37 Richest Pastors in the World 2024: How They Made Their Fortunes

Through TV shows, publications, and public appearances, these religious figures have disseminated their spiritual teachings while amassing significant wealth. They utilize high-end jets for transportation and engage in property dealings, blending their religious duties with shrewd business acumen.

Their financial prosperity within the sphere of religion showcases a mix of devout inspiration and calculated expansion in both their followings and individual brand awareness.

15. Bishop TD Jakes – $20 million

Born on June 9, 1957, in South Charleston, West Virginia, Bishop TD Jakes has played significant roles in public life, including speaking at President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009 and joining President George W. Bush in 2005 to visit Hurricane Katrina’s victims according to The History Makers.

He founded the Potter’s House, a nondenominational megachurch. Beyond his church income, he is an accomplished author and film producer.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Bishop T.D. Jakes has a net worth of $20 million.

14. Jesse Duplantis – $20 million

Jesse Duplantis, a prominent figure in American Evangelical Charismatic Christianity, was born in July 1949 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He initiated Jesse Duplantis Ministries in 1976 and has dedicated his life to spreading the gospel ever since.

Duplantis is renowned for incorporating humor and music into his sermons, engaging his audience effectively.

He is a member of the Board of Oral Roberts University and has authored numerous books, including titles like “Ministry of Cheerfulness,” “Heaven: Close Encounters of the God Kind,” and “Why Isn’t My Giving Working? among others.

His net worth is calculated to be around $20 million. Notably, he once made headlines by asking his followers for donations to purchase a $54 million private jet.

13. Rick Warren – $25 million

Rick Warren founded Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California. This church is among the largest in America, with an average weekly attendance of 20,000 people, which contributes significantly to his income through donations, according to reports as reported by Zacjohnson.

His net worth is estimated at $25 million. Warren is also an author with a passion for religion, elevating the impoverished, and advocating for education.

12. Creflo Dollar – $27 million

Creflo Dollar, a prominent American Word of Faith preacher, founded the nondenominational World Changers Church International, located in Fulton County, Georgia.

His net worth is reported to be $27 million.

As an author, he has contributed several books, including “Understanding God’s Purpose for the Anointing” (1992), “Claim Your Victory Today” (2006), and “8 Steps to Create the Life You Want” (2008).

According to reports, Creflo Dollar’s luxurious lifestyle includes ownership of two Rolls-Royces, a private jet, a million-dollar home, and other assets in the United States.

11. Benny Hinn – $60 million

Benny Hinn, with an estimated net worth of $60 million, is a well-known televangelist born in Israel on December 3, 1952.

He has gained international recognition for his large-scale miracle healing events, often held in major city stadiums and broadcast live on television as noted by Academic-Accelerator.

Hinn’s pivotal moment came when his schoolmates introduced him to prayer meetings, leading to his conversion to Christianity—a decision initially resisted by his family but solidified after attending Kathryn Kuhlman’s healing service in Pittsburgh.

In 1983, he established the Orlando Christian Center.

10. Joel Osteen – $100 million

Joel Osteen, a well-known figure in American televangelism and a best-selling author, commands a weekly audience of around ten million viewers in the United States alone according to his own website.

He also resonates with people globally, with his broadcasts reaching listeners in over a hundred countries.

Osteen has experienced substantial financial gains through his various professional efforts.

He has strategically invested part of his earnings into the real estate market, with asset acquisitions reported to be around the $10.5 million mark.

9. Pat Robertson – $120 million

Pat Robertson, a venerated figure in American media and a leading voice in televangelism, left behind a considerable fortune.

As of June 2023, his wealth was valued at an estimated $120 million.

Holding roles such as chancellor and CEO of Regent University and chairman of the Christian Broadcasting Network, Robertson had a significant impact on religious media.

Completing his theological education at New York Theological Seminary with a degree in 1959, he was ordained as a Southern Baptist minister within the subsequent couple of years according to Find a Grave.

His endeavors in ministry led to the establishment of America’s first Christian television station, The 700 Club, in 1960 as stated by Vox. The success of the station contributed to Robertson’s ability to acquire an impressive array of automobiles.

8. Romildo Ribeiro Soares -$125 million

Romildo Ribeiro Soares, a Brazilian personality with varied roles, is known for his evangelical broadcasts, his work as a missionary, with business exploits, his musical talent, and his written works.

His evangelical career began in the 1960s, taking inspiration from T.L. Osborn’s writings noted by the Chicago Tribune.

The 1980s saw his founding of the International Church of God’s Grace, which has proliferated, stretching its presence beyond Brazil to include the UK, Portugal, and other locations.

Beyond his religious pursuits, he owns Graça Artes Gráficas and Editora Ltda, a company specializing in gospel music production.

His artistic influence extends to crafting many gospel music pieces and being the author of ten books in the Portuguese language.

7. Chris Oyakhilome -$125 million

Chris Oyakhilome, known as Pastor Chris, hails from Nigeria and has an estimated net worth of $125 million as per the Richest.

He founded Believers’ LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as “Christ Embassy.” A televangelist by profession, his church has a wide presence across Africa.

