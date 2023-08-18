10 Fastest Tesla Cars Ever Made: Speed Demons

Alright, gearheads, let’s talk electric! When we think of electrifying speed and innovation, who comes to mind? You got it, Tesla! These guys didn’t just join the EV race; they turbocharged it. For years, electric cars were like the quiet kid in the back of the class, but then Tesla rolled up, and suddenly, EVs were the coolest kids on the block. Speaking of Tesla’s impact, have you checked out the recent forecasts on Tesla’s stock trajectory? It’s quite an electrifying read!

Remember when electric cars were just… meh? Well, Tesla changed the game. They didn’t just make electric cars; they made electric beasts that could give any gas guzzler a run for its money. From zero to “holy moly” in seconds, Tesla’s rides are all about that adrenaline rush.

So, for all you speed demons out there, we’ve got the ultimate list. Hold onto your helmets, because we’re diving into the top 10 fastest Tesla whips ever made. Ready to find out which Tesla is the king of speed? Let’s hit the gas… or, well, the battery!

List

10. 2013 Tesla Model S Performance

Kicking off our list with a bang, we’ve got the OG speedster, the 2013 Tesla Model S Performance. Now, don’t let its spot at number 10 fool you; this baby can fly! Imagine going 0-60 in just 4.4 seconds. Yeah, that’s right, this silent beast can give you that wind-in-your-hair feeling in a heartbeat.

What’s under the hood? Well, not an engine, but a beastly 85 KWh battery pack, a step up from the standard 60 KWh. With a price tag of $92,390, this Model S gave you a cool 265 miles on a single charge. Not too shabby, right?

2013 Tesla Model S Performance Specifications Price $92,390 Engine Electric Horsepower 416 HP Torque 443 lb-ft 0-60 MPH 4.4 seconds Top Speed 130 mph Range 265 miles

Now, let’s talk power. This electric marvel boasts a liquid-cooled, AC permanent-magnet synchronous motor, dishing out a whopping 416 HP and 443 lb-ft of torque. And guess what? Even the mighty Porsche Panamera S Hybrid had to take a backseat with Tesla’s 0–60 MPH time. Sure, the Porsche might hit a top speed of 168 mph, thanks to its hybrid muscle, but our Tesla champ isn’t far behind, maxing out at a respectable 130 mph.

9. 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

Alright, speed junkies, revving up at number 9, we’ve got the crowd-pleaser, the 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range. This isn’t just any electric car; it’s THE electric car that had everyone talking. Why? Because it’s a speed demon in sheep’s clothing!

Imagine this: You’re at a stoplight, and in a mere 4.0 seconds, you’re hitting 60 mph. Oh, and did we mention it can zoom up to a breezy 140 mph? That’s the kind of thrill this Model 3 promises.

Now, let’s talk specs. This beauty came with a price tag of $50,200, but boy, did it deliver value! With a range of 310 miles on one charge, road trips just got a whole lot more electrifying.

2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Specifications Price $50,200 Engine Electric Horsepower 271 HP Torque 307 lb-ft 0-60 MPH 4.0 seconds Top Speed 140 mph Range 310 miles

Under its sleek exterior, the Long Range trim is packing some serious heat with dual-electric motors, belting out 271 HP and 307 lb-ft of torque. And with AWD as standard, you’re getting grip and grunt in one sweet package.

While competitors like the Nissan Leaf and BMW i3 might be easier on the wallet, when it comes to raw performance, they’re still playing catch-up with this Tesla titan.

8. 2010 Tesla Roadster Sport

Alright, folks, let’s take a trip down memory lane with the legendary Tesla Roadster Sport. This bad boy is where it all began, setting the stage for Tesla’s reign in the EV world. Available in two trims, the Roadster and the Roadster Sport, it was the Sport that truly stole the show in Tesla’s early days. With the same horsepower as its sibling but an extra 22 lb-ft of torque, this beast could rocket from 0 to 60 in a jaw-dropping 3.7 seconds, topping out at 125 mph.

