In conclusion, if you’re in a position to acquire an LFA, it could be both a thrilling addition to your garage and a wise financial move. However, as with any investment, it’s essential to do thorough research and consult with experts before making a final decision.