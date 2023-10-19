13 Least Expensive US States to Live in 2023: Live Large on a Budget

As someone who’s traveled extensively and has a penchant for diving deep into the intricacies of each place I visit, I’ve garnered a wealth of knowledge about the cost of living in various states. Maybe you’re like me, always on the lookout for the next adventure, or perhaps you’re just seeking a more affordable place to call home. Whatever your reason, I’m here to guide you through the 13 least expensive states to live in for 2023.

The term “cost of living” might sound pretty straightforward, but there’s more to it than meets the eye. It encompasses a myriad of expenses, from your monthly rent or mortgage to the price of a loaf of bread at your local grocery store. To get a comprehensive understanding, I often refer to the Cost of Living Index by the Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER).

List Of Cheapest States

13. Michigan

Overview

Michigan, the “Great Lakes State,” offers a unique blend of urban landscapes and natural beauty. With a cost of living that’s 8.9% below the national average, it’s a state that promises both affordability and a rich quality of life.

By the Numbers

Michigan vs. U.S. Median Home Price: $252,450 vs. $415,750 Median Monthly Rent: $1,088 vs. $1,333 Median Household Income: $63,202 vs. $69,021 Unemployment Rate: 4.3% vs. 3.7%



Michigan is a state of wonders. From the serene beauty of the Great Lakes to its bustling cities like Detroit, there’s a diverse range of experiences awaiting.

While transportation and utilities might be slightly higher, the state’s natural beauty and cultural offerings more than make up for it.

12. Tennessee

Overview

A state that’s as rich in music as it is in history. With a cost of living that’s 9.6% below the national average, Tennessee offers a harmonious blend of affordability and culture.

By the Numbers

Tennessee vs. U.S. Median Home Price: $419,950 vs. $415,750 Median Monthly Rent: $1,136 vs. $1,333 Median Household Income: $58,516 vs. $69,021 Unemployment Rate: 3.5% vs. 3.7%



According to Global Viewpoint the vibrant music scene of Nashville to the tranquil beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee is a state of contrasts. While housing prices might be slightly higher, the state’s rich cultural offerings and scenic beauty make it a desirable place to live.

11. Missouri

Overview

Missouri, the “Show Me State,” offers a diverse landscape, from its bustling cities to its serene countryside. With a cost of living that’s 9.8% below the national average, it’s a state that combines affordability with a high quality of life.

By the Numbers

Missouri vs. U.S. Median Home Price: $275,675 vs. $415,750 Median Monthly Rent: $1,008 vs. $1,333 Median Household Income: $61,043 vs. $69,021 Unemployment Rate: 2.7% vs. 3.7%



Missouri offers a blend of urban and rural experiences. From the iconic Gateway Arch in St. Louis to the Ozark Mountains’ natural beauty, there’s something for everyone. However, it’s essential to research neighborhoods, especially in the larger cities, to find the perfect balance of affordability and safety.

10. Arkansas

Overview

As per article in Visit the USA Arkansas is known as the “Natural State,” with a blend of southern hospitality, rich history, and natural beauty. With a cost of living that’s 9.9% below the national average, Arkansas stands out, especially with its significantly lower healthcare costs.

By the Numbers

Arkansas vs. U.S. Median Home Price: $279,950 vs. $415,750 Median Monthly Rent: $956 vs. $1,333 Median Household Income: $52,123 vs. $69,021 Unemployment Rate: 3.7% vs. 3.7%



Arkansas is not just about affordability; it’s a state of wonders. From its natural hot springs to its vast caves and forests, there’s much to explore. And for those with a penchant for treasure hunting, the Crater of Diamonds State Park offers a unique diamond-digging experience.

9. Indiana

Overview

Indiana, the “Hoosier State,” is a blend of Midwestern charm and urban sophistication. With a cost of living that’s 10% below the national average, it offers residents a comfortable and affordable lifestyle.

By the Numbers

Indiana vs. U.S. Median Home Price: $266,299 vs. $415,750 Median Monthly Rent: $1,091 vs. $1,333 Median Household Income: $61,944 vs. $69,021 Unemployment Rate: 3% vs. 3.7%



Beyond its affordability, Indiana boasts a diverse landscape, from the sandy dunes in the north to the limestone caves in the south. And for popcorn lovers, Indiana is a treat, being one of the top popcorn-producing states in the U.S.

8. West Virginia

Overview

Nestled within the Appalachian region, West Virginia, also known as the “Mountain State,” offers breathtaking landscapes and a cost of living that’s 10% below the national average according to Lincoln Journal Star. While the cities of Morgantown and Charleston might be the primary contributors to this statistic, the state’s rural areas offer even more affordability.

By the Numbers

West Virginia vs. U.S. Median Home Price: $221,975 vs. $415,750 Median Monthly Rent: $855 vs. $1,333 Median Household Income: $50,884 vs. $69,021 Unemployment Rate: 4% vs. 3.7%



West Virginia is not just about the numbers. With its rich mining history, vast forests, and numerous hiking trails, it’s a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and history buffs alike.

