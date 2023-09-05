27 Best NBA Players Right Now 2023 – Top Performers in the Current Era

As we gear up for the 2023-24 NBA season just around the corner, the excitement is palpable. New talents are breaking into our top 27 list, while legends like LeBron James and Stephen Curry continue to defy Father Time. Here’s a look at the cream of the crop:

27. DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan has been a model of consistency throughout his 14-year NBA career. The six-time All-Star has scored more than 20 points per game for the last ten seasons and has been shooting an impressive 51% since 2019.

Recently, he’s also turned in the best defensive season of his career. DeRozan is like a fine wine, getting better with age.

26. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Initially drafted by the Timberwolves as a raw talent, Zach LaVine has blossomed into a well-rounded NBA star. Now 28, he’s been averaging 25.5 points on 48% shooting since the 2019-20 season kicked off.

LaVine has also improved his three-point shooting to a career 38% and has upped his defensive play. Whether he’ll continue to excel in Chicago or elsewhere next season is the big question.

25. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson, once underestimated as a second-round pick despite leading Villanova to a national championship, has proven the skeptics wrong.

Now 26, Brunson is among the NBA’s elite, averaging 24.0 points and 6.2 assists with a 49% shooting rate in his debut season with the Knicks. His next challenge? Stepping up his defensive game.

24. Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo’s standout performance in the NBA Finals has elevated his status among the league’s top players. The dominant center averaged 21.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in Miami’s five-game series loss to Denver.

This is just the latest chapter in Adebayo’s rapid development, as he’s evolved from a rookie averaging just 6.9 points to one of the NBA’s premier centers.

23. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards’ rise to stardom in his third NBA season is hard to ignore. The former No. 1 overall pick recorded a career-best 53% effective field goal percentage while averaging 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.

His three-point shooting has improved to 37%, and his defensive play has also taken a leap, earning him a hefty new contract from Minnesota this summer.

22. Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Injury woes have restricted Paul George to just 87 games over the last two seasons, causing him to miss the Clippers’ recent playoff campaigns.

Despite being 33, George remains a force when healthy, averaging 23.2 points and shooting 39% from three-point range in his four seasons with the Clippers. His future in Southern California is uncertain, though, as trade rumors continue to swirl.

21. De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

As the inaugural NBA Clutch Player of the Year, De’Aaron Fox is a key factor behind Sacramento’s best season in 25 years.

His performance metrics are off the charts, boasting a 21.8 Player Efficiency Rating (PER) and 7.4 win shares. For context, even LeBron James had a 23.9 PER and 5.6 win shares last season, highlighting Fox’s exceptional 2022-23 run.

20. Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns

After a headline-grabbing trade from Washington, Bradley Beal joins forces with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix, potentially forming the next NBA super team.

While questions about team chemistry remain, Beal’s stats speak for themselves: he’s averaged 27.6 points with a 47% shooting rate since the 2019-20 season began.

19. Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks

Setting aside his off-court controversies, Kyrie Irving remains an elite NBA talent. After moving to Dallas from Brooklyn, Irving has continued to impress despite some team challenges.

The eight-time All-Star has been putting up 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.3 steals with a 51% shooting average. His effective field goal percentage of .586 is stellar, earning him a lucrative three-year contract extension this past summer.

18. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Recently, the subject of trade chatter, Trae Young’s leadership role on the Hawks had been under scrutiny. His disagreements with former coach Nate McMillan contributed to McMillan’s dismissal during the 2022-23 season.

However, tensions have eased, and Atlanta is sticking with their current lineup. Young’s offensive prowess is undeniable; he’s been averaging 27.4 points and 9.7 assists while shooting 36% from beyond the arc since his second season in 2019-20.

17. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard’s career has been marred by injuries lately, including missing the entire 2021-22 season due to a torn ACL and sitting out 30 games and the playoffs this past season with a torn meniscus.