2010 Tesla Roadster Sport Specifications Price $128,500 Engine Electric Horsepower 288 HP Torque 295 lb-ft 0-60 MPH 3.7 seconds Top Speed 125 mph Range 245 miles

Under its hood, it’s packing a 375-V air-cooled induction motor, dishing out 288 HP and 295 lb-ft of torque. And with only 2,500 units ever made, it’s as exclusive as it gets. But, of course, all this performance came with a hefty price tag of $128,500. Worth every penny if you ask us!

7. 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance

Now, shifting gears to the SUV territory, enter the 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance. Who said SUVs can’t be fast? This monster defies all norms, making it one of the fastest SUVs on the planet. With two trims on offer, the long-range and performance, it’s the Performance trim that truly shines. Boasting a whopping 72 HP more than its counterpart, it sprints from 0 to 60 in a mind-blowing 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph.

2020 Tesla Model Y Performance Specifications Price $61,190 Engine Electric Horsepower 456 HP Torque 497 lb-ft 0-60 MPH 3.6 seconds Transmission 155 mph Range 315 miles

Starting at $61,190, this beast is not just about speed. It’s equipped with dual-electric motors, pumping out a combined 456 HP and 497 lb-ft of torque. And with AWD as standard, it’s ready to tackle any road. Competing with the likes of the Jaguar I-Pace, but at a more wallet-friendly price, it’s a no-brainer. Plus, with a massive 15-inch touchscreen and ample space for passengers and cargo, it’s luxury and performance rolled into one.

6. 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance

Alright, speedsters, we’re back with the Model 3, but this time, it’s the Performance trim that’s taking the spotlight. The 2022 Model 3 lineup is diverse, featuring the Standard Range Plus, Long Range, and the beastly Performance trims. But it’s the Performance version that’s got everyone’s pulse racing. Imagine hitting 0-60 mph in a blistering 3.5 seconds, just a tad faster than the Model Y we just talked about. And with a top speed of 162 mph, it’s rubbing shoulders with GT III race cars. Talk about street cred!

With a price tag starting at $64,440, this isn’t just any electric car; it’s a statement. Under its sleek chassis, it’s rocking dual-electric motors, churning out a massive 450 HP and 471 lb-ft of torque. And with AWD as standard, it’s got the grip to match its grunt.

2022 Tesla Model Y Performance Specifications Price $64,440 Engine Electric Horsepower 450 HP Torque 471 lb-ft 0-60 MPH 3.5 seconds Top Speed 162 mph Range 315 miles

Now, when it comes to competition, the Model 3 Performance doesn’t just compete; it dominates. Cars like the Kia Niro EV and Nissan Leaf? They’re left eating its dust.

5. 2021 Tesla Model S Dual Motor

Hold onto your hats, folks, because the Model S is here to redefine luxury performance. The 2021 Model S isn’t just a car; it’s a force of nature. Even in its base avatar, it’s a speed demon, clocking 0-60 mph in a mere 3.1 seconds and maxing out at 155 mph. And with a 100-KWh battery pack, it’s got the juice to keep the fun going.

2021 Tesla Model S Dual Motor Specifications Price $79,990 Engine Electric Horsepower 670 HP Torque 723 lb-ft Top Speed 155 mph 0-60 MPH 3.1 seconds Range 412 miles (Long Range)

Starting at $79,990, this beauty is all about power and precision. With dual-electric motors, it’s pumping out a colossal 670 HP and 723 lb-ft of torque. And with AWD as standard, it’s got the grip to match its might. Competitors like the Audi e-tron and Porsche Taycan? They’re left playing catch-up with this Tesla titan.

4. 2015 Tesla Model S P90D

Now, brace yourselves, because we’re entering the realm of the ludicrously fast. And speaking of ludicrous, meet the 2015 Model S P90D Ludicrous. This isn’t just a car; it’s a statement. Clocking a mind-bending 0-60 mph in just 2.6 seconds, it was the fastest four-door sedan of its era, matching speeds with the wind itself.

Under its hood, it’s rocking an advanced dual-electric motor setup, belting out a staggering 762 HP and 713 lb-ft of torque. And with power being sent to all four wheels, it’s all about that instant acceleration.

2015 Tesla Model S P90D Ludicrous Specifications Price $115,700 Engine Electric Horsepower 762 HP Torque 713 lb-ft 0-60 MPH 2.6 seconds Top Speed 155 mph Range 253 miles

But here’s the kicker: while it could give supercars like the Lamborghini Aventador and Nissan GT-R a run for their money, it did so without burning a hole in your pocket. Priced at $115,700, it offered supercar thrills without the supercar bills.

