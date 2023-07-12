Three Women Fatally Victimized in Mexico – California Man Faces Femicide Charges

A Californian man, Bryant Rivera, has been apprehended by US law enforcement on charges of femicide, relating to the deaths of three women in Tijuana, Mexico. The Mexican authorities are expected to request his extradition for the murder of Angela Carolina Acosta Flores.

Rivera, a 30-year-old resident of Downey, a suburb of Los Angeles, was arrested on July 6. He is accused of killing three women in Tijuana, a city on the Mexican border, over a period of nearly a year starting in 2021. He allegedly crossed the border back to the US after each murder.

California man linked to 3 killings in Tijuana arrested https://t.co/CrEXcMZohN — NewsNation (@NewsNation) July 10, 2023

The charges against Rivera include the strangulation death of Angela Carolina Acosta Flores, whose body was discovered in a Tijuana hotel room on January 25, 2022. US court records reveal this information.

Mexico is planning to add charges for the deaths of two more women in Tijuana, based on evidence to be presented during the extradition process. The new evidence was discovered during Rivera’s arrest in California, according to Ricardo Ivan Carpio, the attorney general of the state of Baja California.

Rivera was presented before a federal court on Monday, where US magistrate judge Karen L. Stevenson ordered his detention at the federal metropolitan detention center in Los Angeles for the duration of his extradition proceedings. Mexico has a 60-day window to file a formal extradition request.

Acosta’s mother informed Mexican authorities that her daughter was employed as a dancer at a local strip club, the Hong Kong Gentlemen’s Club, and occasionally worked as a sex worker. She last heard from her daughter on January 24, 2022, when Acosta texted her about taking a client to a hotel room. After not hearing back from her daughter, Acosta’s mother traced her daughter’s cell phone to an address in Riverside, California.

Security footage from the hotel showed a man resembling Rivera and the victim entering the room where Acosta’s body was later found. US Customs and Border Protection records indicate that Rivera entered the US on foot through the San Ysidro port of entry shortly after midnight on January 25, 2022.