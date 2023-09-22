Why is Toronto so Windy? Dance with Nature

4. The Earth’s Rotation

As I’ve journeyed from the sunlit beaches of Fiji to the icy fjords of Norway, I’ve often marveled at the way our planet dances. This majestic twirl, our Earth’s rotation, plays a pivotal role in the choreography of the winds. Enter the Coriolis effect, a phenomenon that gently nudges winds to the right in the Northern Hemisphere and to the left in its southern counterpart. And then there are the middle-latitude westerlies, those winds that seem to flow with a touch of nostalgia, hailing from the southwest in the North and the northwest in the South.

5. Toronto’s Skyscrapers Ballet and the Winds Below

A city where the skyline seems to reach out and touch the heavens. But as I’ve strolled its streets, from the historic Distillery District to the bustling Yonge Street, I’ve felt the gusts that seem to playfully tug at my coat or tousle my hair. And while Mother Nature has her whims, it’s the city’s towering giants that amplify this windy waltz.

These skyscrapers, some stretching across entire city blocks, act as maestros, directing the wind’s flow, sending it rushing back to the streets below. While locals might jest about “wind tunnels,” meteorologists have their own lyrical terms: “corner vortex,” “channeling,” and “down-washing.”

But it’s not just about the dance; it’s about the dancers. Toronto’s urban landscape has evolved, with more skyscrapers gracing its skyline than ever before. Yet, it’s only in recent times that the city’s architects and planners have truly begun to consider the ballet below, the interplay of wind and urban design.

I recall a tale from Richard Anderson, a wise geography professor from York University. He spoke of days when the winds, bolstered by these towering structures, became so fierce that they threatened to sweep people off their feet. Picture this: the grand opening of the TD center, where the gusts were so powerful that ropes had to be strung up the stairs, guiding and grounding those who dared to ascend. And even today, one might spot similar ropes along Front Streets, standing guard against the city’s gusty embrace.

As I reflect on Toronto’s windy tales, I’m reminded that every city has its stories, whispered by the winds that flow through its streets. And Toronto? Well, its tales are as towering as its skyscrapers.

Toronto’s Atmospheric Tango

In my global sojourns, from the bustling streets of Hong Kong to the serene alleys of Venice, I’ve seen cities rise to the skies. But Toronto, with its towering giants, presents a unique dance of wind and architecture.

Gone are the days when climbing ropes were the city’s defense against gusty embraces. Today, institutions like Ryerson University are delving deep, exploring the intricate waltz between skyscrapers and the winds they court. Their subsonic wind tunnel tests reveal tales of how these tall structures influence the breezes that caress the streets below.

Let’s break down this dance:

Down-Washing: Picture a gust striking a building, cascading down its facade, and then swirling onto the streets with renewed vigor.

Channeling: Imagine the wind, like a traveler in a hurry, rushing through the narrow alleys between buildings, its pace quickened by the confines.

Corner Vortex: Envision the wind colliding with a building’s sharp corner, causing it to twirl upwards in a graceful spin.

But fear not, for Toronto has its solutions. Podiums and awnings have become the city’s answer to these gusty challenges. These architectural features act like guardians, catching the winds that tumble from the skyscraper tops and redirecting them skywards, ensuring the streets below remain relatively calm.

Yet, as Lorna Day, the maestro of Toronto’s Urban Design, points out, some streets still whisper windier tales than others. It’s all about the placement of these towering dancers, the skyscrapers. While regulations strive to ensure a harmonious dance, sometimes the choreography is set in stone before the wind’s effects are fully understood. By the time the curtain rises and the Urban Design department steps in, it can be a challenge to change the dance’s steps.

Implementation of the Wind Test Regulations

As I’ve meandered through cities from the ancient alleyways of Rome to the futuristic streets of Tokyo, I’ve seen how urban landscapes evolve. But Toronto, with its ever-reaching skyline, is on the cusp of a significant transformation.

In this bustling metropolis, any tower that dares to rise 12 storeys or more must face the scrutiny of a thorough wind assessment. But here’s the twist: these regulations are like vintage wine, aged over two decades. And just as the city’s skyline has transformed, so too have its perceptions of comfort. Gone are the days when a gusty street was just a minor inconvenience. As Toronto stretches towards the clouds, the comfort of its denizens at ground level has taken center stage.

With a staggering four hundred buildings poised to join Toronto’s architectural ensemble, the dance between city planners and developers becomes ever more intricate. The tune? Crafting wind solutions that ensure the city’s streets remain harmonious, even as its buildings soar.

