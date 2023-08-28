10 Safest Cities in the World in 2023: Living Without Worries

Considering a move and prioritizing safety? Dive into the Safe Cities Index! Curated by The Economist Intelligence Unit, this comprehensive report evaluates 60 cities using 76 distinct indicators spanning environmental, personal, and digital security dimensions.

Unsurprisingly, the serene Scandinavian cities have once again secured their spots in the Top 10, showcasing their consistent commitment to safety and quality of life. Meanwhile, Australia makes a notable appearance with two cities on the list.

Let’s journey through the top 10 bastions of safety and also venture to the other end of the spectrum to identify cities that might require a bit more caution.

Personal Touch

During my recent trip to Tokyo, I was struck by the remarkable sense of security that permeates the city. As a solo traveler, I often found myself exploring its vibrant neighborhoods well into the night without a hint of worry. One evening, I accidentally left my phone on a park bench while admiring the city lights. To my amazement, when I returned a short while later, my phone was right where I left it, untouched. This level of respect for personal belongings and the overall sense of safety left a lasting impression on me. It’s clear that Tokyo’s low crime rates and cultural values create an environment where people can truly enjoy their surroundings without the constant concern for their safety. This experience aligns perfectly with the insights from the Safe Cities Index and underscores the importance of safety in making travel and living decisions.

World’s Safest Cities: Top 10

10. Stockholm

Nestled in the heart of Scandinavia, Stockholm proudly stands as a beacon of safety on the global stage. Several elements contribute to its esteemed status:

Efficient Policing : While you might not spot an officer at every turn, rest assured that they’re always ready to spring into action when called upon.

: While you might not spot an officer at every turn, rest assured that they’re always ready to spring into action when called upon. Illuminated Streets : Given Stockholm’s long, dark winters, the city has prioritized ensuring its streets are bathed in light. This commitment ensures that lights are not only abundant but also meticulously maintained, offering residents and visitors a sense of security as they traverse the city.

: Given Stockholm’s long, dark winters, the city has prioritized ensuring its streets are bathed in light. This commitment ensures that lights are not only abundant but also meticulously maintained, offering residents and visitors a sense of security as they traverse the city. Robust Transportation : The city boasts a well-organized and regulated transportation system, further enhancing its safety credentials.

: The city boasts a well-organized and regulated transportation system, further enhancing its safety credentials. Low Petty Crime Rate: Incidents like pickpocketing are rare, and on the off chance they occur, they’re addressed promptly and efficiently.

Safety Index Score: 78

9. Hong Kong

A bustling metropolis, Hong Kong stands tall as a beacon of modernity and safety. With its vibrant economy and a legacy of welcoming expatriates and foreign talents, the city has carved a niche for itself in the global landscape. Key safety highlights include:

Inclusive Culture : Hong Kong’s rich tapestry of cultures is a testament to its long-standing tradition of embracing diversity, making it a haven for expats and global citizens.

: Hong Kong’s rich tapestry of cultures is a testament to its long-standing tradition of embracing diversity, making it a haven for expats and global citizens. Crime Perspective : While no city is entirely immune to crime, Hong Kong boasts relatively low and declining crime rates. From thefts to assaults, such incidents are less frequent compared to global averages. However, it’s worth noting that organized crime does exist, though it’s not a predominant concern for the average resident.

: While no city is entirely immune to crime, Hong Kong boasts relatively low and declining crime rates. From thefts to assaults, such incidents are less frequent compared to global averages. However, it’s worth noting that organized crime does exist, though it’s not a predominant concern for the average resident. Night-time Safety : Many locals express confidence in the city’s safety, often venturing out solo during nighttime without apprehension.

: Many locals express confidence in the city’s safety, often venturing out solo during nighttime without apprehension. Efficient Transportation: Hong Kong’s transport network operates extensively, with services running late into the night, ensuring residents and visitors can commute safely at all hours.

Safety Index Score: 78.6

8. Melbourne

Nestled in the heart of Victoria, Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, is a vibrant hub of culture and artistry. Often hailed as “Australia’s Cultural Capital,” the city is adorned with a plethora of museums and art galleries. Key safety insights include:

Local Spirit : Melburnians are celebrated for their warmth, hospitality, and zest for life, making the city a welcoming space for both residents and visitors.

: Melburnians are celebrated for their warmth, hospitality, and zest for life, making the city a welcoming space for both residents and visitors. Public Transport : While the city’s transportation system is generally safe, some peripheral stations might feel a tad desolate, warranting a bit of caution.

