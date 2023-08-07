Fastest Cars One Can Drive In Forza Horizon 5 In 2023

Unless you’ve been residing beneath a rock as massive as the state of Colorado (a little humor there, see?), it’s virtually impossible to not be aware of Forza Horizon 5. This game stands as a titan in the realm of automotive racing video games.

Both the Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon series have carved out their own niches of success, catering to both hardcore simulation enthusiasts and casual gamers looking to satiate their need for speed. In the latter part of 2021, Microsoft Studios unveiled the fifth installment of the Horizon series, Forza Horizon 5.

Since its inception, the game has risen to become the most triumphant arcade-style racing game globally, flaunting an impressive roster of cars, a vast open-world map, and a buzzing online community.

Fast forward to 2023, and Windows Central has reported that Forza Horizon 5 now boasts over 650 distinct cars, each radiating its own charm and character. Auto enthusiasts and gamers alike revel in immersing themselves in the game’s world, taking their favorite cars for a spin, and customizing their own builds to reign supreme in online races.

The expansive game map also offers an abundance of lengthy highways, perfect for pushing the fastest cars to their limits, testing their top speeds to see which ones reign supreme. So, without further ado, here are the top 10 speed demons you can drive in Forza Horizon 5, as of 2023.

List Of Cars

10. Zenvo TSR-S (265 MPH)

The Zenvo TSR-S, a hypercar from Danish sports car manufacturer Zenvo Automotive, made its debut in 2019. It’s a rear-wheel-drive marvel that outperforms industry giants like the McLaren P1 in terms of speed and torque. The secret to its success lies in the powerful 5.8-liter V8 supercharged engine that it houses.

The engine generates an impressive 1177 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque, enabling the Zenvo TSR-S to accelerate from 0 to 60 in a mere 2.7 seconds in Forza Horizon 5. The car’s top speed is an astounding 265 mph, surpassing competitors such as the Bugatti Divo and the McLaren Speedtail.

9. Bugatti Veyron Super Sport (267 MPH)

The Bugatti Veyron Super Sport is a dream car for many car enthusiasts worldwide. Once the fastest car globally, the Veyron Super Sport was a coveted prize for racing gamers across various franchises.

In Forza Horizon 5, the Bugatti Veyron maintains its reputation as a remarkable car, reaching a top speed of 267 mph. It takes only 2.4 seconds to hit the 60 mph mark, making the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, particularly in its iconic black and orange livery, a spectacle to witness.

8. Koenigsegg One:1 (268 MPH)

The Koenigsegg One:1 is named after its unique 1:1 power-to-weight ratio, a feature that has significantly contributed to its fame. This ratio is achieved with 1,360 horsepower to 1,360 kg of weight (2,998 lbs).

In Horizon 5, the Koenigsegg One:1 is a hypercar with phenomenal handling. It accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 268 mph. Other models from the brand also hold high positions in the game’s speed rankings.

7. Bugatti Chiron (269 MPH)

The Bugatti Chiron is a top contender in the realm of ultra-fast and ultra-luxurious hypercars. It comes with a hefty price tag and is powered by a massive 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine that produces 1,500 hp straight from the factory. The Bugatti Chiron is an iconic car, both in the real world and in Forza Horizon 5.

In the game, players can push their Bugatti Chiron to a top speed of 269 mph, slightly higher than the car’s real-life top speed (limited) of 261 mph. Until the arrival of the Chiron’s current special edition, the Super Sports 300+ in Horizon 5, the Chiron remains the fastest Bugatti in the game.

6. Hennessey Venom GT (270 MPH)

The Hennessey Venom GT is what you get when you extend a Lotus Elise, stretch it some more, and install a massive 7.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. The car produces 1,244 horsepower and 1,155 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to go from 0 to 60 in 2.5 seconds, an incredibly quick start time.

In both real life and the game, the Venom GT can reach a top speed of 270 mph, making it one of the fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5 and the entire Forza series. Interestingly, the in-game version of the Hennessey Venom GT generates only 1,200 hp, compared to the real-life figure of 1,244 hp.

As you test out the fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5, you might want to compare them with some of the legendary cars featured in blockbuster films. This link provides a rundown of some of these cinematic speedsters.

