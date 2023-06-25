10 Most Dangerous Cities In Wyoming 2023: The Dark Side

Wyoming, renowned for its sprawling landscapes, is recognized for its vast open spaces.

In terms of sheer size, this state is among the top ten in the United States.

This is where the majesty of the Rocky Mountains converges with the expansive Great Plains.

The state’s highest point is Gannett Peak, standing tall at 13,809 feet above sea level, while the Grand Teton in the National Park claims the title of the second-highest peak.

Which joined the Union as the 44th state, is fondly referred to as the Equality State. It pioneered women’s suffrage in 1869, even before it achieved statehood.

When it comes to population, Wyoming is at the bottom of the list, with the 2020 census recording a population of 576,850.

The state’s most significant airport is located in Jackson Hole, nestled in Teton County.

This airport is unique in that it’s the only commercial airport located within a national park’s boundaries – in this instance, the Grand Teton National Park.

10 Riskiest Places 2023

City Population Violent Crimes Per 100k Property Crimes Per 100k Riverton 10,772 547 4,233 Evansville 3,005 299 2,595 Evanston 11,563 415 1,885 Casper 58,244 212 2,848 Powell 6,165 243 2,076 Torrington 6,623 483 1,162 Wheatland 3,445 174 2,322 Cheyenne 64,751 376 3,376 Newcastle 3,383 266 1,241 Rock Springs 22,615 256 1,357

Riverton

Riverton holds the dubious distinction of being the most dangerous city in Wyoming, maintaining its position from the previous year. This is due to a rise in both violent and property crimes.

While Riverton wasn’t the most violent city in Wyoming in 2020, it did have the second-highest rate of sexual assault and murder in the state. So, if you’re planning a visit to the Castle Gardens Petroglyph Site, it’s advisable to return before nightfall.

In addition to the violence, residents of Riverton had a 1 in 23 chance of falling victim to a property crime in 2020, the highest rate in Wyoming.

This was the setting for one of the state’s most infamous capital murder trials. Andrew John Yellowbear Jr., a resident of Riverton, was convicted in 2006 for the premeditated first-degree murder of his 22-month-old daughter, Marcela Hope Yellowbear. The crime was particularly gruesome, with the toddler being tortured to death over several weeks. Yellowbear used a variety of objects to inflict harm, including a claw hammer handle, a sports sandal, a two-by-four, and a plastic stabilizer bar from a child’s swingset. Despite the horrific nature of the crime, Yellowbear continues to deny his involvement, blaming the abuse on the child’s mother, Macalia Blackburn. This case remains a dark chapter in Riverton’s history.

Key Stats:

Population: 10,772

Crimes Per 100k: 547

Property Crimes Per 100k: 4,233

Evansville

Part of the Casper Metro Area, Evansville tops our list of the worst places to live in Wyoming, with crime being a significant factor.

While violent crime saw a significant decrease from the previous year, property crime saw a similar increase. Residents visiting Edness K. Wilkins State Park can breathe a sigh of relief, but the 20th highest burglary rate in Wyoming is a cause for concern.

Key Stats:

Population: 3,005

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 299

Property Crimes Per 100k: 2,595

Evanston

In Evanston, crime statistics suggest that residents have more to fear from criminals than wildlife at Bear River State Park.

Evanston had the highest rate of sexual assault cases in Wyoming, a fact that residents would rather not associate with their hometown. Property crime in Evanston ranks as the ninth highest in Wyoming.

Key Stats:

Population: 11,563

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 415

Property Crimes Per 100k: 1,885

Casper

Casper, known for its cowboy culture and oil-rich land, is Wyoming’s second-largest city and the fifth most dangerous.

Casper had the fourth highest murder rate in Wyoming in 2020, as well as the fifth highest rate of sexual assault cases. Property crime is much more prevalent, with about five property crimes occurring each day in Casper.

Key Stats:

Population: 58,244

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 212

Property Crimes Per 100k: 2,848

Powell

Our journey takes us to northwestern Wyoming, to the sixth most dangerous city, Powell. Powell saw an increase in violent crime and a slight decrease in property crime this year.

Residents had a 1 in 411 chance of being a victim of a violent attack in 2020. Powell had the ninth highest violent crime rate in Wyoming.

Key Stats:

Population: 6,165

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 243

Property Crimes Per 100k: 2,076

Torrington Nestled in southeast Wyoming, grapples with the second highest rate of violent crime in the state, despite its modest population of 6,623. However, it’s not all grim; the town is home to Eastern Wyoming College and offers a variety of amenities. Key Stats: Population: 6,623

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 483

Property Crimes Per 100k: 1,162 Wheatland A small town of 3,445 residents located an hour north of Cheyenne, has seen a significant drop in its ranking from the previous year. However, it had the highest burglary rate in Wyoming in 2020, making it a place where residents can’t afford to leave their doors unlocked. Key Stats: Population: 3,445

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 174

Property Crimes Per 100k: 2,322 Cheyenne Cheyenne, the capital and largest city of Wyoming, is the second most dangerous place to live in the state. The overall crime rate here is more than double the state average. With the second highest property crime rate in the state, we can only hope that the Wyoming State Museum remains safe. The city also had the fifth highest murder rate , so it’s understandable if residents are on high alert. One of the most notorious crimes in the city’s history is the murder of 30-year-old Virginia Uden and her two sons, Reagan and Richard, by her ex-husband Gerald Uden in 1980. The case remained unsolved for over three decades, with Gerald and his wife Alice living a seemingly normal life in Missouri. However, in 2013, the couple was arrested and extradited to Wyoming, where they confessed to the murders of Virginia and her sons, as well as Alice’s ex-husband and his two children. The Uden family murders are a grim chapter in Cheyenne’s history, a stark reminder of the darkness that can lurk beneath the surface of everyday life. Key Stats: Population: 64,751

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 376

Property Crimes Per 100k: 3,376 Newcastle Newcastle, situated in northeastern Wyoming, ranks as the ninth least safe place to live in the state for 2023. With the sixth highest violent crime rate in Wyoming for 2020, residents are advised to be cautious while enjoying the town’s many walking trails. Key Stats: Population: 3,383

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 266

Property Crimes Per 100k: 1,241 Rock Springs Rock Springs, a town in southwest Wyoming, rounds out the list as the tenth most dangerous location in the state. The city, which was the site of the violent Rock Springs Massacre in 1885, continues to struggle with high rates of robberies and arsons. Key Stats: Population: 22,615

Violent Crimes Per 100k: 256

Property Crimes Per 100k: 1,357 5 Safety Tips for Traveling to Wyoming 1. Confirm your travel arrangements before leaving home. It pays to play it safe and verify your hotel, car, or plane reservations ahead of time. 2. Don’t be a target. Thieves look for easy marks, so don’t make it easy for them to spot you. 3. Keep yourself hydrated if hiking or enjoying outdoor activities. When enjoying the many outdoor activities offered in Wyoming in the high summer months, carry water supplies with you and stay hydrated. 4. Traveling by car? Have a mechanic perform a safety check before leaving. Wyoming offers wide open spaces and, often, many miles between towns/cities, so it is important to make sure your vehicle is in ideal working condition. 5. Avoid flashing large amounts of money or expensive jewelry. While it will attract attention, it will likely be the wrong kind of attention.

