TikTok’s Wildest Trend: Grimace and Barbie Milkshakes Take Over!

Social media platforms like TikTok continue to be the birthplace of some of the most unusual and unexpected trends. From dance challenges to food fads, users on TikTok have a knack for creating viral content that captures the attention of millions worldwide.

In the midst of this ever-evolving landscape, the Grimace and Barbie milkshake trend has evolved, and a new player has entered the scene: the Barbie Shake from Cold Stone Creamery.

The Evolution of a Unique Trend

The rise of the Grimace and Barbie milkshake trend can be traced back to a small cafe called Cafe Bliss, which gained popularity on TikTok. However, as of July 2023, a new trend has taken over, shifting the spotlight from the Grimace and Barbie milkshakes to the Barbie Shake from Cold Stone Creamery.

Cold Stone Creamery, a popular ice cream shop, inspaired with new Barbie movie, introduced ice cream flavor, Pink Cotton Candy, which they used to create the Barbie Shake. This shake is customizable, allowing customers to add any available mix-ins they want, including those that create Cold Stone’s Barbie signature creation: graham cracker pie crust, dance party sprinkles, and whipped topping.

The Barbie Shake from Cold Stone Creamery has gone viral on TikTok, not for its flavor, but for its (obviously fake) transformative powers. Guys are taking one sip of the pink drink which causes them to suddenly spin around. When they face the front again, they’re wearing what has become known as Barbiecore, Barbie-inspired fashions in hot pink and other pastel colors associated with the movie.

The Viral Sensation and Visual Appeal

The Barbie Shake from Cold Stone Creamery, a visually enchanting milkshake, quickly became a viral sensation on TikTok. As more customers, including influencers and content creators, flocked to the ice cream shop to try this unique creation, they couldn’t resist sharing their magical milkshake experience with their followers.

Videos featuring the Barbie Shake started popping up all over the app, each one contributing to the wildfire-like spread of the trend. The hashtag #BarbieShake began to trend, and in no time, these videos garnered millions of views and likes, amplifying the milkshake’s popularity exponentially.

However, the Barbie Shake’s viral status wasn’t solely based on its visual appeal. Beyond its vibrant pink hue and aesthetically pleasing presentation, TikTok users were quick to praise the taste and quality of these milkshakes. Some even claimed that the Barbie Shake was the best milkshake they’ve ever had, a testament to Cold Stone Creamery’s commitment to quality.

The ice cream shop takes pride in using high-quality ingredients, from fresh milk and premium ice cream to hand-picked toppings, ensuring that the taste of the Barbie Shake lived up to the hype generated by its appearance. The viral sensation of the Barbie Shake thus became a perfect blend of visual appeal and superior taste, captivating TikTok users both visually and gastronomically.

Social Media Influencer Collaborations

As the trend continued to gain momentum, social media influencers and content creators played a pivotal role in its widespread popularity. Many influencers, seeking to ride the wave of this viral sensation, collaborated with Cold Stone Creamery to create sponsored content featuring their personalized milkshake designs.

One notable influencer who contributed significantly to the Grimace Shake trend was Austin Frazier (@thefrazmaz) on TikTok. Frazier posted the first video on June 13, where he consumed a Grimace Shake and pretended to pass out after regurgitating its purple contents. This video alone scored 3.6 million views and inspired hundreds of videos that followed, making Frazier a key player in the trend’s explosion.

These collaborations gave rise to a new form of marketing where brands and influencers worked hand in hand to promote products in an authentic and engaging manner. Influencers with massive followings showcased their experience at Cold Stone Creamery, not only tasting the milkshakes but also engaging with the shop’s staff, giving their followers an insider’s view of the magical world behind the scenes.

These partnerships were a win-win situation. Cold Stone Creamery gained exposure to a broader audience, while the influencers could tap into the popularity of the trend, increasing their own engagement and reach. As the #BarbieShake and #GrimaceShake hashtags continued to grow, the shop’s partnerships with influencers like Austin Frazier became a catalyst for the trend’s continued success.

Criticism and Concerns

While the Barbie Shake trend garnered widespread acclaim and adoration, it was not without its share of critics and concerns. Some health-conscious individuals voiced their worries about the extravagant nature of the milkshakes, citing their high sugar and calorie content. These milkshakes were undoubtedly indulgent treats, best enjoyed in moderation.

In response to these concerns, Cold Stone Creamery introduced a selection of healthier milkshake options, made with low-fat milk, natural sweeteners, and fresh fruit toppings. The shop’s commitment to catering to different dietary preferences and needs helped strike a balance between indulgence and health-consciousness.

Additionally, there were discussions about the environmental impact of the elaborate decorations used in these milkshakes. Some critics questioned the use of plastic straws, disposable cups, and non-biodegradable toppings. In response to this, Cold Stone Creamery took steps to reduce its environmental footprint by transitioning to eco-friendly alternatives, such as biodegradable straws and reusable cups.

Making the milkshakes at home:

Barbie Shake

Unfortunately, the exact recipe for the Barbie shake isn’t available. However, based on the information from Cold Stone Creamery, the shake is made with their Pink Cotton Candy ice cream. You can try to recreate it at home using a cotton candy flavored ice cream and adding pink food coloring if necessary.

Grimace Shake

The Grimace Shake is a berry-flavored milkshake. Here’s a recipe to make it at home:

Ingredients:

1 cup Frozen Blueberries

½ cup Frozen Raspberries

2 scoops Vanilla Ice Cream

½ cup Whole Milk

1 drop Purple Food Coloring (optional)

Whipped Cream

Rainbow Sprinkles (optional)

Instructions:

Add blueberries, raspberries, whole milk, vanilla ice cream, and food coloring (optional) to a blender and blend until smooth consistency. Pour the milkshake into a glass and top with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles (optional), and a straw. Enjoy!

Recipe Tips

Use frozen berries to help make the milkshake thicker and a smoother consistency.

Chill glasses for 15-30 in the freezer for to help keep the milkshake colder longer.

If ice cream is too frozen, let sit on the counter for a few minutes to soften up.

If milkshake is too thick, add a little bit more milk and blend.

If milkshake is too thin, add more ice cream and blend.

Add more blueberries if you want more blueberry flavor.

Enjoy your homemade viral shakes!

Conclusion

The Barbie Shake trend took TikTok and the culinary world by storm, captivating audiences with its vivid colors, creative themes, and delightful taste. Cold Stone Creamery’s imaginative creations inspired a global wave of milkshake artistry and introduced a new form of social media marketing through influencer collaborations.

Despite some criticisms and concerns, the trend’s impact on social media culture and the hospitality industry cannot be denied. The visually striking milkshakes brought joy, nostalgia, and a sense of wonder to millions of viewers, fostering a positive and engaging online community.

As trends continue to come and go on TikTok, the Barbie Shake trend will remain a memorable and cherished moment in the ever-evolving landscape of social media sensations. And who knows what imaginative trend will be the next to capture our hearts and taste buds? Until then, let’s savor the magic of these enchanting milkshakes and raise a glass to the power of creativity, innovation, and a little touch of nostalgia.

Cheers!