In this ever-evolving dance between man, nature, and architecture, Toronto stands as a testament to the importance of adapting to the winds of change. And as the city continues its vertical ascent, one thing is clear: the future of Toronto is not just about building higher, but also about thinking deeper.

FAQ

Which is the windiest city in Canada?

St. John’s tops the list of Canada’s windiest cities. With an average annual wind speed of 21.9 km/h, cyclists in the region are used to it. “The wind is constantly blowing,” said Kevin Flynn, president of Bicycle Newfoundland and Labrador.

What is the average wind speed in Toronto?

The tables give the normal annual wind speed, in miles per hour (mph) and kilometres per hour (kph). There’s also information on how many days a year have strong winds, when it blows at least 52 kph (32.3 mph).

Average Annual Wind Speed at Canadian Cities.

Days 22 City Toronto, Ontario MPH 9.3 KPH 15.0

What city has the least wind?

With an average wind speed of just 1.1 MPH throughout the year, Catalina Foothills in Arizona takes the lead as the least windy city in the United States. Catalina Foothills has a population of 50,796.

Is Toronto colder than London?

London is nowhere near as cold as Toronto, but it can be wetter and windier, making it quite unpleasant.

Is Toronto colder than Vancouver?

Toronto: Weather. Toronto, with its drastic temperature fluctuation, is both hotter and colder than Vancouver. Summer temperatures hover around 35c with high humidity and then dip as low as -30c in the winter….

What is the sunniest city in Canada?

Although receiving nowhere near as many hours of sun as the US top sunny-destination, Calgary, Alberta tops the sunniest places in Canada and receives a respectable 2405 hours and 333 days of sunshine a year. Edmonton is also a strong sun spot with 2299 hours and 321 days of sun a year.

What is the rainiest city in Canada?

This is the Wettest Place in Canada

Hucuktlis (pronounced “who-chook-tlis”) Lake currently holds the all-time North American record for annual precipitation, set in 1997 with a staggering 9,307 mm over 252 rainy days that year.

But perhaps there is also another reason for Hucuktlis Lake’s prodigious downpours.

Where is the least windy place in Canada?

Kelowna, British Columbia is noteworthy for it’s lack of heavy rain and strong wind.

Fewest Strong Winds.

City Days a Year Edmonton, Alberta 0.5 Victoria, British Columbia 0.6 Abbotsford, British Columbia 1.0 Thunder Bay, Ontario 1.1

Is Toronto weather bad?

Toronto enjoys a fairly sunny climate – its summers usually have an abundance of warm or hot sunny days, while its winters are rather less sunny than in the prairie cities of Calgary and Winnipeg. Toronto’s day-to-day weather can be changeable throughout the year.

Why is Toronto so cold?

In Toronto, Canada’s largest city and the capital of Ontario, the climate is continental, with very cold winters and warm summers. Although the city is located in the south of the country, winter is cold because the North American continent cools down a lot, and outbreaks of polar air masses are frequent.

Where is the calmest place on Earth?

Iceland has been officially named the most peaceful place on the planet – and not for the first time. According to the annual Global Peace Index, which was published this week, the island nation is still the most peaceful country in the world – a position it’s held since 2008.

Where is the windiest city in the world?

Wellington, New Zealand, is widely regarded as the windiest major city in the world, with an average wind speed of more than 16 miles per hour.

Where is the windiest place on Earth?

Antarctica-Commonwealth Bay, Antartica

The Guinness Book of World Records and National Geographic Atlas have both listed this bay in Antarctica as the windiest place on the planet. Katabatic winds in Commonwealth Bay are recorded at over 150 mph on a regular basis, and the average annual wind speed is 50 mph.

Is Toronto bigger than London?

Greater Toronto Area is 4.53 times as big as London (UK)

Final Words

As I close this chapter on Toronto’s dance with the winds, I’m left in awe of the city’s resilience and innovation. From its towering skyscrapers to its bustling streets, Toronto is a testament to the harmony that can be achieved when nature and architecture come together. The city’s journey, from grappling with gusty challenges to pioneering wind solutions, is a story of adaptation, foresight, and collaboration.

In my travels, I’ve witnessed many cities, each with its own rhythm and heartbeat. But Toronto, with its unique blend of culture, architecture, and atmospheric tango, holds a special place in my heart. It’s a reminder that even in the face of nature’s whims, with the right blend of science, design, and determination, cities can craft their own destiny.

So, to the denizens of Toronto and to those who shape its skyline: keep dancing, keep dreaming, and keep reaching for the skies. For in this dance with the winds, Toronto is not just surviving; it’s thriving. And as the winds continue to whisper their tales, may the city always listen, learn, and lead the way. Safe travels, until our paths cross again.