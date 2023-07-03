8 Best Female Boxers of All Time: Queens Of The Ring

In the world of boxing, a realm often dominated by male figures, there exist queens who have shattered glass ceilings, defied stereotypes, and redefined the sport. These women, the best female boxers of all time, have not only demonstrated their prowess in the ring but have also become symbols of strength, resilience, and determination.

Their stories are not just about victories and titles; they are about the relentless pursuit of excellence, the breaking of barriers, and the inspiring of future generations. Join us as we delve into the lives and careers of these extraordinary women, the true queens of the ring.

1. Claressa Shields

For this part of the article, let’s now focus on one of the greatest female boxers of all time: Claressa Shields. She made history at the 2012 Olympics in London, becoming the first American woman to win a gold medal in boxing.

Shields repeated her incredible feat four years later in Rio de Janeiro, cementing her status as one of the greatest amateur boxers of all time. Shields then turned pro in 2016 and has since won numerous professional titles across multiple weight classes.

We’ll delve into both her amateur and professional accomplishments, as well as take a closer look at why she’s considered one of the pound-for-pound best boxers (not just female boxers) in the world.

Amateur Accomplishments

Winning multiple national championships

Setting records for consecutive victories

Medaling in international competitions

They all demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication, putting in countless hours of training and honing their craft. Several of them were also trailblazers, fighting for recognition and respect within a traditionally male-dominated sport. Their success as amateurs laid the groundwork for their storied professional careers.

Professional Accomplishments

These female boxers have been widely recognized for their exceptional professional accomplishments in the field. Their experiences in the ring have ranged from successes and praised performances to pioneering efforts within the sport.

For instance, Katie Taylor is a well-respected athlete who has won an unforgettable number of titles across different weight classes as a professional athlete. Similarly, Amanda Serrano has become known as one of the most complete fighters in women’s boxing, with her impressive titles won across seven different divisions.

Moreover, Holly Holm managed to accomplish what no one else could – holding belts as a professional fighter in both boxing and UFC at the same time, an incredible achievement that reflects her outstanding abilities within the sport.

Meanwhile, Claressa Shields earned herself recognition as one of the pound-for-pound best boxers across men and women competing professionally.

Pound-for-Pound Best in the World

Considered the greatest fighter of all time, the “pound-for-pound best in the world” is a widely recognized title given to only those who have established their dominance in boxing.

The list usually consists of fighters who can compete at any weight class and come out victorious. These fighters are often recognized for their combination of intellect, skill, and agility in the ring.

In addition to their technical mastery, these champions possess inimitable aptitude that allows them to overcome various obstacles and emerge triumphant. They are characterized by their remarkable ability to showcase fast reactive movements paired with impressive combinations that leave their opponents stunned.

What sets apart some of these incredible fighters is their unique approach to the sport which makes them several statures above their peers, resulting in them becoming household names worldwide.

Lucia Rijker was one such pound-for-pound champion who fought during an era when women’s boxing received little attention or support. Despite this, she went on to become an undefeated knockout artist known as “The Most Dangerous Woman in the World.”

Christy Martin was another fighter who revolutionized women’s boxing and attained multiple world titles while earning recognition as a pioneer for her contribution.

2. Katie Taylor

Looking back at the history of female boxing, one name stands out above the rest: Katie Taylor. Although she’s technically still an active fighter, Katie’s legacy is already undeniable. In this part of the article, I want to talk about what makes her such a remarkable and accomplished athlete.

For starters, she boasts the best amateur career on the list of all-time great female boxers. But it doesn’t end there – Katie has been just as successful as a pro, holding several titles in different weight classes. She’s the reigning world record holder for winning titles in an impressive seven different weight classes.

Best Amateur Career on the List

With an impressive amateur boxing career, one fighter stands out as having the Best Amateur Career on the List among women boxers. Here are some key points to demonstrate her skills:

Won five consecutive gold medals in AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships (2006-2010).

Victorious in four consecutive European championships (2005-2009).

Gold medalist at the 2012 London Olympics.

Dominated in every weight class she fought, being unbeatable from lightweights (-58kg) to middleweights (+75kg).

Has never lost to a female boxer, delivering a total of more than 150 wins and just one defeat during her entire amateur career.

Considered by many as the greatest pound-for-pound female amateur boxer of all time.

Moreover, despite her eventually successful professional boxing record, her exceptional performance and accomplishments primarily stand out in her formative years as an amateur athlete.

Successful as a Pro

One of the female boxers who has been known to be successful as a professional is Katie Taylor. Taylor has had an impressive career both as an amateur and as a pro, winning titles in different weight classes.