: While the city’s transportation system is generally safe, some peripheral stations might feel a tad desolate, warranting a bit of caution. Safety Measures : The City of Melbourne is proactive in its approach to safety, implementing various strategies to ensure the well-being of its inhabitants.

: The City of Melbourne is proactive in its approach to safety, implementing various strategies to ensure the well-being of its inhabitants. Tourist Experience: Visitors often laud the city for its safety and welcoming ambiance. However, it’s advisable to frequent areas equipped with security cameras for added peace of mind.

Safety Index Score: 78.6

7. Wellington

Situated in the serene landscapes of New Zealand, a country renowned for its safety, Wellington proudly stands as one of the world’s safest cities. Here’s what you need to know:

Street Safety : Tourists can roam the streets of Wellington with minimal concern about street crime, thanks to the city’s robust safety measures.

: Tourists can roam the streets of Wellington with minimal concern about street crime, thanks to the city’s robust safety measures. Precautionary Note : While Wellington is incredibly safe, it’s always wise to exercise basic precautions, as unforeseen incidents can occur anywhere.

: While Wellington is incredibly safe, it’s always wise to exercise basic precautions, as unforeseen incidents can occur anywhere. Transportation: Whether you’re hailing a taxi late at night or taking a leisurely stroll, Wellington ensures a secure environment. Opting for established taxi companies is a recommended best practice.

Safety Index Score: 79

6. Amsterdam

Amsterdam, a renowned gem in Europe’s crown, draws global tourists with its charm, nightlife, and unique allure. Here’s what you should know about its safety landscape:

Tourist Delight : As a popular tourist destination, Amsterdam exudes a vibrant aura. Its efficient public transport, bike rentals, and dedicated cycling routes make exploration easy.

: As a popular tourist destination, Amsterdam exudes a vibrant aura. Its efficient public transport, bike rentals, and dedicated cycling routes make exploration easy. Language : English is widely spoken, offering a reassuring lifeline for travelers seeking assistance.

: English is widely spoken, offering a reassuring lifeline for travelers seeking assistance. Accommodation : From secure hotels to welcoming hostels, Amsterdam ensures a plethora of safe options for visitors.

: From secure hotels to welcoming hostels, Amsterdam ensures a plethora of safe options for visitors. Neighborhoods & Walking: Most of Amsterdam’s neighborhoods are conducive to safe walking, even solo. However, a bit of caution is advised around areas like the Red Light District after dark.

Safety Index Score: 79.3

5. Tokyo

Japan’s reputation for low crime rates extends seamlessly to its capital, Tokyo. Here’s a snapshot of its safety landscape:

Safe Solo Strolls : Tokyo’s exceptionally low crime rates mean that people can confidently walk alone late at night without fear of harm. Japanese culture places a high value on respect for others’ belongings, further enhancing safety.

: Tokyo’s exceptionally low crime rates mean that people can confidently walk alone late at night without fear of harm. Japanese culture places a high value on respect for others’ belongings, further enhancing safety. Populated Security : Despite its dense population, Tokyo stands out as a rare example where both bustling urban life and safety coexist harmoniously.

: Despite its dense population, Tokyo stands out as a rare example where both bustling urban life and safety coexist harmoniously. Vigilance Matters: While Tokyo’s safety is evident, it’s wise to remain vigilant, as is the case in any major city.

Safety Index Score: 80

4. Sydney

Sydney, a shining star in the global constellation of cities, takes pride in being both safe and eminently livable. Here’s a glimpse of what makes Sydney an exceptional haven:

Cultural Melting Pot : Embracing diversity and inclusivity, Sydney is a haven for global citizens seeking not only safety but also a thriving blend of career opportunities, natural beauty, iconic landmarks, and culinary excellence.

: Embracing diversity and inclusivity, Sydney is a haven for global citizens seeking not only safety but also a thriving blend of career opportunities, natural beauty, iconic landmarks, and culinary excellence. Friendly Atmosphere : Australians are renowned for their warm and welcoming nature, and Sydney is no exception. You’ll encounter smiles wherever you go, fostering a sense of comfort.

: Australians are renowned for their warm and welcoming nature, and Sydney is no exception. You’ll encounter smiles wherever you go, fostering a sense of comfort. Multicultural Harmony : Sydney’s vibrant tapestry of communities spanning various social, religious, and cultural groups makes it a lively and secure environment for all.

: Sydney’s vibrant tapestry of communities spanning various social, religious, and cultural groups makes it a lively and secure environment for all. Vigilance as a Practice: While Sydney offers safety in abundance, occasional incidents serve as a reminder to maintain vigilance and cautious exploration.

