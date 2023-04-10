Louisville police: Tragic Shooting in Downtown Louisville Leaves Multiple Casualties

A tragic shooting incident in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, has left multiple casualties, as confirmed by the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD). The shooting occurred on Sunday, April 9, around 1:30 pm local time, near the intersection of 1st Street and Jefferson Street. The area was immediately cordoned off as a heavy police presence, including SWAT teams, converged on the scene.

The LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed multiple casualties but did not provide a specific number. Officials urged people to avoid the area, and several streets were closed as a result. Businesses in the vicinity were also advised to go into lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The name of our Officer who was critically wounded while stopping the active shooter: Officer Nickolas Wilt, a new officer to the LMPD recently sworn in. pic.twitter.com/50Cm0Ilo8y — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

Within hours of the incident, law enforcement officers apprehended the suspect, whose identity has not yet been released. Police have not confirmed the exact number of victims, but multiple people were reportedly transported to the University of Louisville Hospital. In a tweet, the hospital confirmed that they were treating patients related to the shooting but provided no additional information regarding their conditions.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released a statement expressing his grief over the tragic incident, saying, “Our hearts are heavy in Louisville today. We mourn the loss of life and extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those affected by this senseless act of violence.”

ACTIVE SHOOTER UPDATE:

The people who lost their lives today: – Joshua Barrick, 40

– Thomas Elliot, 63

– Juliana Farmer, 45

– James Tutt, 64 pic.twitter.com/CRtJedvp4x — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, as the investigation is still ongoing. LMPD Chief Erika Shields is expected to hold a press conference providing more details as they become available. In the meantime, law enforcement has called on the public to come forward with any information that could aid the investigation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) have joined local law enforcement in the ongoing investigation. The FBI’s Louisville Field Office has also set up a command post in response to the incident and is actively assisting LMPD with resources and personnel.

Officer Nickolas Wilt, a new officer to the LMPD, ran towards the gunfire today to save lives. He remains in critical condition after being shot in the head. pic.twitter.com/yPNZBfAl7I — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

The incident has sparked a renewed debate on gun control and public safety in the United States. In the aftermath of the shooting, citizens, local leaders, and activists are calling for stricter gun regulations and increased mental health resources. However, opponents argue that this incident should not be used as a pretext for further restrictions on Second Amendment rights.

As the city of Louisville mourns the tragic loss of life, the community has come together to support the victims and their families. A vigil has been planned for the victims, and local organizations are offering resources to help those affected by the tragedy.

As more information becomes available about the shooting and the victims, the nation will undoubtedly continue grappling with the question of how to prevent such senseless acts of violence in the future.