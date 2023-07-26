iOS System Tweaks to Improve Your Online Gaming Experience – Tips to Level Up

Smartphones have been around for a while now. Each day they get more and more technologically superior compared to their past selves. This is what competition will do to you. The domain of smartphones, mobile devices, tablets, and the rest of similar technology is a cutthroat one.

Everything was taken to another level with the development of mobile gaming. Once we were given everything in the palm of our hands, we wanted nothing less. Mobile gaming is taking over, and nothing is stopping it.

Well, there’s one thing that could stop it. A lousy operating system. While new phones don’t have system issues, not all of us can afford a new piece every year.

So, what to do when your iOS system is standing in the way of quality gaming?

You need to tweak it a bit. Considering that you’re reading this article, we’re going to assume you don’t know how to do it. Worry not, just take a look at these iOS system tweaks we have here, and soon enough your online gaming experience will be what it was before. Let’s start!

Use a Proper Device

Let’s start with the basics. It is one thing if your device suddenly isn’t working properly. It is another matter if you’re forcing a game it can’t support on your iOS device.

So, to have the best gaming experience possible you need to have an adequate device. Not all iPhones are made the same.

They differ in many aspects with the most crucial ones being storage capacity, screen size, and of course the processing power. If you desire top performance you need to pay attention to these details in addition to battery life and the phone’s overall performance capabilities.

Update, Update, Update

Operating systems are constantly updated by the manufacturer to ensure the phone’s better performance. The OS needs to be top-notch to ensure a seamless gaming experience.

If your device is running on an outdated OS, the chances are it will start to misbehave. O, you must always have your phone updated to the latest version of the OS. Furthermore, it is also important to follow the developer’s suggestions when it comes to the game you’re playing.

The games are also frequently updated, and in addition to having your OS up to date, the same is required for the games you’re playing. In case your system is up to date and running as it should you can click here and try it out on some new games.

No Background Apps Allowed

As we said, new phones will run smoothly regardless of the game of your choosing. So, iPhone 14 users can stop reading here. But, if you’re using one of the older models, you might want to stick around.

One of the ways you can help your iOS system to run smoother is to release it from the burden of the background apps. So, open the multitasking menu, and start closing all the unnecessary apps. When you do this your CPU will dedicate its cores to the game you’re playing.

Cancel The Automatic Download

The automatic download is yet another option in every iOS system which is running in the background. If you’re playing mobile versions of games such as Call of Duty or even Fortnite you need the internet power in full strength.

If your internet connection is not good, your gaming experience will not be too. If you didn’t know, the automatic download in the background is a default option on the iOS system. Turning it off can do wonders for your online gaming experience.

Delete The Clutter

For the majority of us, smartphones are not only gaming devices. They serve multiple other purposes. When it’s all said and done, each of its operations clutter is left behind. Having clutter piled up can lead to diminished smartphone performance.

If you’re a gamer you know that even a small drop in phone performance is a difference between a win or a loss. Stuttering and extra lag are not welcomed, and if you have a chance of getting rid of them you should take it.

The best move you can make is to delete all the unnecessary files, apps, and other games you might be having on your phone. Photos, videos, and other data are better stored on the cloud than on your physical memory.

Stop Other Apps From Communicating

When you use apps such as games on your smartphone the developer will ask for your satisfaction levels after a while. This is only one of the ways our apps communicate with us.

There are also various other ways they’re seeking feedback from users. While this is all good and well in regular times, you’ll want none of that while you’re playing games.

To avoid this from happening you should learn your way around the App Store. Apple allows you to turn off in-game feedback in the shape of reviews and ratings. So, head straight to the App Store and turn it off. It will do wonders for your in-game experience.

Do Not Disturb

An amazing option. People usually use this one when they’re trying to sleep, want some time alone, or are at a work meeting. Playing games is not as vital as anything we mentioned, but it is a priority for some of us.

A top priority at that. So, if you want your iOS system to operate without a fault while you’re playing you need to turn on the “do not disturb” option.

This is great because it will block all calls and notifications. Also, it is a highly customizable option so you can select which notifications and calls you want to go through if you have a priority person on your list.

Bottom Line

Gaming on our smartphones is slowly becoming a norm. Some of you will buy new phones as often as possible to avoid having your gaming experience diminished.

For all of us who do not have that luxury, finding ways to make our current phones better is the only option. Some of the tweaks we listed above certainly can help. Try them out!