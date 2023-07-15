10 Worst Neighborhoods In Washington 2023: Exploring the Darker Side

Washington’s districts are a fascinating mix, each with its own unique character. There are trendy hipster zones, sophisticated quarters, student-friendly locales, and unfortunately, some less desirable areas.

It appears that Washington has a district to suit everyone’s taste.

Despite the city’s consistent high ranking as one of the best places to reside in the nation, thanks to a robust economy and a wealth of entertainment options, not every part of Washington is a bed of roses. Some districts fall short of the mark.

So, the question that comes to mind is, which are the best and worst neighborhoods in Washington?

Today, we’ll employ a combination of data and scientific analysis to identify the Washington neighborhoods that could use a bit of sprucing up – the outliers in the otherwise vibrant Washington landscape, so to speak. It’s unrealistic to expect every neighborhood to be top-notch, although Au-Tenleytown stands out as a shining exception.

We scrutinized 34 of Washington’s neighborhoods to pinpoint the least appealing places to live. These areas don’t quite live up to Washington’s esteemed reputation.

10 Cruddiest Places

Brentwood

Population: 28,660 Median Home Value: $375,268 Median Income: $57,873



Brentwood, a neighborhood in Washington DC, has been grappling with crime issues. The total crime rate in Brentwood is 91% higher than the national average, making it a challenging area for residents and law enforcement alike. Violent crimes, in particular, are a significant concern, with rates that are 176% higher than the national average. Despite these statistics, Brentwood has seen a 16% decrease in overall crime from the previous year, indicating that efforts to improve safety may be having an impact.

Deanwood

Population: 29,798 Median Home Value: $221,083 Median Income: $41,869



Deanwood, another neighborhood in Washington DC, also struggles with high crime rates. The total crime rate in Deanwood is 113% higher than the national average, and violent crimes are 274% higher than the national average. This indicates a significant safety concern for residents. However, like Brentwood, Deanwood has seen a decrease in crime over the past year, with a 16% reduction in total crime.

Anacostia

Population: 117,488

Median Home Value: $204,972

Median Income: $38,135

Located in Southeast Washington, D.C., has crime rates that are notably higher than the national average. The total crime rate is 104% higher, and violent crimes are a staggering 351% higher than the national average. Residents of Anacostia face a 1 in 21 chance of becoming a victim of crime. However, there is a silver lining as the year-over-year crime in Washington has decreased by 16%.

Stadium-Armory

Population: 21,142

Median Home Value: $383,542

Median Income: $67,389

Stadium-Armory, another neighborhood in Washington DC, has a high crime rate, with total crime being 140% higher than the national average. Violent crimes are particularly concerning, being 274% higher than the national average. Residents of Stadium-Armory have a 1 in 18 chance of becoming a victim of crime. However, similar to other neighborhoods, Stadium-Armory has seen a decrease in crime over the past year, with a 16% reduction in total crime.

South West

Population: 11,100

Median Home Value: $376,320

Median Income: $73,812

Neighborhood in Washington DC that has seen a significant decrease in crime rates over the past year. The total crime rate in South West is 25% lower than the national average, making it safer than 50% of the cities in the United States. Violent crimes are 39% lower than the national average, while property crimes are 22% lower. The chances of becoming a victim of a crime in South West are 1 in 40. Despite these encouraging statistics, it’s always important to stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings.

Downtown

Population: 8,132

Median Home Value: $376,550

Median Income: $96,571

Downtown Washington DC is a bustling area with a vibrant nightlife and a rich cultural scene. However, it also has a higher crime rate compared to other neighborhoods. The total crime rate in Downtown is 50% higher than the national average, making it less safe than 8% of the cities in the United States. Violent crimes are 89% higher than the national average, while property crimes are 43% higher. The chances of becoming a victim of a crime in Downtown are 1 in 22. It’s crucial for residents and visitors to be mindful of their safety, especially during late hours.

Fort Totten-Upper Northeast

Population: 24,123

Median Home Value: $409,893

Median Income: $69,793

The total crime rate is 52% higher than the national average, making it safer than 53% of the cities in the United States. Violent crimes are 81% higher than the national average, while property crimes are 47% higher. The chances of becoming a victim of a crime in Fort Totten-Upper Northeast are 1 in 29. Residents are advised to take precautions and stay informed about the latest safety measures.

Catholic University-Brookland

Population: 57,481 Median Home Value: $437,657 Median Income: $77,486



Total crime rate is 50% higher than the national average, making it safer than 50% of the cities in the United States. Violent crimes are 89% higher than the national average, while property crimes are 43% higher. The chances of becoming a victim of a crime in Catholic University-Brookland are 1 in 29. Despite these statistics, the neighborhood has a strong community spirit and residents are encouraged to participate in local safety initiatives.

Capitol Hill

Population: 55,592 Median Home Value: $587,596 Median Income: $102,238



Capitol Hill, a historic and politically significant neighborhood in Washington, DC, has been grappling with crime rates that are 147% higher than the national average. Violent crimes in the area are 137% higher than the national average, making it a concerning place for residents and visitors alike. The chance of becoming a victim of crime in Capitol Hill is 1 in 18, which is higher than in many other neighborhoods. The total crime rate is estimated to be 5,802 per 100,000 people, with violent crime estimated at 920 per 100,000 people. Despite these figures, Capitol Hill remains safer than 24% of the cities in District of Columbia.

Columbia Heights

Population: 34,835

Median Home Value: $549,242

Median Income: $79,273