Why European Islands are Famous for Gambling

Living in the age of media made you think that the best, and sometimes the only place, where you can visit monumental casinos and enjoy yourself without limits is Las Vegas. Hollywood often creates fake images, and this is one of them. When you think about it, gambling has been around for centuries.

People gambled in Europe long before Christopher Columbus sailed and put America on the map. Maybe Las Vegas became the Mecca of gambling in the last hundred years, but before that Europe was easily the primary hub.

Don’t get us wrong. The EU remains a gambling hub even today, and it offers plenty in this department. Not only that, but it also offers some of the best destinations for gambling in the world. Unlike a desert city in Nevada some of the best casinos, and finest gambling experiences in Europe are found at its precious islands.

Now, we’re not talking about that many islands as if it was the Philippines archipelago, but a few Islands Europe has to offer are all connected to gambling one way or another. Check out which islands we are talking about and where their wagering fame lies.

Cyprus

Often dubbed as the tenth biggest island in Europe, Cyprus is not only a famed tourist destination for English tourists. Yes, it’s that too, but its fame is also connected to gambling.

Often commented on in political terms as a divided land between Cypriot people and the Turks, but you won’t feel any political tensions when you enter some of the best casinos this island has to offer. It’s not easy to be famous in terms of gambling when you have competitors such as Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and Macau.

Nonetheless, Cyprus made it. Why? Well, the reason is quite simple. Cyprus is the home to the biggest casino in Europe. We’re talking of The City of Dreams Mediterranean which is owned by a Hong Kong company and it took three years and $700 million to finish this behemoth.

Enough to put Cyprus on the map. If you’re not a fan of land-based gambling you can always find out more sites for online gambling with ease.

Isle of Man

Surprised? This is a small island, one of the smallest in Europe, so how can it be famed for gambling? If you’re even remotely into this subject you know why. If you’re not, let us educate you. The Island of Man is the home to the first online casino.

Microgaming, the famed company in the domain of making games for casinos launched the famous software back in 1994. Their base of operation is still registered there and they’re showing no signs of slowing down. While a small island, the fate, and history of online gambling will always be connected to the Isle of Man.

Malta

Moving on and we have another small island but a massive gambling hub nonetheless. Malta is not only famed for its land-based casinos but as one of the countries that are an authority in the world of online casinos.

Many casinos all over the world have their licenses issued by the Malta Gaming Authority. As you can see, when it comes to Europe the best route to take in terms of online casinos is to have them located in areas that are already tourist paradises.

What makes Malta famous in gambling circles is not only their gaming authority that holds power all over the world but also their land-based institutions. Some of the biggest EU casinos are located in Malta and we would love to single out Casino Malta, Dragonara Casino, and Oracle Casino.

Great Britain

Do we even need to explain it? Great Britain is the biggest island in Europe. It is the most populated one. The equation is simple. Brits love to have fun, and what’s more fun than playing blackjack next to a pint of beer? GB has plenty of big cities and each of them has at least one casino.

As you could probably guess the centerpiece is without a doubt London. The capital is a gambling hub for all of the Brits who don’t seek gambling fun online. If you’re ever in the UK and want to gamble we recommend casinos such as Grosvenor Casino in London or Genting Club in Sheffield.

Furthermore, the UK holds vast power in the domain of online gambling through its Gambling Commission. When you’re licensed in the UK it is a great sign of well-established business.

Balearic Islands

Admit it, you already knew that the road will take us this way. These islands are a tourist hub and one of the most visited tourist destinations in Europe. Did u know that there are also people visiting places for gambling purposes? During the summer months, the biggest four islands are crowded with people from all over the world. If you ever have a chance of visiting Mallorca or Ibiza please take that chance.

Also, if you’re a fan of gambling don’t miss out on the charms of the Balearic Islands. The biggest casinos you’ll find here include Luckia Casino Mallorca, Casino Maritim, Ibiza Casino, and Fun Games Baleares. When we talk about these islands we can’t mention the gambling culture that has existed here for decades.

With a perfect climate and a lot of fun to have, the Balearic Islands are an ideal place to spend some of your money on gambling. You could also earn some, so why not?

Bottom Line

As you can see, Europe has deep roots in gambling. Some of its history originates on the Old Continent. Modern times and online gambling didn’t take anything from its charms. Instead, just the climate of gambling changed.

As you can see some of the biggest gambling hubs in Europe are found on its islands. The race for the biggest EU island in the world of gambling doesn’t stop. As you can see, there are plenty of casinos to gamble in Malta, and yet Cyprus owns the largest casino. The climate is finest in Mallorca and Ibiza and yet people won’t avoid Great Britain for it.

Gambling knows no boundaries which comes strange as all islands are surrounded by their borders. The next time you book summer holidays or a vacation of your dreams up north, ensure that you have a premium casino nearby.