She holds a world record for being able to win titles in seven different weight categories. As a professional, she has continued to showcase her dominance in the ring, building an impressive record of victories.

In addition to her accomplishments as a professional fighter, Taylor has also made history with her success in the amateur ranks.

She is widely regarded as one of the most successful amateur boxers of all time, having won numerous championships and medals throughout her career. Despite facing formidable opponents throughout her journey, she managed to emerge victorious and carve out a legacy for herself.

What sets Taylor apart from others on this list is not only her consistent winning streak but also the level of dedication and intensity she brings into every fight. It’s evident in how much she trains and practices ahead of each bout which translates into victories inside the ring itself.

Her determination, resilience, and discipline have made it possible for Taylor to rack up win after win and cement herself among women’s boxing greats.

World Record Holder for Winning Titles in 7 Different Weight Classes

This female boxer holds the world record for winning titles in 7 different weight categories, an impressive feat in the sport.

She has established a legacy as one of the best boxers of all time not only for her remarkable records but also for her exceptional skills and dedication to the craft. Her achievements and accomplishments have set a high bar that aspiring boxers hope to reach someday.

Her success is rooted in her versatility and adaptability to various weight classes, showcasing her mastery of the sport’s technical aspects, physical ability, and mental toughness.

She dominates whatever division she competes in, proving that she is not a one-trick pony but a complete fighter capable of defeating any opponent.

Despite holding numerous belts in different weight classes, this boxer remains humble and grounded, continuously seeking improvements to elevate herself further. She serves as a role model for aspiring young boxers who dream of achieving greatness in their careers.

While it’s impressive enough to hold seven world titles at different weights simultaneously, what makes this woman even more amazing is the story behind how she achieved it.

Overcoming countless obstacles such as injuries and setbacks throughout her career has only fueled her passion for success even more. Therefore, this boxer continues to inspire other people worldwide with her perseverance both inside and outside the ring.

3. Amanda Serrano

One of the best-known female boxers of all time. Her exceptional skill and decorated career spanned seven weight divisions, making her one of the most successful female boxers in history.

Serrano’s boxing style is often described as complete, with a technical skill that is unmatched in the sport. Her versatility and adaptability in the ring make her a formidable opponent in any fight, and she is considered by many to be the most complete fighter in women’s boxing. As the top-ranked featherweight in the world, Serrano’s dominance in the sport is undeniable.

Decorated Career Winning Titles in 7 Divisions

The fighter under consideration has earned an impressive reputation for winning titles across seven different weight classes, indicating a highly decorated career in women’s boxing. She is considered one of the most complete fighters in the sport and ranks as the top featherweight in the world.

In addition to these impressive achievements, she has overcome numerous challenges and setbacks throughout her career, demonstrating unwavering commitment and resilience. Her diverse skill set and ability to adapt to different opponents have helped her secure multiple world titles.

It’s noteworthy that she is only one of a select few fighters to win titles across so many weight divisions, highlighting her exceptional abilities as a boxer. The dedication and hard work required to succeed in women’s boxing cannot be understated, and this fighter stands out as a true pioneer in her field.

Considered the Most Complete Fighter in Women’s Boxing

Regarded as the epitome of excellence in women’s boxing, Amanda Serrano is widely recognized for her exceptional skills, technical mastery, and tenacity. Her versatility and proficiency across seven different weight categories make her the most complete fighter in women’s boxing.

Holding world titles for each division she has boxed in, Serrano continues to dominate in the ring with her aggressive style of fighting, coupled with dynamic footwork and fast-paced movement. As one of the highest-rated boxers globally, Serrano maintains a 37-1-1 record with 27 knockouts.

Top-Ranked Featherweight in the World

Considered the most complete fighter in women’s boxing, Amanda Serrano is a top-ranked featherweight in the world.

She has won titles in seven divisions, making her one of the very few boxers to accomplish such a feat. Serrano’s punching power is her biggest strength, and she is known for her knockout victories which have helped her climb up the ranks.

Serrano’s journey to becoming a top-ranked featherweight was not an easy one. She had to put in long hours of training while balancing her personal life and career as a boxer. However, her passion for the sport drove her forward, and she continued to achieve success after success.

4. Lucia Rijker

She has made a name for herself in a time when female boxers were not receiving the support or recognition they deserved. Despite this, Rijker became an undefeated knockout artist with the nickname “The Most Dangerous Woman in the World”.

But Rijker’s talents extend beyond the boxing ring; she was also a successful kickboxer and coach. In this section, I will delve into Rijker’s journey as a fighter, examining her struggles and successes in an era that offered little to no support for women’s boxing.