5. Porsche Taycan Turbo S (270 MPH)

The Porsche Taycan, Porsche’s first proper electric car, is an engineering marvel that has outperformed competitors like the Model S. The Turbo S, the highest trim offered on the Taycan, generates 752 horsepower with 774 lb-ft of torque.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is a surprising but welcome addition to Forza Horizon 5’s extensive car list. Thanks to its 2-speed transmission, it offers excellent acceleration and can reach a top speed of around 270 mph. This makes it faster than many renowned hypercars and one of the five fastest cars in the game.

4. Koenigsegg Agera RS (280 MPH)

According to Forza’s official Wiki, the Koenigsegg Agera RS is the fastest production car in stock form in Horizon 5. It features the same drivetrain and output as the One:1, but the Agera RS is faster due to its styling package. The Koenigsegg Agera RS is less aggressive in terms of downforce than the One:1, making it the faster car of the two Swedish siblings.

Despite its excessive wheelspin during acceleration in lower gears, which many gamers prefer to avoid, the Koenigsegg Agera RS is the car to have for Horizon 5’s speed trap challenges. It can reach a top speed of 280 mph.

3. Rimac Nevera (294 MPH)

The Rimac Nevera, a fully-electric hypercar from Croatian automaker Rimac, has taken the world by storm. Backed by German giants Porsche, Rimac is also in charge of Bugatti. The Rimac Nevera, a fascinating and incredibly fast car, is powered by a motor that produces nearly 2000 hp.

While the claimed 0 to 60 mph time of less than 2 seconds is yet to be independently tested, the Rimac Nevera is undoubtedly capable of setting the tarmac ablaze. It can reach speeds as high as 294 mph, making it one of the three fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5.

2. Hennessey Venom F5 (307 MPH)

The Hennessey Venom F5 was introduced in Forza Horizon 5 with the Hot Wheels expansion pack. As a tribute to the brand’s thirty years, the Venom F5 is a formidable beast not to be underestimated.

With a staggering 1,817 horsepower and 1,193 lb-ft of torque, the Hennessey Venom F5 is the second-fastest car in the world, trailing only the Bugatti Chiron Super Sports 300+.

Equipped with a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V8, the Hennessey Venom F5 entered the game in July 2022 and immediately became the second-fastest car in the game. The production of the Hennessey Venom F5 is limited to only 24 units, so for many gamers, the best chance to drive this car is in Horizon 5’s Hot Wheels mode.

1. Koenigsegg Jesko (310 MPH)

The fastest car in Forza Horizon 5 is the Koenigsegg Jesko. This road-legal car, pronounced yes-ko, produces 1,280 horsepower with 1,106 lb-ft of torque. When fueled with E85, the horsepower figure jumps to 1,600 hp.

The Koenigsegg Jesko, powered by a 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 coupled with a nine-speed transmission, is not only the fastest car in Horizon 5 but also boasts a perfect handling score of 10 out of 10.

It can reach speeds up to 310 mph. The Koenigsegg Jesko is also known in the Forza world for its 400-mph version. However, with some clever tuning, even the stock Jesko in the game can reach the staggering speed of 310 mph.

FAQ

What is the total number of cars in Forza Horizon 5?

As of 2023, Forza Horizon 5 boasts over 650 distinct cars, each with its own unique charm and character.

What is the fastest car?

The fastest car in Forza Horizon 5 is the Koenigsegg Jesko, which can reach speeds up to 310 mph.

What is the most expensive car in Forza Horizon 5?

The most expensive car in Forza Horizon 5 is the Bugatti Chiron, which costs 2.4 million credits.

Can you customize cars?

Yes, you can customize your cars in Forza Horizon 5. The game offers a wide range of customization options, including paint jobs, body kits, and performance upgrades.

What is the map size?

The map size of Forza Horizon 5 is approximately 50% larger than that of its predecessor, Forza Horizon 4. The game features a vast open-world map that includes a variety of environments, from dense jungles to arid deserts.

Is Forza Horizon 5 multiplayer?

Yes, Forza Horizon 5 features a multiplayer mode where players can compete against each other in a variety of races and challenges.

What are the system requirements ?

The minimum system requirements for Forza Horizon 5 include a Windows 10 PC with an Intel i3-4170 or Intel i5 750 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and an Nvidia 650TI or Nvidia GT 740 or AMD R7 250x graphics card.