Additionally, the church operates an NGO named Innercity Missions and runs three Christian television channels: LoveWorld Plus, LoveWorld TV, and LoveWorld SAT.

Pastor Chris stands among the wealthiest pastors globally.

6. Bishop David Oyedepo -150 million

Bishop David Oyedepo is widely recognized as a multifaceted Nigerian leader, engaging as a minister, businessman, prolific writer, and the pioneering mind behind the establishment of the Living Faith Church Worldwide.

His professional journey was redirected from a position at the Federal Ministry of Housing in Ilorin to a divine vocation in ministry.

The year 1981 marked the inception of his ministry following an intense spiritual experience that lasted 18 hours.

5. Shepherd Bushiri – $150 million

The wealth of Shepherd Bushiri, a pastor native to Malawi now living in South Africa, is largely attributed to his dynamic roles as an author, public speaker, and businessman.

His religious influence is rooted in the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, which he established and has since developed branches in nations such as Malawi, Ghana, and South Sudan.

Outside his religious pursuits, Bushiri has expanded his business portfolio through Shepherd Bushiri Investments, an entity involved in industries encompassing mining, real estate, oil, transportation, and the hospitality sector.

4. Kenneth Copeland – $300 Million

As a prominent American televangelist and public figure, Kenneth Copeland has established himself in various roles, which include being an evangelist, published author, inspiring orator, and musician with strong ties to the Charismatic Christian tradition according to Newsnownigeria.

He holds a significant presence in the evangelical community as a leading voice in the “prosperity gospel” movement.

Before embracing Christianity and entering ministry in 1962, Copeland had a noteworthy journey as a recording artist. His song “Pledge Of Love” once secured a spot in the Top 40 music rankings.

Reports in 2023 claim that Kenneth Copeland’s wealth is approximately pegged at $300 million, noting past figures that have suggested a valuation of up to $760 million.

3. Pastor Valdemiro Santiago -$350 Million

Pastor Valdemiro Santiago commands significant financial clout, with an estimated wealth in the vicinity of $350 million. His leadership at the World Church of the Power of God, a role preceded by his time as a minister at the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, has been marked with substantial growth as noted by Alchetron.

His departure from the Universal Church, amid disagreements with its leadership, paved the path for him to establish his religious entity according to Forbes.

2. Minister Alph Lukau -$1 billion

Alph is the visionary founder of Alleluia Ministries International, a thriving spiritual institution based in South Africa.

Since the inception of his ministry in 2002, it has witnessed substantial growth, attracting thousands of members from all corners of the world according to Briefly. co.

This expansion has led to the establishment of branches not only in South Africa but also in countries such as Angola, Congo, Zambia, Namibia, and DR Congo, among others.

Notably, the pastor enjoys a lavish lifestyle, evident through his ownership of a private jet, a collection of motorbikes, as well as luxury vehicles.

1. Edir Macedo -$1.2 billion

Edir Macedo, a widely recognized leader in the Brazilian spiritual community and a powerful figure in the broadcasting industry, serves as the founder and owner of Rede Record, the second-largest television network in Brazil.

With an establishment as the wealthiest religious leader globally, Macedo’s financial status took root in 1977 when he established the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God in Rio de Janeiro as noted by Forbes.

The church has since blossomed, becoming a dominant religious force within Brazil.

His acquisition of Rede Record in 1990 was fueled significantly by the income generated through his church, and it remains a primary contributor to his substantial fortune.

Richest Pastors In Europe

Brian Houston (Hillsong Church, United Kingdom)

Accumulated $10 million through global church influence and successful albums.

Kakha Kukava (Evangelical Baptist Church of Georgia, Georgia)

Wealth between $100,000 to $1 million from church leadership.

Ulf Ekman (Word of Life, Sweden)

Influence and congregation growth reflect significant, though unspecified, wealth, net worth of around $5 Million.

Clive Urquhart (The King’s Church, United Kingdom)

Built a thriving community through dynamic preaching, wealth details unspecified, net worth of around $3.5 million.

David Yonggi Cho (Yoido Full Gospel Church, Germany)

Built a thriving church with an emphasis on prayer, wealth unspecified but highly influential, net worth of around $ 4 million.

Nicky Gumbel (Holy Trinity Brompton, United Kingdom)

Nicky Gumbel, known for the Alpha Course, has a net worth estimated between $1 million and $5 million, highlighting his global impact on Christian education.

African Pastors Wealth

Bishop David Oyedepo (Nigeria)

$150 million; Wealth from Living Faith Church, media, and education ventures.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri (Malawi)

$150 million; Wealth from church, business ventures, and controversial practices.

Bishop Ayodele Oritsejafor (Nigeria)

$30 million; Wealth from ministry-related aviation, education, and humanitarian efforts.

Pastor T.B. Joshua (Nigeria)

$10 million; Wealth from church activities, television broadcasting, and philanthropy.

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo (Nigeria)

$10 million; Wealth from church, real estate, and educational ventures.

Pastor Lazarus Muoka (Nigeria)

$2 million; Wealth from church expansion into healthcare and education, lives modestly.

