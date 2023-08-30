10 US States With The Best Public Schools 2023: America’s Education Elite

When deciding where to purchase a home, it’s essential to factor in the quality of the school district. Living in an area with subpar schools might necessitate earning more to afford a superior school district or opting for private education. However, certain states are renowned for their excellent public schools. Enrolling your child in these schools could be cost-effective as you can avoid private school fees, and the value of your home might also appreciate. The following ten states stand out for their top-notch public school systems, evaluated on performance, graduation rates, and other criteria.. List Of States

10. Wisconsin

Wisconsin students consistently perform well, earning the state a commendable education ranking. The state is also known for its financial stability, opportunities, and thriving health care sector.

Approximately 42.3% of Wisconsin’s 5.8 million residents have a college degree. When it comes to top districts, Whitefish Bay School District in Milwaukee County stands out, allocating an average of $10,222 for each student.

9. Nebraska

Nebraska students notably excel in the SAT. Even though the state’s test scores aren’t among the very top, it boasts other strengths. Nebraska is praised for its robust infrastructure, vibrant economy, and picturesque landscapes.

With quality schools spanning from primary to tertiary levels and a reasonable cost of living, Nebraska is an attractive option. Around 44.3% of the state’s 1.9 million inhabitants hold a college degree. Elkhorn in Douglas County is among the best public schools, with an annual expenditure of $9,627 per student.

8. North Dakota

North Dakota stands out for its robust infrastructure and scenic landscapes, and its public schools are highly rated. Approximately 44.4% of the state’s 762,000 residents have attained a college education.

The state holds a mid-tier position in terms of test scores and overall student safety. The top public school in North Dakota is Kindred School District 2 in Cass County. Despite its impressive ranking, the district allocates only $9,279 annually for each student and boasts a high school graduation rate of 90% or more.

7. New Hampshire

Schools in New Hampshire are distinguished by their high median ACT and reading test scores, as well as a favorable pupil-teacher ratio. About 47.5% of the state’s 1.3 million population have a college degree.

New Hampshire excels in various areas, ranking first in low crime rates, second in natural beauty, and third in opportunities. The top-rated school can be found in Strafford County: the Oyster River Cooperative School District, which invests $19,312 per student each year.

6. Delaware

While Delaware may not top the charts in test performance, it scores above average in many areas. A notable strength is its safety record, with one of the lowest percentages of high school students feeling threatened or injured at school. Additionally, the state reports a minimal rate of bullying incidents.

Delaware also shines in health care, fiscal stability, and overall opportunities in various sectors. Its education system, on the whole, holds a moderate ranking.

Approximately 41.5% of the state’s 973,000 residents have completed college. The Appoquinimink School District in New Castle County is the state’s premier educational institution in terms of quality, allocating $12,567 annually for each student.

5. Maryland

Maryland presents a unique case, as it doesn’t dominate in any specific category but maintains a near-average performance across various metrics, including test scores and pupil-teacher ratios.

The state is renowned for its consistently high-quality educational institutions, encompassing both primary and tertiary levels. Additionally, Maryland is acclaimed for the opportunities it offers and its picturesque natural surroundings.

Approximately 47.7% of Maryland’s 6 million residents hold a college degree. The Howard County Public School System stands out as the state’s top educational establishment, dedicating an average of $15,921 annually for each student.

4. Virginia

Virginia, located on the East Coast, is notable for its impressive math test scores. The cost of living varies across the state, with some areas offering more moderate expenses.

As of October 2022, the median home sale price stands at $402,200. Prospective buyers should consider seeking the best mortgage lenders to facilitate their purchase in this state.

Virginia boasts a population of 8.5 million, with 47.6% of its residents holding a college degree. The state is commendable for its low crime rates and abundant opportunities for growth. The presence of quality schools, efficient health care, and a thriving economy, especially in the D.C. region, further enhance its appeal.

Among its educational institutions, Falls Church City Public Schools in Falls Church stands out. The district allocates an average of $17,592 annually for each student.

3. New Jersey

New Jersey stands out as a prime choice for public education, boasting impressive reading and math test scores. The state also takes pride in one of the nation’s lowest dropout rates, which can be attributed in part to its favorable pupil-teacher ratio.

New Jersey is celebrated for various reasons, including its reputation as a top destination for education at all levels. Several esteemed colleges are situated within its borders. Additionally, the state enjoys lower crime rates and superior health care compared to many of its counterparts.

Out of New Jersey’s 8.8 million inhabitants, 47.7% have earned a college degree. The Mountain Lakes School District in Morris County emerges as the top educational zone in the state.

In this district, the annual expenditure per student soars to $26,861. Furthermore, a remarkable 86.8% of county residents possess at least a bachelor’s degree.

2. Connecticut