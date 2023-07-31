16 Best Gaming PCs Reviewed for 2023 – Prebuilt Beasts

As an avid gamer and technology expert, I understand the importance of having a top-notch gaming PC. It’s not just about the graphics or the speed; it’s about the overall experience.

Let's dive in!

My opinion:

1. Skytech Chronos: Best Overall Gaming Rig

Skytech has been making waves in the gaming community with its high-quality PCs, and the Chronos model is no exception. With an RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, this machine is designed to deliver impressive 1440p frame rates and can even power a 4K gaming monitor to an impressive extent.

The build quality of the Skytech gaming PCs is excellent, with smart looks and good cable tidying. The component choice inside is one of the best prices; you’ll find the RTX 4070 Ti in a full PC. However, if you’re a gamer who needs a lot of space, the 1TB of SSD storage might be a bit limiting.

Why You Should Buy It

Excellent build quality with smart looks and good cable tidying.

Comes with an RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, delivering impressive 1440p frame rates and 4K gaming capabilities.

One of the best prices for a PC with an RTX 4070 Ti.

2. Yeyian Katana X10: Best Budget Gaming Rig

If you’re on a budget but still want a solid gaming experience, the Yeyian Katana X10 is a great choice. This PC comes with an RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, delivering excellent 1080p frame rates and good 1440p numbers too.

At just under $1,000, this rig will push your budget to its maximum, but the components on offer will justify that spend. However, if you’re a gamer who needs raw CPU power, the Core i5 11400F might not be enough for you.

Why You Should Buy It

Affordable without compromising on the gaming experience.

Comes with an RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, delivering excellent 1080p frame rates and good 1440p performance.

Great value for the components on offer.

3. Lenovo Legion Tower 7i: Best High-End Gaming Rig

Lenovo is a well-known name in the PC world, and their Legion line of gaming PCs and laptops has been gaining popularity. The Legion Tower 7i is a high-end machine that comes with an RTX 4080 graphics card and one of the latest Intel CPUs.

This rig is great for gamers who want a smart, clean PC with fast delivery and excellent support. However, the 512GB SSD might be a bit limiting for gamers who play more than two games.

Why You Should Buy It

High-end machine with an RTX 4080 graphics card and one of the latest Intel CPUs.

Offers a smart, clean PC with fast delivery and excellent support.

Part of Lenovo’s popular Legion line of gaming PCs and laptops.

4. Corsair Vengeance i7400: Best Ultra-Enthusiast Gaming Rig

For the ultra-enthusiast gamers out there, the Corsair Vengeance i7400 is a top choice. This PC comes with the best Intel processor and Nvidia graphics card but doesn’t surround it with unnecessary extras simply to hike up the price.

The chassis and cooler combo means you’re getting a setup that’s able to keep those high-end components running at top speed without getting too shouty. However, if you’re a gamer who wants a rig with some flair, this PC might not be for you.

Why You Should Buy It

Comes with the best Intel processor and Nvidia graphics card.

The chassis and cooler combo allows high-end components to run at top speed without getting too loud.

No unnecessary extras to hike up the price.

5. MSI Infinite RS 13th: Best Premium Gaming Rig

The MSI Infinite RS 13th is a top-tier gaming rig that delivers unparalleled performance. It comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 and a liquid-cooled Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, ensuring smooth gameplay and future upgradeability.

The case is roomy, which might be a bit too much for some, but it can accommodate two radiators and nine fans, making this system almost silent during operation. However, the size of the PC might be a consideration if you have limited space on or under your desk.

Why You Should Buy It

Top-of-the-line performance with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 and a liquid-cooled Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090.

Quiet operation with room for future upgrades.

Includes a roomy case that can accommodate two radiators and nine fans.

6. Alienware Aurora R15: Best Cooling System

The Alienware Aurora R15 has made significant updates in terms of cooling. It now includes a 240 mm radiator, moving on from a 120 mm cooler, which allows for much better CPU performance.

Equipped with an Intel Core i9-13900KF and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, the Aurora delivers impressive gaming and productivity performance. However, the proprietary motherboard makes it difficult to fully upgrade the system in the future.

Why You Should Buy It

Significant updates in cooling with a 240 mm radiator.

Equipped with an Intel Core i9-13900KF and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 for impressive performance.