Fighting in an Era with Little to No Support for Women’s Boxing

Despite the lack of support for women’s boxing during her time, Lucia Rijker dominated the sport. She fought in an era with little to no recognition of female boxing and faced many obstacles throughout her career. Despite this, Rijker continues to inspire young women today.

Undefeated Knockout Artist with the Nickname “The Most Dangerous Woman in the World”

Lucia Rijker had to struggle from a lack of support for women’s boxing during her career, however, she secured a spot on this list with her incredible knockout ability. She is considered one of the most exceptional boxers, never having lost while dominating her opponents through her unbeatable punches and jabs.

In addition to being undefeated, Rijker has achieved much recognition in other combat sports, including kickboxing at elite levels, and becoming a successful coach.

Her excellent striking skills allowed her to excel in various weight classes throughout her career. As a fighter who won all their fights via knockouts or technical knockouts without picking any losses, ‘the most dangerous woman’ is indeed appropriate.

Successful Kickboxer and Coach

Having a successful career as a kickboxer, along with being an accomplished coach, is no easy feat. One name that stands out in this regard is Lucia Rijker, who, despite the lack of support for women’s boxing during her era, made a name for herself as an undefeated knockout artist known as “The Most Dangerous Woman in the World.”

Her training and coaching skills have also been recognized as she has successfully trained multiple athletes in various disciplines.

As a decorated athlete, Rijker won numerous titles in kickboxing while remaining unbeaten throughout her career. She was a dominant force in the ring and paved the way for future generations of women boxers. Her expertise extended beyond just fighting techniques to coaching and training individuals at all levels of experience.

To add to her achievements, Rijker has also set off to become a successful coach with multiple boxers achieving success under her guidance. Rijker’s knowledge of fighter psychology and critical fighting skill sets are valuable traits that make her a one-of-a-kind coach.

5. Ann Wolfe

One of the most incredible athletes in boxing history. Her impact on the sport is truly outstanding. In my opinion, Ann Wolfe’s meteoric rise in the Light Heavyweight Division was just a prelude to the incredible achievements she racked up over her career.

In this section, we will explore Ann’s record-breaking career which saw her compete in, and dominate, Light Heavyweight Division, as well as light up the world of women’s boxing by winning three world championships in three different weight categories simultaneously. But it was her sensational knockout win over Vonda Ward that shall forever immortalize Ann’s place in boxing history.

Competed in Light Heavyweight Division and Won World Championships

This legendary female boxer competed and won multiple world championships in the light heavyweight division, showing remarkable strength and skill. Not many boxers have achieved such a feat, especially in a sport that has lacked support for women.

Her impressive accomplishments serve as an inspiration to aspiring female athletes across the globe who want to make their mark in a male-dominated field.

Won 3 World Titles in 3 Different Weight Categories at the Same Time

Securing world championships in three different weight categories concurrently is a colossal feat as only a few boxers have achieved this remarkable milestone. Here’s a breakdown of Amanda Serrano’s achievements and how she won 3 World

Weight Category World Featherweight WBO Featherweight World Super Featherweight WBC Super Featherweight World Lightweight WBO Lightweight World

Amanda Serrano is also known for being the most dominant fighter in women’s boxing due to her elite fighting skills. Moreover, she is ranked as the top fighter in the world in her featherweight division, which speaks volumes about her exceptional capabilities.

During one of Amanda Serrano’s fights, it was reported that she spent most of her time practicing yoga and breathing exercises instead of relying on typical fitness drills that all athletes follow.

She believed that focusing on dynamics like balance and breathing to calm nerves, rather than building bigger muscles, helped her stay sharp inside and outside the ring.

Known for Spectacular KO Win over Vonda Ward

The fighter we are discussing is recognized for her remarkable knockout triumph against Vonda Ward. She is a boxer with extraordinary skills and has achieved enormous success in the game. Her significant victory over Vonda is considered one of the most memorable knockouts in the history of women’s boxing.

As described earlier, this pugilist’s excellence lies in her breathtaking victory against Vonda. This particular game is remembered to date for its exceptional display of boxing skills and raw power. Fans and pundits often highlight this fight as a testament to the fighter’s unparalleled talent, courage, and perseverance.

6. Laila Ali

Growing up, I’ve always been fascinated by the sport of boxing. One individual who garnered a lot of attention and admiration was Laila Ali. Despite being the daughter of one of the greatest boxers of all time, Muhammad Ali, Laila carved out her legacy in the sport.

