Dusty Brown Snow Today in Northern Minnesota, Warm Weather Ahead Next Week

Northern Minnesota is experiencing a rather unique weather phenomenon today, as dusty brown snow has been reported across the region. This unusual sight has left many residents perplexed and curious about the cause.

The brownish hue is a result of strong winds carrying soil and dust from the Midwest, which has subsequently mixed with the falling snow. These gusts have originated in the drier regions of the country, where topsoil has been loosened due to minimal precipitation.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has been closely monitoring this event and suggests that the dusty snow is not a cause for alarm. In fact, it is a relatively common occurrence in areas where strong winds pick up loose soil and other particulate matter.

Some of you were wondering why the snow is brown today…Dust storms down in the desert southwest can be seen on visible satellite imagery injecting dust into our storm. See the brown tinge to the satellite? (image courtesy of College of DuPage) pic.twitter.com/BdgGTL9cjQ — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) April 5, 2023

While the brown snow may appear dirty, it is simply a mixture of regular snow and dust particles. However, residents are advised to exercise caution as visibility may be temporarily reduced, and the dust particles could cause mild respiratory irritation for some individuals.

Despite the unusual snow, northern Minnesota residents can look forward to a significant warm-up in the coming week. As the dusty snow dissipates, temperatures are expected to rise into the 60s and 70s.

This sudden increase in temperature is due to a shift in the jet stream, which will usher in warmer air from the south. The warmth will be a welcome change for residents who have endured a long, cold winter.

This warm spell is anticipated to bring about an early thaw, as the higher temperatures will quickly melt the remaining snow and ice. Consequently, it is essential for residents to be prepared for the possibility of localized flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Homeowners are encouraged to clear snow and debris from storm drains and gutters to help mitigate the risk of water damage.

In summary, northern Minnesota is currently experiencing dusty brown snow due to strong winds carrying soil and dust from the Midwest. While this phenomenon is not a cause for concern, residents should be cautious and prepare for potential visibility and respiratory issues.

Here is a look at max gusts so far today. The Duluth International Airport has the highest value measured so far at 68 MPH! #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/ElSzkPrnWi — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) April 5, 2023

Warmer weather is on the horizon for the region, with temperatures expected to reach the 60s and 70s by next week. This change in weather could lead to localized flooding, so residents should take precautions to protect their homes and property.

