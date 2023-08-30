Dak Prescott’s New Girlfriend – Everything To Know About Jadyn Jannasch!

The media often scrutinizes the personal lives of professional athletes, and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is no exception. Recently, after his well-known split with Natalie Buffett, rumors have linked him to an emerging star from Louisiana State University (LSU), Jadyn Jannasch. Let’s explore more about Jadyn Jannasch, who is said to have captured Prescott’s affection.

Born on July 29, 1993, in Sulphur, Louisiana, Dak Prescott is the renowned quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL. He received first-team All-SEC accolades twice during his collegiate football days at Mississippi State. The Cowboys drafted him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Tragically, Prescott lost his mother, Peggy, to colon cancer in 2013.

To honor his mother, who single-handedly raised him and his two older brothers while working as a trucker, Prescott founded the Faith Fight Finish Foundation in the same year. He has two older brothers, Tad and Jace, an elder sister named Natalie Prescott-Smith, and a half-brother, Elliott Prescott, from his father’s prior marriage. Furthermore, Prescott is a vocal supporter of mental health initiatives and was honored with the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

Who Is Dak Prescott’s New Girlfriend?

Dak Prescott, the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, is reportedly dating Jadyn Jannasch, a talented swimmer from Louisiana State University (LSU). Their paths crossed thanks to Jadyn’s father, Jeff Jannasch, who runs a mortgage firm in Texas that has ties with the Cowboys. The timeline of their relationship remains a bit of a mystery, but they were notably close during the festive season.

Interestingly, Jadyn has mentioned to her fellow teammates that Prescott views their relationship as a rebound. However, the two remain together, and there hasn’t been any official announcement about their relationship status. In a recent turn of events, Jadyn’s birthday celebration in April 2023 garnered attention due to her social media posts showcasing hotel room pictures.

Originating from Frisco, Texas, which is in proximity to Dallas, Jadyn Jannasch is not just known for her association with Prescott but also for her swimming prowess at LSU. The connection between her father’s company, Town Square Mortgage, and the Dallas Cowboys paved the way for her introduction to Prescott. LSU’s vibrant environment, dedicated coaching staff, and the chance to swim with her brother were the primary reasons behind Jadyn’s decision to join the university.

Academically, Jadyn is pursuing a degree in mass communication and has an exemplary track record. She was honored on the SEC’s First Year Academic Roll. Moreover, in a competition against Tulane and Vanderbilt, she clinched third place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:04.21.

Jadyn Jannasch Height & Age

Jadyn Jannasch, hailing from Frisco, Texas, is a 21-year-old athlete with a stature of 5 feet 5 inches. Her birthdate is April 2, 2002.

Jadyn Makes An Impact On Social Media With Her Suggestive Photos

Jadyn Jannasch, an emerging talent from the Louisiana State University’s swimming squad, is turning heads on Instagram. Her striking photos, showcasing her athletic build, are propelling her to influencer status. Recently, she enthralled her audience by posting alluring snapshots from her hotel room, eliciting a wave of positive reactions.

One admirer commented, “It’s impressive,” while another gushed, “I’m in love.” A third chimed in with, “Girl, you look so good.”

Jadyn sparked discussions with her hotel room photos, captioning one with the cheeky remark “Throw me something,” a playful nod to Prescott’s NFL career.

With her rising popularity, Jannasch is joining the ranks of well-known NFL significant others like Olivia Holzmacher, the girlfriend of Bengals QB Joe Burrow, and Baker Mayfield’s spouse, both of whom have left a lasting impression on the social media scene.

How Did They Meet?

Who Is His Ex-Girlfriend, Natalie Buffett?