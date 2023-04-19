KINGSTON: Angler Reels in Record-Breaking Monster Fish in Tennessee

A fisherman in Tennessee has made history by reeling in the largest fish ever caught in the state. The remarkable catch occurred on April 18, 2023, when local angler Tim Smith managed to land a massive, 110-pound alligator gar. The impressive fish not only shattered state records but has also caught the attention of the fishing community worldwide.

According to reports from Western Mass News and Yahoo News, Smith was fishing on the Mississippi River near the Tennessee border when he felt a strong tug on his line. After an intense battle, he was able to reel in the monstrous fish, which measured an astonishing 6 feet and 4 inches in length.

The previous state record for an alligator gar, set in 2001, was a comparatively modest 52 pounds.

Upon realizing the significance of his catch, Smith contacted the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), who sent a biologist to officially weigh and measure the fish. The agency confirmed that the alligator gar was indeed the largest fish ever caught in the state of Tennessee, both in terms of weight and length.

Alligator gar, one of the largest freshwater fish in North America, have a prehistoric appearance with their long, tooth-filled snouts and armor-like scales. These predatory fish can live up to 50 years and are known to grow as large as 10 feet in length and weigh up to 350 pounds. They are native to the Mississippi River and other rivers and tributaries in the southeastern United States.

While alligator gar populations have been on the decline due to habitat loss and overfishing, efforts to reintroduce the species into its native range have been successful in recent years. The TWRA has been working diligently to monitor and manage alligator gar populations, ensuring the species’ continued survival and a healthy ecosystem.

Smith’s record-breaking catch has generated considerable buzz within the angling community, with many praising his skill and tenacity. The fish has been released back into the wild, allowing it to continue contributing to the local ecosystem and alligator gar population.

As more anglers become aware of the potential for record-breaking catches in the region, it’s likely that interest in alligator gar fishing will only continue to grow. For now, Tim Smith can proudly lay claim to the title of the largest fish ever caught in Tennessee, a feat that will undoubtedly be remembered for years to come.