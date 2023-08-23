Poorest Countries in Africa 2023 – Resilience in Adversity

Africa, often dubbed the “heart of the world,” faces some tough economic challenges. It’s like a diamond in the rough, with immense potential but currently overshadowed by economic hurdles. Imagine a race where Africa is unfortunately at the back, struggling with issues like political unrest, corruption, and civil conflicts.

Out of the 27 countries that the World Bank labels as the world’s most economically challenged, a whopping 23 are in Africa. Plus, 21 of the world’s 55 countries with slightly better but still modest incomes are also here.

Now, let’s talk money. Ever wondered how we measure a country’s wealth? Two popular yardsticks are GDP per capita and GNI per capita. Think of GDP as the total earnings of a country, divided by its population. On the other hand, GNI is like GDP’s big sibling, adding any extra money the country makes internationally.

Both these figures are usually presented in either US dollars or a fictional currency called “international dollars,” which is like a universal translator for money, making it easier to compare different countries. These numbers give us a snapshot of a country’s financial health, and for many African nations, it’s a call to action for improvement.

The 10 Poorest Countries in Africa (by 2020 GDP per capita, PPP, ):

Burundi ($771) Somalia ($875) Central African Republic ($980) Democratic Republic of the Congo ($1,131) Niger ($1,263) Mozambique ($1,297) Liberia ($1,428) Malawi ($1,568) Madagascar ($1,593) Chad ($1,603)

In 2020, Burundi wore the crown no country wants: the poorest nation globally, based on GDP and GNI per capita. Somalia, its African neighbor, was right behind in the unenviable second spot. This trend isn’t just a top-two phenomenon; Africa dominates the list of the world’s economically challenged.

But wait, there’s a twist! Afghanistan from Asia sneaks in at #6 with a GNI per capita of $500. And while we’re on the topic of transparency, countries like North Korea, Syria, and Yemen might have made the list, but they’re playing their financial cards close to their chest, not revealing their GDP/GNI data. Still, even with these potential additions, Africa would be the majority shareholder of this list.

Now, let’s zoom out for a broader perspective. Comparing Africa’s figures with the world’s economic giants paints a stark picture. Take Luxembourg, for instance. In 2020, it boasted a GDP per capita of $118,356, a staggering 150 times more than Burundi’s humble $771. And while Norway’s 2020 GNI per capita of $78,250 might seem less astronomical, it’s still a jaw-dropping 289 times Burundi’s $270.

But it’s not all gloom and doom. Some African stars are rising, showing impressive economic growth in recent years. With continued momentum, there’s hope that many Africans will witness brighter economic days ahead. Curious about where other African nations stand? Check out the table below for a detailed breakdown of their 2020 GNI per capita.

Here are the 10 poorest countries in Africa (PPP GNI): Burundi: $840 🇧🇮 Central African Republic: $1,020 🇨🇫 Dr Congo: $1,280 🇨🇩 Somalia: $1,360 🇸🇴 Mozambique: $1,410 🇲🇿 Niger: $1,510 🇳🇪 Liberia: $1,620 🇱🇷 Chad: $1,640 🇹🇩 Malawi: $1,700 🇲🇼 Madagascar: $1,720 🇲🇬

– GNI per capita is gross national income (GNI) divided by mid-year population. GNI is the gross domestic product (GDP) plus net primary income from abroad. GDP is the sum of the value of all goods and services rendered by a country’s residents.

– PPP GNI is gross national income converted to international dollars using purchasing power parity rates. An international dollar is a theoretical monetary unit that has the same purchasing power over GNI as a U.S. dollar in the United States.