Americas Riches Pastors

Mark Driscoll : $2.5 million; Founder of RealFaith ministries, senior pastor of Trinity Church, co-founder of Mars Hill Church.

: $2.5 million; Founder of RealFaith ministries, senior pastor of Trinity Church, co-founder of Mars Hill Church. Bill Hybels : $5 million; Founding and former senior pastor of Willow Creek Community Church.

: $5 million; Founding and former senior pastor of Willow Creek Community Church. John Piper : $5 million; Former pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, founder of desiringGod.org, and author.

: $5 million; Former pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, founder of desiringGod.org, and author. Chuck Swindoll : $5 million; Founder of Insight for Living, author, educator, and radio preacher.

: $5 million; Founder of Insight for Living, author, educator, and radio preacher. John Charles Hagee : $5 million; Founder of John Hagee Ministries and Christians United for Israel, pastor and televangelist.

: $5 million; Founder of John Hagee Ministries and Christians United for Israel, pastor and televangelist. Paula White : $5 million; President of Paula White Ministries and a proponent of prosperity theology.

: $5 million; President of Paula White Ministries and a proponent of prosperity theology. Joyce Meyer : $8 million; Runs Joyce Meyer Ministries, sharing Christ through various media.

: $8 million; Runs Joyce Meyer Ministries, sharing Christ through various media. John C. Maxwell : $10 million; Author, speaker, and pastor with books on the New York Times Best Seller List.

: $10 million; Author, speaker, and pastor with books on the New York Times Best Seller List. Franklin Graham : $10 million; Evangelist and missionary, president of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

: $10 million; Evangelist and missionary, president of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. John F. MacArthur : $15 million; Pastor of Grace Community Church, host of Grace to You radio and TV program.

: $15 million; Pastor of Grace Community Church, host of Grace to You radio and TV program. Greg Laurie : $16 million; Senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship, author, evangelist, and founder of Harvest Crusades.

: $16 million; Senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship, author, evangelist, and founder of Harvest Crusades. T.D. Jakes : $20 million; Senior pastor of The Potter’s House, services broadcast on The Potter’s Touch.

: $20 million; Senior pastor of The Potter’s House, services broadcast on The Potter’s Touch. Jesse Duplantis : $20 million; A key figure in American Evangelical Charismatic Christianity with a ministry that spans several decades.

: $20 million; A key figure in American Evangelical Charismatic Christianity with a ministry that spans several decades. Rick Warren : $25 million; Founded Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California, one of the largest churches in America.

: $25 million; Founded Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California, one of the largest churches in America. Creflo Dollar: $27 million; Founded the World Changers Church International in Fulton County, Georgia, and is known for his Word of Faith preaching.

$27 million; Founded the World Changers Church International in Fulton County, Georgia, and is known for his Word of Faith preaching. Benny Hinn : $60 million; Although born in Israel, Benny Hinn is a prominent televangelist based in the United States, known for his miracle healing events.

: $60 million; Although born in Israel, Benny Hinn is a prominent televangelist based in the United States, known for his miracle healing events. Joel Osteen : $100 million; A leading figure in American televangelism, Joel Osteen is the senior pastor of Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas.

: $100 million; A leading figure in American televangelism, Joel Osteen is the senior pastor of Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. Pat Robertson : $120 million; A significant influencer in American media and televangelism, founder of The Christian Broadcasting Network.

: $120 million; A significant influencer in American media and televangelism, founder of The Christian Broadcasting Network. Kenneth Copeland: $300 million; An American televangelist associated with the Charismatic Movement, known for his prosperity gospel teachings.

FAQ

Who is the wealthiest pastor in the world? Edir Macedo tops the list as the wealthiest pastor globally, with a net worth of $1.2 billion, primarily through his ownership of Rede Record and the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God. What are the main sources of income for these wealthy pastors? Their income stems from church donations, media empires, book sales, speaking engagements, and investments in real estate and other business ventures. Do these pastors contribute to charitable causes? Many wealthy pastors run NGOs, engage in charitable activities, and support educational and humanitarian projects through their churches and personal foundations. How do critics view the wealth of these pastors? Critics often question the ethics of accumulating such wealth in religious leadership, sparking debates on the prosperity gospel and financial transparency in ministries. Can the success of these pastors be attributed solely to their religious activities? While religious activities form the core of their work, their financial success is also significantly boosted by savvy business practices, media ventures, and strategic investments. How do these pastors justify their wealth? Many of these pastors claim that their wealth is a blessing from God, used to further their ministry and charitable work, aligning with their belief in the prosperity gospel. What impact does the wealth of these pastors have on their congregations? The impact varies; some followers view their pastor’s success as inspirational, while others may feel alienated or skeptical about the focus on wealth.

Conclusion

This compilation showcases not just the spiritual influence but also the substantial financial success achieved by some of the world’s most prominent pastors.

Their stories highlight a blend of faith, entrepreneurship, and controversy, illustrating the complex relationship between religion and wealth.

As these leaders continue to expand their ministries and business ventures, they contribute to ongoing debates about the role of money in modern faith practices.

