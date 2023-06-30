Colleen Ballinger Net Worth 2023: Miranda Sings to the Bank

Colleen Ballinger, a renowned comedian, actress, singer, and YouTube sensation from America, has amassed a net worth of $12 million. She is globally recognized for her internet persona, Miranda Sings, whose videos she regularly uploads on YouTube and performs in comedy clubs and theaters around the world. Her YouTube channel, Psychosoprano, has gained immense popularity.

Ballinger has showcased her talent off-Broadway and has made appearances on TV and web series, as well as featuring as a guest artist on numerous albums. As of now, her YouTube videos have garnered over 2 billion views, and she has approximately 10 million subscribers.

She made a memorable appearance as Miranda Sings on “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” with Jerry Seinfeld and on The Tonight Show in 2014. Ballinger has been listed among the top 100 most influential YouTubers.

Her comedy channel, Miranda Sings, was ranked #7, and her Psychosoprano channel was ranked #17 among YouTube comedy channels. In 2015, Colleen penned a successful memoir and inked a deal for a Netflix series. Presently, she rakes in $5 million annually from her diverse ventures.

Career

During her final year at university, Ballinger was employed by Disney in California. She also offered private voice, movement, and piano lessons, and performed at various parties and cabaret venues. In 2009, she landed the role of Kelsi Nielsen in “High School Musical” at the Candlelight Pavilion Dinner Theatre in Claremont, California.

In 2010, she contributed to the album “More With Every Line” by Tim Prottey-Jones, and in 2011, she contributed to Chris Passey’s album “Self-Taught, Still Learning”. In 2011, in New York, she portrayed Lynda Bird Johnson in a staged reading of “First Kids” and originated the role of Circe in the Off-Broadway production of “Odyssey – The Epic Musical” at the American Theatre of Actors.

Simultaneously, Ballinger was gaining traction with her own act. She started posting videos as the eccentric and talentless performer, Miranda Sings, in 2008.

The character is a satire of the numerous YouTube videos featuring poor but egotistical performers who film themselves singing for self-promotion, despite their lack of talent. In 2009, she started performing her live one-woman comedy act as Miranda Sings.

As she continued to post videos of herself in character on her YouTube channel, her audience grew. This led to her touring with the character and expanding her fan base.

She has performed her show in major U.S. cities, Australia, Europe, Canada, and beyond. In 2014, she was invited to appear as Miranda on the fifth season of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” with Jerry Seinfeld. She also guest-starred as Miranda in the 2016 YouTube Premium series “Prank Academy”.

Personal Life

After completing her college education, Ballinger relocated to New York to chase her dreams in the performing arts. However, due to the burgeoning popularity of her YouTube channel, she decided to move back to the West Coast in 2012. The thriving community of YouTube artists in Los Angeles provided her with ample opportunities for collaboration.

During this time, she met Joshua Evans, another YouTuber, and they started dating. Their relationship culminated in a wedding in California in July 2015. Unfortunately, their marriage was short-lived, and they announced their decision to divorce in separate YouTube videos in September 2016.

In the same year, Ballinger crossed paths with actor Erick Stocklin while casting for her character Miranda’s love interest in “Haters Back Off.” Their professional relationship blossomed into a romantic one by early 2018, and they tied the knot later that year.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Flynn, in December 2018. Their family expanded with the arrival of twins, a boy named Wesley and a girl named Maisy, in November 2021.

Ballinger has leveraged her popularity to make a positive impact on society. Since 2015, she has been organizing an annual fundraiser on her birthday, November 21, to support children battling cancer.

She alternates between donating the collected funds to different hospitals and providing financial aid directly to families struggling with the cost of treatment.

In 2019, she collaborated with The Game Theorists, another YouTuber, to raise over $1.3 million for St. Jude’s. She has continued this philanthropic tradition in the subsequent years.

Achievement and Awards

Teen Choice Award for Choice Web Star: Comedy (2014)

Streamy Award for Best Actress in a Comedy (2015)

Shorty Award for Best YouTube Comedian (2015)

Teen Choice Award for Choice Web Star: Comedy (2015)

Shorty Award for Best YouTube Ensemble (2016)

Teen Choice Award for Choice Web Star: Comedy (2016)

Streamy Award for Best Actress in a Comedy (2016)

Streamy Award for Best Comedy Series (2016)

Streamy Award for Best Actress in a Drama (2017)

Teen Choice Award for Choice Web Star: Comedy (2017)

Streamy Award for Best Actor in a Comedy (2018)

Height

Colleen Ballinger is a well-known American Comedian who was born on 21 November 1986. Coming to Colleen Ballinger height she stands 168 cm tall and weighs (119 lbs) 54 kg.

FAQ

What is the latest news about Colleen Ballinger?

As of June 2023, Colleen Ballinger has been working on a new project, a comedy series titled “Miranda’s World”. The series is set to premiere on YouTube Premium and will feature Ballinger’s iconic character, Miranda Sings. The show will explore Miranda’s life in her fictional hometown before she became famous on YouTube.

What is the premise of “Miranda’s World”?

“Miranda’s World” is a comedy series that follows the life of Miranda Sings, a character created and portrayed by Colleen Ballinger. The series will delve into Miranda’s life in her fictional hometown and her journey to becoming a YouTube sensation. The show aims to provide a humorous and satirical look at the world of internet fame and the lengths people will go to achieve it.

What other projects has Colleen Ballinger been involved in recently?

Besides her upcoming series “Miranda’s World”, Ballinger has been actively creating content for her YouTube channels. She continues to perform live shows as Miranda Sings and has been involved in various collaborations with other YouTubers and artists.

What is Colleen Ballinger’s impact on social media?

Colleen Ballinger, through her character Miranda Sings, has a significant impact on social media. She has millions of followers across various platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter. Her videos have garnered billions of views, and she continues to influence and entertain her fans with her unique content.

How does Colleen Ballinger contribute to society?

Beyond her entertainment career, Ballinger is known for her philanthropic efforts. She organizes an annual fundraiser on her birthday to support children battling cancer. In 2019, she collaborated with The Game Theorists to raise over $1.3 million for St. Jude’s. She continues this tradition, alternating between donating to different hospitals and providing financial aid directly to families struggling with the cost of treatment.

What awards has Colleen Ballinger won for her work?

Colleen Ballinger has received numerous awards for her work, including the Teen Choice Award for Choice Web Star: Comedy (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017), the Streamy Award for Best Actress in a Comedy (2015, 2016), the Shorty Award for Best YouTube Comedian (2015), and the Streamy Award for Best Comedy Series (2016), among others.

What is Colleen Ballinger’s family life like?

Colleen Ballinger is married to actor Erick Stocklin, and they have three children together: a son named Flynn and twins named Wesley and Maisy. Ballinger and Stocklin met while casting for her character Miranda’s love interest in “Haters Back Off.” Their professional relationship blossomed into a romantic one, and they tied the knot in 2018.