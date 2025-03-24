Who is Jeffrey Goldberg: An Overview of His Career and Contributions

In a significant oversight, the White House has confirmed that Jeffrey Goldberg, the Editor-in-Chief of The Atlantic, was unintentionally added to a non-secure group chat meant for high-level discussions among US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other national security officials. This chat was focused on coordinating military airstrikes against Houthi positions in Yemen, raising serious concerns about breaches of federal protocols.

Goldberg disclosed in an article that he was shocked to find himself in a group conversation concerning imminent military actions. The addition to this chat, facilitated through the privacy-centered app Signal, occurred when someone impersonated a senior security advisor. This incident has sparked discussions regarding the implications of such a security lapse within national defense planning.

Key Takeaways

Jeffrey Goldberg was mistakenly included in a chat about military strikes in Yemen.

The incident highlights potential violations of federal security regulations.

The unintentional breach raises questions about protocols in national security communications.

Goldberg Asserts Prior Knowledge of Yemen Strike

Goldberg indicated that the group chat contained sensitive information about upcoming military operations in Yemen. This included detailed discussions on targets, the types of weaponry the U.S. planned to utilize, and the sequence of the attacks. Notably, participants in the chat included key figures such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

He claimed to have become aware of the imminent bombings more than two hours prior to their official announcement, attributing this knowledge to the communications within the group chat.

Goldberg expressed concern over the potential implications of this information falling into the hands of adversaries. He stated that such details, if accessed by hostile entities, could pose significant risks to American military and intelligence personnel within the Central Command’s operational area, particularly across the broader Middle East.

Earlier in the month, U.S. military forces initiated strikes against Iran-affiliated Houthi rebels in Yemen, targeting over 30 locations in response to the rebels’ continued disruption of international shipping routes for more than a year.

National Security Council Addresses Incident

In response to inquiries surrounding the recent messaging error, the National Security Council (NSC) confirmed the authenticity of the leaked thread. NSC spokesperson Brian Hughes stated that they are currently investigating how the incorrect contact was included in the communication chain. He emphasized that the incident highlights the extensive policy coordination among senior officials. Additionally, Hughes reassured that there are no threats posed to U.S. troops or national security, despite ongoing operations involving the Houthi forces.

What Regulations Have Been Breached?

There are concerns regarding possible infractions related to the exchange of sensitive operational data and classified military details. Senior officials highlighted their apprehensions about the current administration’s strategies in the Middle East and the perceived lack of action from European allies. Furthermore, it was indicated that during a group chat, a participant erroneously affirmed that there were no operational security breaches, despite the use of a non-government communication platform and the unintentional inclusion of a journalist in the conversation.

Who is Jeffrey Goldberg?

Jeffrey Goldberg has established a prominent presence in journalism before his tenure at The Atlantic. He previously served as a correspondent for The New Yorker, covering both the Middle East and Washington, D.C. His contributions include 15 significant cover stories for The New York Times Magazine. Goldberg began his media career as a police reporter at The Washington Post. His literary work, Prisoners: A Story of Friendship and Terror, highlights his deep engagement with global conflicts and security issues. In addition to his role as a fellow at the American Academy in Berlin, he has received multiple accolades, such as the Overseas Press Club Award and the National Magazine Award for reporting.