When it comes to fashion’s biggest night, the 2025 Met Gala just rewrote all the rules. For the first time in its 76-year history, menswear took center stage, celebrating Black dandyism and tailoring with a theme that had everyone talking: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

From Diana Ross’s family-inspired 18-foot train to Rihanna’s surprise baby announcement, this year’s red carpet served up moments that were equal parts meaningful and meme-worthy. The stars didn’t just wear their outfits – they wore their heritage, their stories, and in some cases, their whole family tree.

Diana Ross: The Showstopper

The Supreme diva brought pure magic to the Met Gala red carpet in a show-stopping silver gown with an 18-foot train that floated behind her like a cloud. Working with her son and designer Ugo Mozie, Ross created a deeply personal statement piece – the flowing train featured intricate embroidery of her children’s and grandchildren’s names, weaving family legacy into high fashion.

Her look sparkled even brighter with statement earrings and face jewels that caught the light with every turn. The feathered train added dramatic flair as she glided up the museum steps, proving once again why she’s earned her icon status.

Zendaya: Modern Elegance

In a masterful display of best dressed Met Gala fashion, Zendaya turned heads in an immaculate white Louis Vuitton suit from Pharrell Williams. The crisp, perfectly tailored ensemble made a bold statement while honoring the gala’s theme.

A gleaming silver snake brooch added just the right touch of drama, while her engagement ring sparkled as she moved. The look hit all the right notes – clean lines mixed with subtle details that showed off her fashion prowess. By putting her own spin on classic menswear styling, Zendaya proved yet again why she’s a style icon for the modern age.

Rihanna: The Bold Reveal

RiRi stole the spotlight at the best musician looks with a jaw-dropping Marc Jacobs creation that had everyone talking. Her gray bodysuit and cropped black blazer combo hit all the right notes, while a daring pinstripe skirt with a thigh-high slit added drama.

But it was the playful red and white polka dot bowtie that really made the look sing. Never one to miss a moment, the fashion icon used her show-stopping appearance to share some extra-special news – she’s expecting!

The perfectly timed reveal sent social media into a frenzy, proving once again that nobody does the Met quite like Rihanna.

Doechii: Innovation in Ivory

Doechii made jaws drop in a Met Gala best dressed white Louis Vuitton masterpiece that mixed street smarts with red carpet glamour. Her checkerboard shorts brought a fresh twist to formal wear, while the crisp jacket showed off precise cuts and clean lines.

She topped off the look with a bold accessory choice – a cigar that added an extra dash of swagger. The whole outfit screamed confidence and creativity, showing how young Black artists are reshaping fashion’s future. Her look perfectly captured the night’s celebration of Black style while pushing boundaries in the best possible way.

JENNIE from BLACKPINK: Timeless Grace

The K-pop star brought Paris to New York in a stunning Coco Chanel creation that made fashion history at the Met Gala worst moments. Her off-shoulder black satin dress glowed with strands of pearls that caught every camera flash.

A matching hat perched perfectly atop her sleek hair, giving off major Audrey Hepburn vibes. The clean lines and sharp silhouette paid tribute to the gala’s focus on fine tailoring, while subtle details like hand-stitched beading showed off Chanel’s legendary craftsmanship. JENNIE proved once again why she’s earned her nickname as “Human Chanel” – the look was pure perfection from head to toe.

Halle Berry: Sheer Elegance

Red carpet veteran Halle Berry brought her A-game in a striking LaQuan Smith creation that mixed classic and contemporary. Her sheer black-striped gown caught every eye, while a sharp tuxedo jacket added structure and sophistication. The see-through panels played peek-a-boo with texture and light, creating mesmerizing depth as she moved.

Berry’s look paid perfect homage to traditional tailoring while staying true to her signature sultry style. With sleek hair and minimal jewelry, she let the architectural elements of her outfit take center stage, proving why she remains a fashion force to be reckoned with.

Mindy Kaling: Chic Nostalgia

Mindy Kaling brought old Hollywood glamour to the Met Gala best dressed stairs in a custom Harbison Studio showstopper. Her black gown featured a crisp white collar that popped against the dark fabric, while gold buttons marched down the front like tiny spotlights.

The look gave major boarding school-meets-red carpet vibes, hitting the sweet spot between playful and polished. By mixing nostalgic design elements with modern cuts, Kaling’s outfit perfectly captured the night’s celebration of classic tailoring while adding her signature dash of fun.

The fitted silhouette and precise details proved she understood the assignment, serving up a masterclass in updated vintage style.

Pusha T: Textured Sophistication

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sufi motiwala (@sufimotiwala)

King Push hit the Met steps in a maroon pinstripe Louis Vuitton suit that had everyone talking. The double-breasted jacket hugged his frame perfectly, while the rich fabric caught the light in all the right ways. He paired the best musician looks with patent leather dress shoes and a crisp white shirt – no tie needed.

The look gave a nod to Harlem’s sharp-dressed men of the 1920s while staying fresh and modern. With minimal accessories and his signature confidence, Pusha proved sometimes less really is more when it comes to red carpet style.

Teyana Taylor: Red Carpet Royalty

Teyana Taylor claimed her crown as the night’s biggest style winner in a magnificent red cape that made the Met Gala best dressed list soar. The stunning creation, dreamed up by costume design legend Ruth E. Carter, paired a sweeping crimson cape with matching headwear that brought pure drama to the blue carpet.

Her perfectly fitted suit underneath showed off expert construction while honoring the Black dandyism theme. The whole look hit a perfect balance between theatrical and tasteful, with Taylor working every angle for the cameras like the style queen she is.

The Met Gala’s Black Style Celebration

The 2025 Met Ball put the spotlight on Black fashion heritage with its “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme. Taking cues from Monica L. Miller’s work on Black dandyism, guests showed up in looks that mixed classic menswear with bold personal flair.

The dress code “Tailored for You” had stars working sharp suits, structured gowns, and creative takes on traditional tailoring. Co-chairs A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, and Colman Domingo set the tone, each bringing their own spin on suited style.

The night marked a meaningful moment – the first men’s focused exhibition in Met Gala history celebrated how Black communities have shaped fashion through expert craftsmanship and bold self-expression.

The Night Fashion History Was Made

The 2025 Met Gala wasn’t just another red carpet – it was a revolution in satin and silk. From established icons to rising stars, each attendee brought their unique interpretation of Black style and tailoring, proving that fashion’s future is as much about heritage as it is about innovation.

As the night wrapped up, one thing became crystal clear: this wasn’t just about clothes. It was about culture, creativity, and the countless ways Black communities have shaped modern fashion. With every perfectly tailored suit and architectural gown, the 2025 Met Gala wrote a new chapter in fashion history – one that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.