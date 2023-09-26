15 Expansion Cities If The NFL Adds New Franchises – Exploring Potential Homes

The NFL’s expansion to new cities is a thrilling prospect that requires meticulous consideration of various factors to ensure the success of new franchises. The suitability of cities is determined by factors such as market size, fan base, stadium infrastructure, local economy, and corporate support.

Factors Considered in Choosing Expansion Cities

When it comes to expanding the NFL, several key factors play a pivotal role. From the size of the market to the readiness of stadium infrastructure, these elements determine the potential success of a new franchise.

Market Size and Fan Base

The market size and fan base of a city are paramount when considering expansion. Cities with larger populations and a significant number of NFL fans promise greater game attendance, higher viewership ratings, and increased merchandise sales.

All these factors contribute to the financial success of an NFL franchise. For instance, cities like San Antonio, with its large population, are prime candidates for expansion due to their potential for high game attendance and merchandise sales.

Stadium Infrastructure and Facilities

Stadium quality and capacity are crucial in determining a city’s suitability for NFL expansion. Modern facilities, including training centers and medical rooms, are essential. For instance:

Portland, Oregon has Providence Park with a capacity of 25,218 and modern facilities.

has Providence Park with a capacity of 25,218 and modern facilities. San Antonio, Texas boasts the Alamodome, a spacious stadium with a capacity of 64,000 and state-of-the-art amenities.

boasts the Alamodome, a spacious stadium with a capacity of 64,000 and state-of-the-art amenities. Toronto, Canada offers the Rogers Centre, a multi-purpose stadium with a retractable roof and a capacity of 53,506.

offers the Rogers Centre, a multi-purpose stadium with a retractable roof and a capacity of 53,506. Austin, Texas is home to the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, which can accommodate a whopping 100,119 spectators.

is home to the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, which can accommodate a whopping 100,119 spectators. Orlando, Florida has the renovated Camping World Stadium with a capacity of 65,618.

These cities not only have stadiums with notable capacities but are also equipped with modern facilities, ensuring a top-notch experience for both players and spectators.

Local Economy and Corporate Support

The economic strength of a city plays a significant role in ensuring the long-term success of an NFL franchise. Cities with a thriving local economy offer a strong foundation for corporate partnerships and sponsorship opportunities.

For instance, cities with diverse industries and a high employment rate, such as San Antonio, are more likely to attract corporate support and investment in the team. Corporate support is indispensable for the success of an NFL team, as it provides financial support, branding opportunities, and marketing resources.

15 Expansion Places for NFL

The potential expansion cities for the NFL are truly exciting, from the dynamic energy of Portland, Oregon to the football-crazed fans in San Antonio, Texas, and the international appeal of Toronto, Canada.

15. Portland, Oregon

Portland stands out as an ideal choice for NFL expansion. With its substantial market size and enthusiastic fan base, the city holds tremendous potential.

Portland’s robust economy and flourishing corporate sector present abundant prospects for sponsorships and collaborations. The city has a history of hosting successful sporting events, such as Major League Soccer matches.

With its beautiful scenery and outdoor activities, Portland would be an attractive destination for both players and fans. The city’s proximity to other major cities on the West Coast also allows for regional rivalries and increased fan engagement.

14. San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio is a prime candidate for NFL expansion. The city boasts a large market size and a passionate fan base.

The stadium infrastructure in San Antonio is top-notch, with state-of-the-art stadiums that can accommodate a large number of spectators. The city is home to the San Antonio Spurs, one of the most successful and popular basketball teams in the NBA.

This existing sports culture and fan support could easily translate to the success of a new NFL team in San Antonio.

13. Toronto, Canada

Toronto’s market size, fan base, and economic potential position it as an ideal contender for NFL expansion. As the largest city in Canada, it offers an extensive population base, ensuring a substantial fan following.

Toronto showcases a thriving local economy, backed by a robust business community and a host of multinational corporations. The city already has several world-class sports venues, such as the Scotiabank Arena and BMO Field.

These venues can be adapted or expanded to accommodate an NFL team, ensuring that Toronto has the necessary facilities to host games and provide a top-notch fan experience.

