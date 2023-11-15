Living Well: Explore the Best Cities in Florida for 2023

Florida is one of the most interesting places to live in the United States, without a doubt. We can say that is just what happened in 2020 when people from all over the country started moving to the Sunshine State. Naturally, moving is not the easiest thing to do, and for a good reason. You are about to leave the place you called home and go to the location you don’t know much about, at least at first.

But this doesn't mean that the Sunshine State is not filled with a plethora of vibrant communities you can move to. Those who already did this know just how massive the scope of options is in this case.

Since the options are countless, we would like to guide you through the most vibrant cities you should look at if you consider moving to Florida. Without further ado, let us begin.

Miami

The first city we want to talk about is, of course, Miami. Miami attracts millions of tourists every year, and it is widely known for this. However, we can see that the number of people who moved to the unofficial capital of the state has skyrocketed since 2020. If you go through the official numbers, we are talking about something short of a quarter of a million. While this may seem unrealistic, it is exactly what happened.

From what we can hear from people who have moved to Miami, we can see that loving this city is not hard at all. It can offer you everything you might need for a place such as this. You have access to some of the most beautiful beaches in the country while there is still room for finding a job after you move. In fact, it represents a major economic hub whose job market has been thriving for a long time now.

When it comes to the cultural side of things, this city is also home to a wide array of museums. A good example is the Art Deco Historic District located in South Beach. We are talking about the place that offers an insight into how Miami used to look several decades ago, which is always an interesting thing to see. Also, the street art scene is quite vibrant for anyone interested.

Orlando

The next city on this list of ours is Orlando. For those who don’t know, we are talking about the world capital when it comes to theme parks. The most popular location of this sort in the city is, without any doubt, Walt Disney World Resort.

On the other side, we would like to say that the local nightlife is among the best in the country. So, you can see that Orlando is a city that offers a variety of activities, regardless of whether someone has a family or not.

When it comes to the job market, you will find that the IT industry has become particularly big in the last couple of years. Sure, this can be said about a lot of places in the country. However, those who head the city council have done everything in their power to make this come to fruition. As a result, you will find all the biggest IT companies in the world opening their offices in the city.

Naples

The state’s southwest coast is filled with vibrant cities that offer countless opportunities for housing. Probably the most well-known one is Naples. While there are many categories where this city can fit in, we would like to say that luxury is the right one. We say this because the local job market has been constantly rising for some time now. Plus, the number of luxury condos is at its peak.

St. Petersburg

If you are looking for a small city to call your new home, St. Petersburg could be what you were asking for. We are talking about one of the state’s most active and vibrant cities and, according to many, in the whole country. It offers many things to an individual who wants to move here, between the Gulf of Mexico and Tampa Bay. It is one of the cities with the highest number of waterfront parks in the country.

If you want to buy a new home, we want to say that this is where you will get the best offer. You can choose between modern apartments and buildings built at the beginning of the 20th century, which provides you with a chance to get a feeling of how it used to be in the city back then. Even though this is a small city, the number of options you can choose from is quite impressive.

Sarasota

The final entry in this list of ours is Sarasota. This city is located in the Gulf of Mexico for those who do not know. We presumed someone wouldn’t know about its position because this is a small town, yet to be discovered by a high number of people. Still, it represents a great combination of cultural pluralism and top-notch beaches. Some might even say that the beaches in Sarasota are the best in the whole country.

Just a couple of years ago, before Sarasota came under the light spot for its residential options and job market, it was mainly known for many cultural manifestations hosted by this charming city. Besides that, its charming neighborhoods are bound to attract your attention, especially if you are looking for a house. You can be absolutely sure you will find the one that fits you perfectly.

The Bottom Line

As you can see, Florida can offer you so many benefits, regardless of the perspective you have. That is why we’ve provided you with a list of the best cities you can choose when it comes to this state. We are certain you will find this list to be of great help and that it will influence your future decisions.