Safety Index Score: 80.1

3. Singapore

Nestled in its immaculately clean and secure expanse, Singapore stands as a testament to efficiency and safety. Here’s what you need to know about this remarkable city:

Singularly Secure : Singapore is a city where solo exploration is a breeze, regardless of gender or the time of year.

: Singapore is a city where solo exploration is a breeze, regardless of gender or the time of year. Universal English : Almost all Singaporeans speak English, ensuring you’ll never be at a loss for directions or assistance.

: Almost all Singaporeans speak English, ensuring you’ll never be at a loss for directions or assistance. Spotless Ambiance : The city’s pristine state extends from its public toilets to food establishments and shops, contributing to its immaculate aura.

: The city’s pristine state extends from its public toilets to food establishments and shops, contributing to its immaculate aura. Trusted Transportation: Taxis in Singapore are both affordable and reliable, with transparent metered fares and drivers known for their honesty.

Safety Index Score: 80.7

2. Toronto

In the vibrant tapestry of North America, Toronto shines as one of the continent’s most populous cities and the largest in Canada. A city brimming with diversity, Toronto’s multicultural essence sets it apart:

Mosaic of Cultures : With an array of races and cultures harmoniously coexisting, Toronto claims its place as one of the most multicultural zones globally.

: With an array of races and cultures harmoniously coexisting, Toronto claims its place as one of the most multicultural zones globally. Hub of Excellence : A hub for business, the arts, and finance, Toronto’s stature as one of the world’s safest cities is well-earned.

: A hub for business, the arts, and finance, Toronto’s stature as one of the world’s safest cities is well-earned. Occasional Pickpocketing : While a few pickpocketing cases have been recorded, they pale in comparison to global standards, indicating the city’s commitment to safety.

: While a few pickpocketing cases have been recorded, they pale in comparison to global standards, indicating the city’s commitment to safety. Safe Exploration: Navigating Toronto is a secure endeavor, whether through taxis or the public transit system.

Safety Index Score: 82.2

1. Copenhagen

Elevating safety to an art form, Copenhagen emerges as the epitome of secure urban living. Its top-ranking safety status is the result of several interwoven factors:

Minimal Crime Rate : Copenhagen’s low crime rate is testament to its meticulously trained and equipped police force, contributing to an environment of safety.

: Copenhagen’s low crime rate is testament to its meticulously trained and equipped police force, contributing to an environment of safety. Liberal and Free : Denmark’s liberal ethos ensures that individuals of all genders, ages, and backgrounds can roam freely without apprehension.

: Denmark’s liberal ethos ensures that individuals of all genders, ages, and backgrounds can roam freely without apprehension. Wealth Equality : A narrow wealth gap fosters an environment of trust and social cohesion. From cleaning assistants to CEOs, citizens interact on equal ground.

: A narrow wealth gap fosters an environment of trust and social cohesion. From cleaning assistants to CEOs, citizens interact on equal ground. Royal Connection : The sight of the Royal Family cycling to the local daycare center symbolizes the city’s approachable and secure atmosphere.

: The sight of the Royal Family cycling to the local daycare center symbolizes the city’s approachable and secure atmosphere. Trustful Society: A culture of trust prevails in Copenhagen, forged through shared experiences and mutual respect.

Safety Index Score: 82.4

In the realm of secure urban living, Copenhagen stands tall as the epitome of a safe and harmonious city.

FAQ

Which is the safest city in the world in 2023?

Copenhagen holds the title of the safest city in the world in 2023.

What is the safest country to move to 2023?

Denmark is considered one of the safest countries to move to in 2023, with its capital Copenhagen often cited as a secure destination.

Where is it least safe to travel?

Areas with ongoing conflicts, political instability, or high crime rates are generally considered least safe to travel to in 2023. Specific regions may vary.

What is the safest big city in the US?

In 2023, cities like New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago have implemented various safety measures, but it’s important to consult updated sources for the most accurate information.

What is the best city for life 2023?

The “best” city for quality of life can vary based on individual preferences and priorities. Cities like Vienna, Zurich, and Munich often rank high in quality of life indices.

What is the best city in the world to live 2023?

The title of the “best” city to live in can be subjective, but cities like Vienna, Zurich, and Auckland have often been praised for their overall quality of life.

What city has the lowest crime rate?

Cities like Tokyo, Singapore, and Copenhagen are known for their low crime rates and are often considered some of the safest cities globally.

Final Words

Prioritizing safety while considering a move is a wise approach, and the Safe Cities Index provides valuable insights into the world’s safest urban destinations.

From serene Scandinavian cities to bustling metropolises, each city’s safety profile offers a unique blend of security measures, cultural inclusivity, and efficient infrastructure.