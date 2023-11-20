How Long Does It Take to Get Renters Insurance: A Quick Guide

In most cases, the landlord will secure the property you are renting with proper insurance, but it usually won’t cover your belongings. Also, there are states where getting renters insurance is legally required.

It is important to be aware that your current policy may not be enough in case of damage or theft. On the other hand, the renter’s insurance policy will cover your personal property against various damages (Click here to learn more).

Before you choose an agency, you should learn more about the whole process. That will help you make the right choice and also get it in the shortest time. Here is a quick guide about the processing time of getting renters insurance.

Typical Timeline

The great thing is that there are many options available where you can complete the process in only a few minutes. On the other hand, some cases may require a waiting time of a couple of days.

The duration depends on several factors, such as the complexity of the coverage, underwriting, and how reliable and experienced the insurance company is.

Key Factors

Application process: The most convenient solution is to choose the online mode. You can get it done in less than 15 minutes. The paper form will last much longer.

Underwriting: The selection of the company is crucial for this factor. Some of them are offering instant approval, while the 48-hour approval time is also common.

Policy Insurance: After getting the approval, you can simply download the digital form you got via email.

Helpful Tips

Choose online apps

Prepare all documents on time

Choose a well-known provider

What Could Extend the Processing Time?

Keep in mind that there are potential circumstances that could lead to a longer waiting time. For example, in case you own a high-value item that requires additional coverage. That would require additional evaluation of the policy.

Additional Checks

It is common for these agencies to pay more attention to the background of their clients. Therefore, you can expect that they will check if you have a criminal record, your credit history and rating, and other details. This will add a few days to the processing time.

The best way to avoid it is to provide all additional documents with the application, such as the details of your credit rating, or proof that you don’t have a criminal background.

How to Secure a Fast Approval Time?

The first step is to always collect all required documents. If you are not sure what types of papers you must collect, you can research that online, or consult with an agent. Some of the essential information that you should have in advance is related to your credit history and a clean background.

As we already mentioned, proper research of available agencies can make a difference. Compare all companies in your area to check potential benefits, special terms, and the approval time.

The process is quite simple. You can visit a website to check out the requirements, and then follow the instructions before applying for the insurance.

Digital vs. Traditional Model

These are the two options that you can choose as your approach to getting insurance. Both of them are offering some advantages, but the potential downsides are also possible.

Digital Model

The obvious advantage of this option is the convenience. You can skip the public meeting with an agent, and complete the whole process by only using your email or some online platform.

If you are in a rush or you don’t have enough free time to talk to an agent face-to-face, this is the perfect solution for you. The processing and approval times are usually much faster this way.

Traditional Model

Even though the previous one offers convenience and other benefits, there are some advantages that you will secure only when you go to the agency and negotiate the terms in person.

That is especially important if there are any special details required in the contract, such as an additional protection of valuable items, or negotiating over some specific terms related to the apartment you are renting.

Common Mistakes To Avoid

One of the main factors that is leading to longer approval time is related to a lack of documents and mistakes that will require repeating the application.

Always Check the Requirements

The application is a straightforward process with highlighted papers that you must provide to reach another level, which is the evaluation by an agent.

In that matter, never rush when collecting these papers. Missing a single one will lead to rejection, and you will have to start the application again.

The best way to avoid similar problems is to check your application one more time before sending it and compare the collected documents with the required ones to be sure that you have everything that is needed.

How to Find the Right Insurance Company?

While ensuring a fast approval rate, finding the right company according to your needs is even more important. In that matter, you should focus on your requirements and budget. Considering the additional details you might need.

When you determine these details, you can start the research process. Don’t just pick the first company you find on the market. Compare their details, and pay attention that there are no hidden details that could lead to higher expenses over time or a lack of proper coverage in case of certain circumstances.

When you filter the few agencies, you can contact them for additional questions. Another way to test if they are reliable is by checking that they have always available customer support willing to provide you with all the information you need to know.

Summary

Like any other type of insurance, the renter’s policy also contains some specific terms. The key is to secure all your belongings, which is the main reason to never rush with the whole process.

The best way is to make well-informed decisions by exploring various details of the contract. In the end, the approval will be fast and straightforward, but only when you select a well-known and reliable agency that will provide the right coverage.