7. Iowa

Overview

Iowa, often dubbed the “Hawkeye State,” is a hidden gem in the heartland of America according to UnitedStatesNow. With a cost of living that’s 10.5% below the national average, it’s a state that offers affordability without compromising on quality.

While some expenses, like groceries and healthcare, might align with the national average, housing in Iowa is notably affordable.

By the Numbers

Iowa vs. U.S. Median Home Price: $278,500 vs. $415,750 Median Monthly Rent: $951 vs. $1,333 Median Household Income: $65,429 vs. $69,021 Unemployment Rate: 3.1% vs. 3.7%



Beyond its affordability, Iowa boasts a rich history and a vibrant cultural scene. From its state parks to its museums and historical sites, there’s much to explore and appreciate in this Midwestern state.

6. Ohio

Overview

Ohio, known as the Buckeye State, is a blend of urban sophistication and rural charm as Treksplorer says. With a cost of living that’s approximately 10.6% lower than the national average, it’s a state that offers both economic advantages and a high quality of life.

By the Numbers

Ohio vs. U.S. Median Home Price: $224,950 vs. $415,750 Median Monthly Rent: $1,069 vs. $1,333 Median Household Income: $61,938 vs. $69,021 Unemployment Rate: 4.2% vs. 3.7%



Ohio is not just about numbers; it’s a state rich in history, culture, and natural beauty. From the bustling streets of Cleveland to the serene landscapes of the Hocking Hills, Ohio offers a diverse range of experiences for its residents and visitors.

5. Georgia

Overview

Georgia, often referred to as the Peach State, is a blend of southern charm, history, and affordability. With a cost of living that’s 11.4% below the national average, it offers residents a comfortable lifestyle without breaking the bank.

By the Numbers

Georgia vs. U.S. Median Home Price: $385,000 vs. $415,750 Median Monthly Rent: $1,292 vs. $1,333 Median Household Income: $65,030 vs. $69,021 Unemployment Rate: 3% vs. 3.7%



While housing costs might be slightly on the higher side, the state makes up for it with its vibrant culture, scenic beauty, and warm hospitality. From the majestic Appalachian Mountains to the serene beaches of the Atlantic, Georgia is a state that promises diverse experiences.

4. Alabama

Overview

With its rich history, diverse landscapes, and a cost of living that’s 12.1% lower than the national average, it’s a state that beckons many. While utility bills might be on par with the national average, other expenses are significantly lower, making it an attractive option for those looking to stretch their dollar.

By the Numbers

Alabama vs. U.S. Median Home Price: $311,083 vs. $415,750 Median Monthly Rent: $1,001 vs. $1,333 Median Household Income: $54,943 vs. $69,021 Unemployment Rate: 2.7% vs. 3.7%



Beyond the numbers, Alabama is a state of wonders according to Alabama Travel. From its dense forests to pristine beaches and its significant contribution to space exploration through NASA, there’s a lot to explore and admire.

3. Kansas

Overview

Kansas, often referred to as the heartland of America, offers a cost of living that’s 12.7% below the national average. While some expenses, like healthcare, align with the U.S. average, you’ll find significant savings in other areas.

By the Numbers

Kansas vs. U.S. Median Home Price: $279,000 vs. $415,750 Median Monthly Rent: $1,045 vs. $1,333 Median Household Income: $64,521 vs. $69,021 Unemployment Rate: 2.8% vs. 3.7%



Kansas is not just about affordability; it’s also a state that offers a high quality of life according to Numbeo. With its low unemployment rate and competitive salaries, it’s a financial haven for many. And let’s not forget the state’s scenic beauty, from its vast plains to its picturesque sunsets.

2. Oklahoma

Overview

Heading west, we find ourselves in Oklahoma. With an average cost of living that’s 13% below the national standard, it’s a state that offers both affordability and a rich history.

By the Numbers

Oklahoma vs. U.S. Median Home Price: $285,450 vs. $415,750 Median Monthly Rent: $1,035 vs. $1,333 Median Household Income: $56,956 vs. $69,021 Unemployment Rate: 3.4% vs. 3.7%



Oklahoma is a state of stars and stories. From sports legends like Mickey Mantle to Hollywood icons like Brad Pitt, many have called this place home. The state also takes immense pride in its Native American heritage and vibrant cowboy culture.

1. Mississippi

Overview

Not only is it the most affordable state in the U.S., but it also boasts a rich cultural heritage. With a cost of living that’s 15.6% lower than the national average, it’s no wonder many are drawn to this southern gem.

By the Numbers

Mississippi vs. U.S. Median Home Price: $274,750 vs. $415,750 Median Monthly Rent: $1,032 vs. $1,333 Median Household Income: $49,111 vs. $69,021 Unemployment Rate: 3.9% vs. 3.7%



Mississippi is a haven for music and food enthusiasts. From the soulful strains of blues to mouthwatering dishes like fried catfish, there’s something for everyone here.

Final Words

Choosing a state to call home is a significant decision. While affordability is crucial, it’s essential to consider the cultural, historical, and natural offerings of each state. The perfect balance between cost and quality of life awaits those willing to explore.