Plenty of ports are accessible on the front of the PC.

7. Corsair One i300: Best Small Form Factor Gaming Rig

The Corsair One i300 is a console-like prebuilt rig that takes up very little space on a desk. Despite its compact size, it houses top-end components, including an Intel Core i9-12900K, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD.

The design is efficient, pulling air through the sides and exhausting it out the top. However, the small form factor makes it difficult to upgrade, and the high price tag might be a deterrent for some.

Why You Should Buy It

Compact, console-like design with top-end components.

Efficient design that pulls in air through the sides and exhausts it out the top.

Despite its small size, it houses an Intel Core i9-12900K, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD.

8. Origin PC Chronos: Best Customizable Gaming Rig

Origin PC offers a high level of customization with its Chronos model. You can choose from a variety of high-end components to suit your gaming needs, including the latest AMD Ryzen or Intel Core i9 processors and up to an Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card.

The compact design of the Chronos makes it a great choice for those with limited space, and the option to mount the case in four different orientations adds to its versatility. However, the high level of customization can make it a more expensive option.

Why You Should Buy It

High level of customization with a variety of high-end components to choose from.

Compact design with the option to mount the case in four different orientations.

Offers the latest AMD Ryzen or Intel Core i9 processors and up to an Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card.

Criteria When Choosing the Best Gaming PC

Your Gaming Needs

Before you can choose the best gaming computer, you need to understand your gaming needs. Are you a casual gamer who enjoys indie games, or are you a hardcore gamer who needs a machine that can handle the latest AAA titles at high settings?

Your gaming habits will significantly influence the type of PC you should get. For instance, if you’re into competitive online games, you might prioritize a high refresh rate and low latency. On the other hand, if you’re into single-player games with stunning graphics, you might prioritize a high-resolution display and a powerful graphics card.

Evaluating Hardware Specifications

The hardware specifications of a gaming PC are crucial to its performance. The key components to consider are the processor (CPU), graphics card (GPU), memory (RAM), and storage. The CPU and GPU are the most critical components for gaming.

A powerful CPU will ensure your PC can handle complex game mechanics, while a high-end GPU will allow you to play games at higher settings and resolutions. RAM is also important, as it allows your PC to store and quickly access data. Most gamers should aim for at least 16GB of RAM.

Finally, consider the storage. Solid-state drives (SSDs) are faster and more reliable than traditional hard drives (HDDs), so they’re usually the better choice for gaming. However, they’re also more expensive per gigabyte, so many gamers opt for a smaller SSD for their operating system and games and a larger HDD for other files.

Considering the Form Factor

The form factor of a gaming computer refers to its size and shape, and it can have a significant impact on both performance and aesthetics. Larger PCs often have better cooling, which can lead to better performance, and they also tend to be easier to upgrade.

However, they also take up more space and can be more difficult to transport. On the other hand, smaller rigs can fit into tighter spaces and are easier to transport, but they often have less room for upgrades and can run hotter. Some gamers prefer the compact size of a small form factor PC, while others prefer the flexibility and performance of a larger PC.

Balancing Performance and Price

Finally, it’s important to balance performance and price. High-end gaming rigs can offer incredible performance, but they also come with a high price tag. On the other hand, budget gaming PCs are more affordable, but they might not be able to handle the latest games at high settings.

When choosing a gaming rig, consider your budget and the type of games you want to play. If you’re a casual gamer, a budget PC might be all you need. But if you’re a hardcore gamer who wants to play the latest games at high settings, it might be worth investing in a high-end computer.

FAQs

What should I expect in a gaming PC between $1,000 and $2,000?

For this price range, you should expect an Nvidia RTX 4070 or RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, an Intel Gen Core i7 12th Gen or 13th Gen or AMD Ryzen 7 5000-series or 7000-series CPU, 16GB DDR5-5600 memory, 1TB PCIe SSD, and a 700W+ PSU.

What should I expect in a gaming PC under $1,000?

For this price range, you should expect an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti or RTX 3060 or AMD RX 6600 graphics card, an Intel Gen Core i5 11th Gen or 12th Gen or AMD Ryzen 5000-series CPU, 16GB DDR4-3200 memory, 500GB PCIe SSD, and a 500W PSU.

What should I expect in a gaming PC between $2,000 and $3,000?