In this section, we’ll take a closer look at Laila Ali’s impressive career accomplishments, which include winning world titles in both the super middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. We’ll also explore how she retired undefeated, despite having a shorter career compared to some of the other best female boxers on the list.

Carved Out Her Legacy in Boxing Despite Being the Daughter of Muhammad Ali

Boxing legend Laila Ali has made a name for herself in the highly competitive industry despite being the daughter of the legendary Muhammad Ali.

Carving out her legacy, she won world titles in Super Middleweight and Light Heavyweight divisions. She retired undefeated despite having a shorter career compared to others on the list.

Laila’s capabilities extend far beyond boxing as she is also a television host, author, philanthropist, and motivational speaker.

Despite coming from an iconic family of boxers, Laila Ali managed to establish her unique identity and successful career in the sport. She clinched world titles in two different weight categories and was known for her unmatched competitiveness and determination which earned her great respect in the boxing world.

Won World Titles in Super Middleweight and Light Heavyweight Divisions

The boxer accomplished a historic feat by winning world titles in two different weight categories. She proved her mettle in both super middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, showcasing her versatility and adaptability in the ring. This achievement solidified her position as one of the best female boxers of all time.

This incredible athlete’s success did not come easily – she had to overcome challenges both within and outside the ring to reach this point. Despite facing various obstacles, she persevered and worked tirelessly to hone her skills and improve her technique.

What sets this boxer apart is not just her numerous accolades but also the way she has inspired and motivated others in the sport. Her dedication and hard work have made her an icon for aspiring young female boxers around the world.

Throughout her career, she continued to push boundaries and challenge herself, cementing her legacy as one of the most dominant athletes in the world of boxing. Even as she retired from professional boxing, her impact on the sport continued to be felt for years to come.

Retired Undefeated despite Having a Shorter Career Compared to Others on the List

With an impressive record of retiring undefeated despite having a shorter career compared to others on the list, Laila Ali has carved out her legacy in boxing. As the daughter of Muhammad Ali, she had enormous expectations to satisfy but managed to win World.

Ali’s skills inside the ring were unmatched as she retired with an unbeaten record and did not let her relatively short career overshadow her accomplishments. She proved herself as one of the best boxers of all time and continues to inspire young athletes worldwide.

Notably, Ali accomplished what many boxers could not achieve even after long and illustrious careers. This highlights her exceptional talent and dedication to succeed inside the ring.

7. Holly Holm

Growing up in the small town of Bosque Farms, New Mexico, Holly Holm never imagined she would become a household name in the world of boxing and mixed martial arts. When it comes to examining the careers of the greatest female boxers of all time, it would be remiss not to include the accomplished Holly Holm.

In this section, I will dive into Holm’s impressive career, highlighting her status as the first fighter to beat Ronda Rousey in the UFC and her accomplishments as a two-weight world champion in boxing. Additionally, I’ll explore how Holm made history as the only fighter to hold belts in both boxing and the UFC at the same time.

First Fighter to Beat Ronda Rousey in the UFC

The momentous achievement of the fighter who was the first to defeat Ronda Rousey in the UFC cannot be overlooked. This fighter is Holly Holm, one of the best female boxers of all time.

In addition to being a successful boxer with world championships in two different weight categories, Holm made history when she put an end to Rousey’s undefeated streak with a decisive knockout in 2015. Holm’s victory was a major upset and attracted global attention. Her remarkable accomplishment will undoubtedly remain a milestone in women’s combat sports.

Holm’s legacy goes beyond just being the first fighter to beat Ronda Rousey in the UFC. She possesses the exceptional technical ability and striking skills honed over years as a professional boxer.

These attributes serve her well both inside and outside of the ring, making her a force to be reckoned with in all aspects of combat sports competition.

Even after defeating Rousey and cementing her place in history, Holm has continued to have success and remains one of the most prominent and respected athletes in all of the women’s combat sports.

It is worth noting that even before dealing with Rousey her first loss, Holm had already achieved significant success as both a boxer and mixed martial artist. She won multiple world titles as a professional boxer across two weight classes before successfully transitioning into MMA fighting and winning championships there as well. Her versatility as an athlete speaks volumes about her dedication to honing her craft across disciplines.

One interesting fact about Holly Holm is that she came from humble beginnings – born and raised in Albuquerque New Mexico; it was clear from an early age that she possessed natural talent for combat sports despite coming from unlikely circumstances. Her career is inspiring not only because of her accomplishments but also because of her perseverance and work ethic along the way.

