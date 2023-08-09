2024 Dodge Durango: Stellantis Didn’t Kill the Last Dodge SUV

The automotive world witnessed the quiet exit of the Dodge Journey, leading many to speculate that the Dodge Durango might follow suit. However, Stellantis intervened, ensuring the survival of this iconic SUV.

The Dodge Durango, which pioneered the three-row unibody crossover SUV segment, is set to undergo a significant transformation with its 2024 model. Durango’s resilience in the market is a testament to its enduring appeal and the trust consumers have placed in it over the years.

With Stellantis at the helm, the future looks bright for this beloved SUV, and enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting its next iteration.

Tracing Back to Its Roots: The 2024 Dodge Durango’s Expected Design Shift

The initial two generations of the Durango boasted a rugged, truck-like, body-on-frame design. It wasn’t until its third iteration that the SUV embraced a more car-like unibody structure.

With the introduction of the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer to the Stellantis lineup, there’s strong speculation that the 2024 Dodge Durango will revert to its original design ethos. This shift suggests that the upcoming model will be a more luxurious, capable, and larger full-size SUV, potentially built on a truck platform.

The return to its roots signifies Dodge’s commitment to offering authentic experiences to its users, blending modernity with tradition.

Positioning in the Stellantis Portfolio: An Affordable Yet Luxurious Option

Stellantis’ current full-size SUV offerings, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, are undeniably luxurious, feature-rich, and consequently, on the pricier side. This creates an opportunity for the new Durango to cater to a segment seeking affordability without compromising on features.

With competitors like the Chevy Tahoe, Ford Expedition, and Toyota Sequoia priced around $50,000, the Durango could be Stellantis’ answer to a more budget-friendly full-size SUV. Durango’s potential positioning in the market could bridge the gap between luxury and affordability, making it a go-to choice for a wider range of consumers.

Dodge’s Vision: Why Elevating the Durango Makes Strategic Sense

Dodge’s roadmap includes the introduction of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and all-electric vehicles in the coming years. The brand’s first hybrid offering is the Hornet, a compact crossover.

While the Hornet serves as a fresh addition, the Durango, with its established reputation, is poised to be better than ever. The anticipated 2024 model promises enhanced capabilities and a plethora of features, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a spacious SUV with a recognized brand name.

Dodge’s forward-thinking approach ensures that the Durango remains relevant in a rapidly evolving automotive landscape, catering to both traditionalists and tech-savvy consumers.

Under the Hood: What to Expect

The Ram DT body-on-frame platform might be the foundation for the new Durango, enhancing its towing capacity, cargo space, and passenger comfort. While the iconic Hellcat engine’s era seems to be concluding, the new Durango might feature two classic Hemi engines, the 392-hp 5.7-liter V8 and the 471-hp 6.4-liter V8.

Additionally, Stellantis’ new 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder, the Hurricane, could be a game-changer, potentially delivering 500 hp and a plug-in hybrid variant. The Durango’s powertrain options reflect Dodge’s commitment to performance, ensuring that drivers get an exhilarating experience every time they hit the road.

When Will the 2024 Dodge Durango Hit the Roads?

Stellantis remains tight-lipped about the official release date for the new Durango. However, production is likely to commence towards the end of 2023.

The upcoming model promises to be a landmark edition, rejuvenating the Dodge Durango for a new generation of SUV enthusiasts. The anticipation surrounding the Durango’s launch is palpable, with industry insiders and fans alike speculating about its features, performance metrics, and design elements.

As the launch date draws closer, the buzz is only expected to intensify, making the 2024 Durango one of the most awaited SUVs of the year.

Features and Technology: Elevating the Driving Experience

The 2024 Dodge Durango is anticipated to come equipped with a plethora of modern features to enhance the driving and ownership experience. Some of the expected features include a Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth connectivity, power door locks, an advanced audio sound system, and a 360-degree camera system for added safety and convenience.

Wireless charging capabilities might also be a part of the package, ensuring that devices remain charged during long journeys. The inclusion of these features underscores Dodge’s commitment to offering a seamless and connected driving experience, keeping drivers and passengers entertained, safe, and comfortable on the road.

A Blend of Personality and Performance

The Durango GT variant has always been recognized for its unique character and performance-driven attributes. With the 2024 model, the GT package is likely to introduce additional features to further elevate the driving experience, making it a sought-after choice among enthusiasts.

The GT’s blend of style, performance, and features makes it a standout in the Durango lineup, offering drivers a unique combination that’s hard to find in other SUVs.

A Decade of Refinement

The current generation of the Dodge Durango has been in the market since 2011. Although it received its latest updates in 2021, the 2024 model is expected to bring significant changes, ensuring that the SUV remains competitive in its segment.

Durango’s journey over the past decade is a testament to its adaptability and resilience. With each iteration, Dodge has introduced innovations and refinements, ensuring that Durango remains at the forefront of the SUV segment.

FAQ

1. Will the 2024 Dodge Durango continue with a V-8 engine?

Yes, the 2024 Dodge Durango is expected to feature classic Hemi engines, including the 392-hp 5.7-liter V8 and the 471-hp 6.4-liter V8. There’s also speculation about the inclusion of Stellantis’ new 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder, the Hurricane.

2. What is the expected release date?

While Stellantis has not officially announced a release date, production is likely to commence toward the end of 2023. The 2024 model is anticipated to be a landmark edition of the Durango.

3. Will the 2024 Dodge Durango revert to its original design?

There’s strong speculation that the 2024 Dodge Durango will revert to its original rugged, truck-like, body-on-frame design, especially with the introduction of the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer to the Stellantis lineup.

4. How does it position itself in terms of price?

While exact pricing details are yet to be released, the Durango is expected to be a more budget-friendly full-size SUV option within the Stellantis portfolio, especially when compared to the luxurious Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

5. Is the Dodge Durango considered a reliable vehicle?

Historically, the Dodge Durango has had a reputation for reliability, with certain models receiving high scores in reliability ratings. However, as with any vehicle, reliability can vary based on the model year and other factors.

6. What are some of the anticipated features of the 2024 Dodge Durango?

The 2024 Dodge Durango is expected to come with features like a Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth connectivity, power door locks, an advanced audio sound system, a 360-degree camera system, and potentially wireless charging capabilities.

7. Are there any rumors about the next generation of the Dodge Durango?

Yes, there are several rumors and speculations about the 2024 Dodge Durango, especially regarding its design, powertrain options, and features. Enthusiasts and industry insiders are eagerly awaiting official announcements from Stellantis.

Final Words

The 2024 Dodge Durango is shaping up to be a game-changer in the SUV segment. With its rich history, the Durango has always been a symbol of power, luxury, and versatility.

The upcoming model promises to uphold this legacy while introducing a slew of modern features and design elements that cater to the contemporary consumer. Stellantis’ involvement ensures that the Durango will continue to evolve, meeting and exceeding the expectations of both loyal fans and new enthusiasts.

As the automotive world stands on the brink of numerous technological and environmental shifts, Durango is poised to navigate these changes with grace and power. The anticipation is palpable, and the countdown to its release has begun.

The 2024 Dodge Durango is not just another SUV; it’s a statement, a testament to Dodge’s commitment to excellence and innovation.