Despite these setbacks, when he’s on the floor, he’s one of the best. Leonard has five All-Star nods, five All-NBA team selections, and is a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. As he enters his age-32 season, his health remains a concern, but his talent is unquestionable.

16. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

In his debut season with the Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell elevated his game and the team, marking their best run since the LeBron era. The four-time All-Star averaged a career-best 28.3 points and 4.4 assists, shooting at a 48% rate.

He also shot 39% from beyond the arc, showcasing a well-rounded offensive skill set that made him a fan favorite in his previous stint with Utah.

15. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis silenced critics who questioned his durability by delivering a phenomenal performance that took the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals.

The eight-time All-Star averaged 22.6 points, a league-leading 14.1 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks while shooting 52% during the playoffs. This could very well secure him a contract extension with the Lakers in the coming months.

14. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Despite some playoff hiccups, Jaylen Brown has evolved into a premier two-way player. During the 2022-23 season, he had career highs in points (26.6), rebounds (6.9), and assists (3.5), while shooting an impressive 49%.

Brown’s defensive skills have also been on the rise each season, setting him up for a lucrative super-max contract extension with the Celtics this summer.

13. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

When you think of Damian Lillard, two things come to mind: scoring prowess and loyalty. However, his loyalty is currently under scrutiny after requesting a trade.

What’s undeniable is his scoring ability. Lillard had a career-best average of 32.2 points per game, with an effective shooting percentage of .564. He even had games where he scored 71 and 60 points during the 2022-23 season.

12. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Criticizing Jimmy Butler for his Finals performance is missing the bigger picture. The man was instrumental in propelling an 8th-seeded team to the championship series. He lit up the scoreboard with 56 points against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round and added another 42 in the decisive Game 5 win over the top seed. Overall, Butler had a standout postseason, averaging 26.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

11. Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray has made a triumphant comeback from his ACL injury, missing out on the entire 2021-22 season. He was so good he could have easily snagged the NBA Finals MVP title from teammate Nikola Jokic.

In the five-game series victory against the Miami Heat, Murray posted an impressive 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting at a 45% clip. That’s top-tier performance, no doubt.

10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Had the Thunder been more competitive last season, SGA could have been in the MVP conversation. Acquired in the headline-grabbing Paul George trade in 2019, he’s evolved into a top-tier player.

Last season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged an eye-popping 31.4 points while shooting 51%, and he also racked up an impressive 11.4 win shares. To give you some context, that’s better than what Luka Doncic (10.2) and Stephen Curry (7.8) managed. He’s a star on the rise, no doubt about it.

9. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

During the 2022-23 season, there were moments when Devin Booker was simply untouchable. He exploded for 58 points in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans and led the league in playoff scoring with an average of 33.7 points on an astonishing 59% shooting.

Despite the Suns bowing out in the conference semis for the second year in a row, Booker and Kevin Durant have formed a dynamic duo. With the recent addition of Bradley Beal, expect Booker to have even more opportunities to shine next season.

8. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

It’s hard to believe LeBron will be 39 this December. He could practically be the dad of some of the league’s rising stars. But age hasn’t slowed down this living legend. Last season, King James put up an average of 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists.

Sure, he’s lost a step or two on defense, and his long-range shooting isn’t what it used to be, but that’s par for the course at his age. LeBron continues to defy logic and time, playing at an elite level as he approaches his 40s. It’s nothing short of miraculous.

7. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

While Father Time is starting to make his presence felt for Durant, his skill set remains top-tier. Since leaving Golden State after the 2018-19 season, the two-time Finals MVP has only played 137 games.

But when he’s on the hardwood, KD is still a scoring machine. He averaged an impressive 29.0 points and 8.7 rebounds during the Suns’ postseason run, despite only playing eight regular-season games following a high-profile trade from Brooklyn.

6. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Even though the Celtics couldn’t make it past the Eastern Conference Finals, Jayson Tatum had a season to remember. The one-time Duke sensation lit up the scoreboard with 51 points in a decisive Game 7 victory against their arch-rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers, during the conference semis.

At just 25, Tatum had an incredible season, averaging 30.1 points and 8.8 boards while shooting at a 47% clip. It’s no surprise that Boston is gearing up to offer him a whopping $318 million contract extension. He’s certainly earned that payday.

5. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Heading into last season as the NBA’s top player, Curry may have been slightly eclipsed but still had an extraordinary year. The 35-year-old four-time champion scored an average of 29.4 points per game, sinking an incredible 43% of his three-pointers.

His effective field goal percentage stood at .614. As he teams up with 12-time All-Star Chris Paul, we can’t wait to see what magic they’ll conjure on the court.

4. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

At just 24, Doncic has had the most impressive first five years of any player in modern NBA history. Averaging 27.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8 assists over his young career, he’s already making his mark.

Last season, he scored 50 or more points four times, including a jaw-dropping 60-point, 21-rebound triple-double against the Knicks. He’s not just a current superstar; he’s on a fast track to becoming one of the all-time greats.

3. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Last season’s MVP, Embiid, was a statistical juggernaut, leading the league with an average of 33.1 points per game. He scored 40 or more points in one-fifth of his games and hit the 30-point mark in 65% of them.

His dominance as a big man is unparalleled since the days of Wilt Chamberlain. Add to that his 3.9 defensive win shares and a .587 effective field goal percentage, and you’ve got a force to be reckoned with.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

It’s hard to imagine how the Bucks would have fared in the playoffs without an injury-hampered Giannis. At 28, he’s been the NBA’s most overpowering force for the last six years, averaging 28.8 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.

His trophy case includes two MVPs, a Finals MVP, five All-Defensive Team nods, and a Defensive Player of the Year award. And he’s just hitting his peak years.

1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

With two NBA MVP titles and the latest Finals MVP trophy on his shelf, Jokic’s elite status is indisputable. Last season, he was just shy of a triple-double average during the Nuggets’ championship run, posting 30 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game.

His shooting was equally impressive, hitting 55% from the field and 46% beyond the arc. His win shares even surpassed the combined totals of Curry and LeBron. Mind-blowing, isn’t it?

FAQs

Who is considered the best NBA player right now?

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is currently considered the best NBA player. He had an average of 30 PPG, 13.5 RPG, and 9.5 APG in this year’s Championship run.

Which player has the highest scoring average in the 2022-2023 season?

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers has the highest scoring average with 33.1 PPG.

Who is the reigning Finals MVP?

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is the reigning Finals MVP. He led the Playoffs in points, rebounds, and assists, which is something that has never been done in NBA history.

Who has the biggest contract in NBA history?

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics has set a new NBA record for the biggest contract ever after finalizing a supermax extension with the team valued at $304 million.

Who was the defensive player of the year in 2023?

Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies won the Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.

Which player has the most playoff experience?

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has the most playoff experience, having played in 16 playoff appearances.

Who is the most improved player in the 2022-2023 season?

In his sixth year as a pro, Lauri Markkanen, who plays for the Utah Jazz, clinched the 2023 Most Improved Player Award.

Despite guiding his team, the Utah Jazz, to unparalleled achievements, they stumbled towards the end and missed out on the NBA Playoffs.

Who was 2022/2023 NBA MVP?

Joel Embiid was voted 2022/2023 MVP. This was his first-ever MVP reward. The votes were going back and forth between him and Jokic the entire season, but by the end of the regular season, the scales tipped toward Embiid.

Final Words

The NBA is currently a hotbed of extraordinary talent, featuring a mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars who are redefining the game. Whether it’s the promise of new super teams or the thrill of individual accolades, the 2023/2024 NBA season is shaping up to be one for the history books.

Keep an eye on these 27 players; they’re the ones setting the pace, breaking the records, and, most importantly, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.