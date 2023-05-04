Wyoming Camping Opportunities: Best Spots for a Rewind in Nature

Wyoming is known for its stunning natural beauty, with vast open spaces, towering mountains, and crystal-clear lakes. If you’re looking to experience the great outdoors in this state, camping is a great way to do it.

With so many amazing places to choose from, it can be hard to narrow down the options. Here are some of the best camping spots in Wyoming:

1. Grand Teton National Park

Grand Teton National Park is a must-see destination for any outdoor enthusiast. With towering mountains, crystal-clear lakes, and abundant wildlife, it’s a true natural wonder. There are several campgrounds to choose from within the park, including Jenny Lake, Gros Ventre, and Colter Bay. Each offers its own unique experience, but all offer breathtaking views and easy access to hiking trails and other outdoor activities.

2. Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park is another iconic destination in Wyoming. Known for its geysers, hot springs, and other geothermal wonders, it’s a place unlike any other.

The park has 12 campgrounds to choose from, including both primitive and RV-accessible sites. Keep in mind that reservations are highly recommended, as the park is extremely popular during the summer months.

3. Bighorn National Forest

Located in northern Wyoming, Bighorn National Forest is a hidden gem that’s often overlooked by visitors. With its rugged peaks, deep canyons, and pristine lakes, it’s a paradise for hikers, anglers, and campers.

The forest has several campgrounds to choose from, including Tie Hack and Shell Creek, both of which offer easy access to hiking trails and fishing spots.

4. Medicine Bow National Forest

Medicine Bow National Forest is located in southeastern Wyoming and offers a different type of wilderness experience.

The forest is known for its alpine lakes, wildflowers, and diverse wildlife. There are several campgrounds to choose from, including the popular Sugarloaf, which offers stunning views of the Snowy Range Mountains.

5. Grand Targhee Resort

If you are looking for a more luxurious camping experience, Grand Targhee Resort might be just what you’re looking for. Located near the Wyoming-Idaho border, the resort offers a variety of camping options, including glamping tents and RV sites.

The resort is surrounded by some of the best hiking and mountain biking trails in the state, making it a great choice for adventure-seekers.

6. Curt Gowdy State Park

Just 20 minutes west of Cheyenne, Curt Gowdy State Park is a popular destination for camping, hiking, and water sports. The park has three campgrounds to choose from, each offering easy access to the park’s 35 miles of hiking and biking trails, as well as its two reservoirs for swimming, boating, and fishing.

7. Hot Springs State Park

Looking for a unique camping experience? Hot Springs State Park in Thermopolis is worth considering. The park is known for its natural hot springs, which have been used for therapeutic purposes for centuries.

The park has several camping options, including RV sites, cabins, and tent sites. In addition to soaking in the hot springs, visitors can enjoy hiking trails, fishing, and wildlife watching.

8. Sinks Canyon State Park

In central Wyoming, Sinks Canyon State Park is a hidden gem that’s worth seeking out. The park is home to the Popo Agie River, which disappears underground and reappears a quarter-mile downstream in a natural “sink.” The park has several campsites to choose from, including primitive sites and RV sites with hookups.

In addition to exploring the river and its unique geological features, visitors can also enjoy hiking, fishing, and rock climbing.

Conclusion

No matter where you choose to camp in Wyoming, you’re sure to have an unforgettable experience. From the soaring peaks of the Grand Tetons to the geothermal wonders of Yellowstone, this state is a true natural wonderland. So grab your tent and sleeping bag, and get ready to explore!