12. Austin, Texas

Austin, the capital of Texas, is rapidly emerging as a prime location for potential NFL expansion. With its large population of over 2.2 million, Austin ranks as the fourth-largest city in Texas and the 11th-largest in the United States.

This ensures a substantial fan base for a new NFL team. Austin has a vibrant sports culture, with passionate fans ready to support a new franchise.

The city’s infrastructure and facilities are top-notch, offering modern stadiums and exceptional amenities for hosting games and events. Furthermore, Austin’s thriving economy, driven by a diverse range of industries including major technology companies and startups, promises strong corporate support for an NFL team.

With its growing population, strong economy, and passionate sports fans, Austin stands out as one of the best expansion cities for the NFL. If the league decides to add new franchises, Austin has the potential to become a successful and thriving NFL city.

The city’s unique blend of culture, music, and tech innovation makes it an attractive destination for both players and fans.

11. Orlando, Florida

Orlando, known globally for its theme parks, also has a strong potential to be an NFL hub. With a population surpassing 2.5 million people, the city has established a reputation for its fervent sports culture.

Orlando has consistently demonstrated its ability to fully support professional teams, evident in the successful presence of the NBA’s Orlando Magic and the MLS’s Orlando City SC. The city boasts first-class stadium infrastructure and facilities, particularly the Camping World Stadium, which has hosted numerous high-profile sporting events.

Orlando’s thriving tourism industry, combined with its growing tech sector, provides a robust economic foundation for an NFL team. The synergy between the city’s economy and its love for sports creates a conducive environment for the success of an NFL franchise.

10. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, with its rich history and vibrant culture, is one of the top choices for NFL expansion due to its exceptional qualities. The city’s enthusiastic fan base and flourishing local economy make it an ideal location for a new franchise.

The city has a rich football culture, evident in its successful college football programs and a long-standing history of supporting sports teams. Oklahoma City is home to the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder, and this existing sports culture can easily be leveraged for the success of a new NFL team.

When it comes to stadium infrastructure, Oklahoma City presents the Chesapeake Energy Arena, a renowned venue that can be adapted to host NFL games. The city possesses various practice facilities and training centers that are fully equipped to meet the needs of an NFL team.

9. Salt Lake City, Utah

Nestled between the picturesque Wasatch and Oquirrh mountain ranges, Salt Lake City is more than just a scenic wonder. It’s a city with a growing population and a burgeoning sports culture, making it a prime candidate for NFL expansion.

Home to the NBA’s Utah Jazz and Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake, the city has showcased its ability to rally behind its teams. The passion and dedication of the fans here are unparalleled. I remember attending a Jazz game a few years ago, and the energy in the arena was electric.

Such fervor can easily be channeled into supporting an NFL franchise. Salt Lake City’s economy is on the rise, with sectors like technology and healthcare leading the charge.

This economic growth translates to potential corporate sponsorships and partnerships for an NFL team. In terms of infrastructure, the city boasts the Rio Tinto Stadium and could look into expanding or building new facilities tailored for the NFL.

8. Sacramento, California

The capital city of California, Sacramento, with its rich history and diverse population, is ripe for NFL expansion. Its strategic location in the heart of California makes it an attractive option for the league.

While the city is primarily known for the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, there’s a latent demand for more sports action. The Kings’ games are a testament to the city’s sports enthusiasm.

I recall a game where despite the Kings trailing, the fans cheered with unwavering support till the very end. Such spirit is what the NFL needs.

Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, primarily an indoor arena, showcases the city’s commitment to sports. With the right investments, Sacramento can easily accommodate an NFL team.

Moreover, its growing tech and healthcare sectors provide a solid economic foundation for a franchise.

7. Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, the largest city in Ohio, is a hidden gem when it comes to sports. With a blend of Midwestern charm and urban sophistication, it’s a city that’s waiting to be discovered by the NFL.

Football is not new to Columbus. The Ohio State Buckeyes have a massive following, and game days are nothing short of a festival. Tailgating, barbecues, and packed stadiums are the norms.

Introducing an NFL team here would be like adding fuel to an already blazing fire of football passion. Columbus has a diversified economy, with education, insurance, banking, and healthcare being the major sectors.

Such an economic backdrop is ideal for sustaining an NFL team. The city also has the Ohio Stadium, a historic venue that can be adapted or expanded to meet NFL standards.