For this price range, you should expect an Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card, an Intel Gen Core i7 12th Gen or 13th Gen or AMD Ryzen 7 5000-series or 7000-series CPU, 32GB DDR5-5600 memory, 2TB PCIe SSD, and an 850W+ PSU.

What should I expect in a gaming PC between $3,000 and $5,000?

For this price range, you should expect an Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card, an Intel Core i9 13900K/F or AMD Ryzen 9 7950X/3D CPU, 32GB DDR5-5600 minimum memory, 2TB SSD, and a 1KW PSU.

Why should I buy a prebuilt gaming PC?

Buying a prebuilt gaming PC offers you warranty service, support, and peace of mind that professionals put your system together. You also get unique in-house chassis designs that you wouldn’t be able to purchase when building it yourself.

Is it worth building a PC in 2023?

Building a PC can be a rewarding experience and it often allows you to get more performance for your money compared to buying a pre-built system. However, whether it’s worth it or not in 2023 depends on several factors:

Component Availability and Pricing: The global supply chain issues and high demand for certain components (like GPUs) have led to increased prices and limited availability in recent years. If these issues persist in 2023, it might be more cost-effective to buy a pre-built system. Customization: Building your own PC allows you to choose every component to fit your specific needs, whether it’s gaming, video editing, 3D modeling, or other demanding tasks. If you have very specific requirements, building a PC might be the best option. Learning Experience: If you’re interested in learning more about computers and how they work, building a PC can be a great hands-on experience. Upgradability: A custom-built PC is usually easier to upgrade in the future. You can replace just one part at a time as needed, rather than buying a whole new system. Warranty and Support: Pre-built systems often come with a warranty for the entire system and customer support. When you build your own PC, you’ll need to deal with individual warranties for each part and troubleshoot any issues on your own.

Will my PC last 10 years?

The lifespan of a PC can vary greatly depending on several factors: Quality of Components: Higher quality components generally last longer. Cheaper components may not last as long due to lower quality materials and manufacturing processes. Usage: A PC used for light tasks such as web browsing and word processing will likely last longer than a PC used for heavy tasks like gaming or video editing, which put more stress on the components. Maintenance: Regularly cleaning your PC to remove dust and ensuring it has adequate cooling can extend the life of its components. Regular software maintenance, such as keeping your operating system and drivers up to date, can also help. Upgrades: Some parts of a PC, like the storage drive or graphics card, can be upgraded. This can extend the useful life of your PC, even if it doesn’t technically make the PC itself last longer. While it’s possible for a PC to last 10 years, it’s likely that it won’t be able to keep up with new software and games as they become more demanding. The average lifespan for a gaming PC could be anywhere from 3-5 years, while a PC used for common tasks like web browsing and word processing could last over 7 years. However, even if a PC is still functioning after 10 years, it may not support the latest software or provide a smooth user experience. Therefore, while maintaining and upgrading a PC can extend its life, it’s also important to plan for eventual replacement. Will PC be cheaper in 2024? Predicting the future prices of PCs can be challenging due to a variety of factors that can influence the cost. Here are a few things to consider: Supply and Demand: The prices of PCs can be heavily influenced by supply and demand. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people started working from home, which increased the demand for PCs and caused prices to rise. If demand decreases or supply increases, prices could potentially go down. Technological Advancements: As technology continues to advance, the cost of producing certain components may decrease, which could potentially lower the cost of PCs. However, new, high-end components may also be introduced, which could be more expensive. Economic Factors: Changes in the economy, such as inflation or changes in trade policies, can also affect the cost of PCs. Global Issues: Global issues such as the ongoing chip shortage can significantly impact the price and availability of PCs. If these issues are resolved, it could potentially lead to a decrease in prices. While it’s possible that PCs could be cheaper in 2024, it’s not something that can be guaranteed due to the many variables at play. It’s always a good idea to stay informed about market trends and make your purchasing decisions based on the most recent and reliable information available. If you ask me personally that question I will definitely say YES because mobile world is more popular every year, game consoles too, they are much more popular than PC.

Closing Thoughts

The best gaming PC for you depends on your budget and gaming needs. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, there’s a gaming PC out there for you. The key is to find a machine that fits your needs and your budget. So, take your time, do your research, and choose wisely.