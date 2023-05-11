Companies Currently Hiring at the Entry Level in Finance: Begin Your Journey

Finance is one of the most sought-after industries for entry-level jobs. This sector offers a wide range of opportunities for individuals who want to start their careers in finance. The industry is diverse and includes many types of jobs, including accounting, financial planning, investment banking, and more.

If you’re looking for an entry-level job in finance, you’re in luck, as many companies are currently hiring for these roles. You can find the best companies to work for in Houston and other cities online and choose the one that’ll fit your needs and expectations. In this article, we’ll discuss some of the companies that are currently hiring for entry-level positions in finance.

Best Entry-Level Finance Jobs

To make your search easier, let’s start with the positions to look for. With so many types of entry-level finance jobs available, it can be difficult to know which roles are the best fit for you, so here’s a quick overview of the most common positions.

1. Financial Analyst

A financial analyst is responsible for analyzing financial data and providing insights to help businesses make informed decisions. This role is perfect for someone who has strong analytical skills, as it requires a lot of number crunching and data analysis. Additionally, strong communication skills are a must, as financial analysts need to be able to clearly explain their findings to clients and colleagues.

2. Investment Banking Analyst

Investment banking is a fast-paced and exciting industry, and an entry-level position as an investment banking analyst is a great way to get started. This role requires strong analytical skills and attention to detail, as well as excellent communication skills and the ability to work under pressure.

3. Operations Analyst

Operations analysts work to optimize business operations by identifying areas for improvement and implementing changes to streamline processes. An operations analyst is a great role for someone who enjoys identifying inefficiencies and coming up with creative solutions.

4. Accountant

Accounting is a critical function for any business, and an entry-level job as an accountant can be a great way to get started in finance. Accountants are responsible for preparing and analyzing financial records, as well as ensuring that businesses comply with accounting regulations. This role requires strong attention to detail, excellent organizational skills, and the ability to work well under pressure.

5. Risk Analyst

A risk analyst is responsible for identifying and analyzing potential risks to a business, as well as developing strategies to mitigate those risks. Risk analysts need to be able to communicate effectively with clients and colleagues to ensure that everyone is aware of potential risks and how they can be managed.

6. Financial Planner

A financial planner helps clients manage their finances and achieve their financial goals. This role requires exceptional communication skills, as financial planners need to be able to explain complex financial concepts to clients in a way that is easy to understand. Additionally, financial planners need to have a strong understanding of investment strategies, tax laws, and other financial regulations.

Open Positions for Beginners in Finance

Now that you know what to look for and what to expect from various positions, it’s time to find a company to apply for. Here are some of the businesses currently looking for entry-level finance specialists.

1. JPMorgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co is one of the largest financial services companies in the world and is currently hiring for entry-level positions in finance. The company is looking for candidates who have strong analytical and problem-solving skills, as well as excellent communication and teamwork abilities. Some of the positions available include financial analyst, accounting analyst, and investment banking analyst. JPMorgan Chase & Co also offers a comprehensive training program and internships for its entry-level hires, which include classroom training and hands-on experience.

2. Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is another large financial institution that is currently hiring for entry-level positions in finance. The company is looking for individuals who are highly motivated and have a strong work ethic. The available positions include risk manager, operations analyst, and investment banking analyst. Goldman Sachs also has various programs and internships, which include on-the-job training and mentorship from experienced professionals.

3. American Express

American Express is a global financial services company that is currently hiring for entry-level roles in finance. The company prides itself on providing a positive and inclusive work environment, with a focus on diversity and inclusion. It offers a range of benefits, including flexible work arrangements, wellness programs, and opportunities for community involvement.

4. Vanguard

Vanguard is a leading investment management company that is currently hiring for entry-level roles in finance. These positions include financial advisor, investment operations associate, and client relationship specialist positions. Vanguard is looking for candidates who are passionate about finance, have strong analytical skills, and are customer-focused. The company offers a comprehensive training program and opportunities for career development.

5. Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global financial services firm that provides students and graduates with numerous working possibilities. The company is looking for individuals who have a strong academic background and are able to work well in a team environment. Available positions include operations analyst, wealth manager, public finance analyst, and so on.

6. Deloitte

Deloitte is a multinational company that offers a wide range of financial services. The company is constantly looking for talented undergraduates and those with an advanced degree for entry-level positions in finance, including audit associate, tax consultant, and financial advisory consultant. If you are interested in working with Deloitte, you should have excellent communication skills, be proactive, and be able to develop strategic process improvements.

7. Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab is a financial services company that is currently looking for financial consultants, investment analysts, and operations specialist positions. The company is committed to providing its employees with a positive work-life balance, with a focus on wellness and personal development. It offers a range of benefits, including competitive salaries, health and wellness programs, and opportunities for career growth.

Conclusion

The finance industry provides a wealth of opportunities for those seeking entry-level jobs. The various positions available require different skills, but all share a need for analytical abilities, communication skills, and attention to detail.

With many companies currently hiring, jobseekers can find suitable positions in firms like JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs, American Express, Vanguard, Morgan Stanley, Deloitte, and Charles Schwab. These companies provide training, mentorship, and benefits to their employees, making them excellent choices for starting a career in finance.