Accomplished Boxer Winning World Championships in 2 Weight Categories

Standing out as one of the accomplished female boxers winning world championships in 2 weight categories is Holly Holm. Holm has won world championships in both the super middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, making her a force to be reckoned with. She was also the first fighter to defeat Ronda Rousey in UFC, showcasing her versatility in combat sports.

Holm’s career accomplishments go beyond just winning titles in multiple weight classes. She was the only fighter who held belts in boxing and UFC simultaneously, proving herself as a dominant athlete across different platforms.

Moreover, she has shown outstanding discipline and dedication toward improving her skills as an accomplished boxer winning world championships in 2 weight categories by training hard and staying focused on her goals.

Only Fighter to Hold Belts in Boxing and UFC at the Same Time

This legendary boxer is the sole individual who managed to hold championship belts in both boxing and UFC concurrently. Holly Holm was a two-division world champion in boxing and won multiple belts during her tenure as a UFC fighter. This accomplishment has set her apart in the history books as a trailblazer for women’s combat sports.

Holm successfully clinched world championships in two weight categories with her outstanding punches, kicks, and athleticism before transitioning to mixed martial arts where she reached even greater heights of success. Through her mastery of both fighting disciplines, she has cemented herself as one of the greatest female fighters of all time.

Beyond this incredible feat, Holly Holm still holds many accolades that make her stand out amongst her peers. These include being the first fighter to ever defeat Ronda Rousey in a UFC competition, making headlines worldwide.

8. Christy Martin

She overcame early setbacks and a difficult childhood to become a true pioneer in women’s boxing. Martin is fondly remembered as “the Coal Miner’s Daughter” due to her West Virginia roots. She won multiple world titles across different weight classes and played a significant role in popularizing women’s boxing. In this part of the article, we will take a closer look at the life and career of this boxing legend.

Known as the Coal Miner’s Daughter

Growing up in rural West Virginia, Christy Martin was a tough kid who learned to box from her father. Known as the Coal Miner’s Daughter, she quickly made a name for herself in the boxing world with her powerful punches and relentless style.

Martin became a pioneer of women’s boxing and won multiple world titles, paving the way for future female fighters. Despite facing numerous challenges both inside and outside the ring, she remained undefeated until her retirement in 2003.

One of Martin’s biggest accomplishments was her role in popularizing women’s boxing. At a time when many people viewed the sport as exclusively male, she proved that women could be just as tough and skilled as men in the ring. Her tenacity and resilience inspired countless girls and young women to pursue their dreams of becoming professional boxers.

A Pioneer in Women’s Boxing

Women’s boxing owes its current status as a recognized sport to the hard work and tenacity of its pioneers. A woman who single-handedly brought attention to women’s boxing in the 1990s was Christy Martin, a pioneer in women’s boxing. She fought on national television, with her brawler style captivating audiences and opening the door for other female boxers in the sport.

Christy Martin became one of the first female fighters to feature prominently in pay-per-view broadcasts, and millions of people watched her fight. With her spunky yet authentic energy in the ring, she quickly became revered by boxing enthusiasts worldwide. Her pioneering efforts have paved the way for modern-day lady boxers.

In addition, Martin’s influence extends beyond just winning matches. She gained prominence during a time when top-tier promoters were hostile towards women competing within notable arenas and have since become an ambassador for women’s sports champions, inspiring future generations of athletes.

Won Multiple World Titles and Popularized Women’s Boxing

The female boxer, Christy Martin, not only won multiple world titles but also played a significant role in popularizing women’s boxing. She was known as the Coal Miner’s Daughter and is considered a pioneer in the sport. Her career spanned from 1989 to 2018, during which she won numerous world titles and was a dominant force in the ring.

In addition to her in-ring accomplishments, Martin also helped bring attention and recognition to women’s boxing through her visibility and success.

Christy Martin’s impact on women’s boxing cannot be overstated. Her determination and achievements inspired many young girls to take up the sport and pursue their dreams. Martin showed that not only could women compete at an elite level but they could also be successful and celebrated for their athleticism. Her trailblazing efforts paved the way for future generations of female boxers.

Final Words

As we conclude our exploration of the best female boxers of all time, it’s clear that these queens of the ring have left an indelible mark on the sport.

Their skill, tenacity, and courage have not only earned them titles and accolades, but have also paved the way for future generations of female boxers. They have shown the world that boxing is not just a man’s game, but a sport where anyone, regardless of gender, can excel if they have the determination and the heart.

These women have not just fought opponents in the ring; they have battled societal norms and expectations, emerging victorious and forever changing the face of boxing. Their legacy is a testament to their greatness, and they will forever be remembered as the true queens of the ring.