3. 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid

Buckle up, because we’re diving into the realm of the “Plaid”! When Tesla’s ludicrous models faded into the sunset, the Plaid came roaring in, setting the gold standard for electrifying speed. The 2022 Model X Plaid isn’t just an SUV; it’s a rocket on wheels. Imagine hitting 0-60 mph in a mind-blowing 2.5 seconds and soaring to a top speed of 163 mph. That’s not just fast; that’s Plaid fast!

2022 Tesla Model X Plaid Specifications Price $140,449 Engine Electric Horsepower 1,020 HP Torque N/A 0-60 MPH 2.5 seconds Top Speed 163 mph Range 340 miles

With a price tag of $140,440, this beast is all about raw power. Three electric motors come together to unleash a staggering 1020 horsepower, catapulting it into the supercar stratosphere. While competitors like the Audi e-tron Sportback and Jaguar I-Pace HSE might be lighter on the wallet, they’re left in the dust when it comes to the Model X’s sheer performance prowess.

2. 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid

Ladies and gents, meet the king of the electric jungle, the 2022 Model S Plaid. This isn’t just a car; it’s a legend in the making. Think of supersonic jets breaking the sound barrier; that’s the kind of thrill we’re talking about. As a tri-motor marvel, it’s built for one thing: unparalleled performance.

Hold onto your seats, because this beast rockets from 0-60 mph in an unbelievable 1.99 seconds, with a top speed that touches 200 mph. And at a starting price of $137,440, it’s offering hypercar thrills without the hypercar price tag.

2022 Tesla Model S Plaid Specifications Price $137,440 Engine Electric Horsepower 1,020 HP Torque N/A 0-60 MPH 1.99 seconds Top Speed 200 mph Range 390 miles

Packing a combined output of 1,020 HP with AWD as standard, it’s in a league of its own. Sure, the all-electric Porsche Taycan 4S is a formidable contender, but even it bows to the might of the Model S Plaid. Though, to give credit where it’s due, the Taycan does offer a more refined driving experience at a more affordable price point.

1. 2023 Tesla Roadster

Ladies and gentlemen, rev your electric engines, because we’ve reached the pinnacle of Tesla’s speed dynasty: the 2023 Roadster. As the crown jewel of Tesla’s lineup, this Roadster isn’t just a car; it’s a statement, a testament to the sheer power and potential of electric vehicles.

Boasting a mind-numbing top speed of 250+ mph and a 0-60 mph time that shatters records at just 1.90 seconds, this Roadster leaves even the most elite supercars in its electrifying wake. Available in both Base and the ultra-exclusive Founder’s Edition (capped at a mere 1,000 units), it’s the epitome of exclusivity and performance.

2023 Tesla Roadster Specifications Price $200,000 (Base) $250,000 (Founder’s Edition) Engine Electric Horsepower TBD HP Torque TBD lb-ft 0-60 MPH 1.90 seconds Top Speed 250+ mph Range 620 miles

Elon Musk, the visionary behind Tesla, promises that this Roadster isn’t just about straight-line speed. It’s designed to offer unparalleled handling, ensuring a driving experience that’s as thrilling on twisty roads as it is on the drag strip. And with room for four, it’s a performance coupe that doesn’t compromise on practicality.

But the Roadster’s prowess doesn’t end there. Preliminary specs hint at a staggering range of 620 miles and a wheel torque that’s off the charts at 10,000 Nm. These figures are simply unheard of in the performance car realm.

Of course, such groundbreaking performance comes with a price tag to match. Starting at $200,000 for the base trim and soaring to $250,000 for the limited edition, it’s a premium offering for the elite. But with a 200 kWh battery pack and the kind of performance that redefines automotive benchmarks, it’s worth every penny.

Final Words

Tesla has consistently pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in the electric vehicle realm. From sedans to SUVs, each model has set new standards in performance, range, and technology. As we eagerly await the release of the 2023 Roadster, it’s clear that Tesla’s journey is far from over. The future is electric, and Tesla is leading the charge.