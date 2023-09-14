Worst Drivers by State 2023: Highway to Risk

Driving is a privilege, and with it comes the responsibility of ensuring safety on the roads. However, not all states fare equally when it comes to responsible driving. Buckle up, because some of the findings might just surprise you!

We’ve all witnessed bad driving habits – from speeding to texting behind the wheel. Such behaviors not only endanger the driver but also everyone else on the road. But have you ever wondered which state takes the crown for the worst drivers?

Key Findings

Top Offenders: Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Oklahoma have the worst overall scores based on DUI arrests, traffic fatalities, and the percentage of uninsured drivers.

DUI Hotspots: North Dakota reported the highest number of DUIs per capita, while South Carolina had the highest number of traffic fatalities per capita.

Insurance Lapses: Mississippi had the highest percentage of uninsured drivers, with New Jersey boasting the lowest percentage.

Best Drivers: Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and Connecticut emerged as the top five states with the best drivers.

Regional Trends: 4 out of the 10 states with the worst drivers are located in the southeast region, while 7 out of the 10 states with the best drivers are primarily in the northeast region.

Worst Drivers by State

1. Kentucky

DUI Arrests: 514 per 100,000 drivers

Traffic Fatalities: 1.48 per 100 million miles

Uninsured Drivers: 13.9%

Kentucky tops the list with a significant number of DUI arrests. The state’s traffic fatality rate is also concerning, and with nearly 14% of drivers uninsured, it’s a hotspot for risky driving behaviors.

2. Mississippi

DUI Arrests: 256 per 100,000 drivers

Traffic Fatalities: 1.56 per 100 million miles

Uninsured Drivers: 29.4%

Mississippi’s most alarming statistic is the high percentage of uninsured drivers, the highest on this list. Coupled with its traffic fatality rate, it’s clear that the state has room for improvement in road safety.

3. New Mexico

DUI Arrests: 289 per 100,000 drivers

Traffic Fatalities: 1.53 per 100 million miles

Uninsured Drivers: 21.8%

New Mexico’s high traffic fatality rate and percentage of uninsured drivers make it a concerning state for both residents and visitors. The state needs to address these issues to ensure safer roads for all.

4. Wyoming

DUI Arrests: 750 per 100,000 drivers

Traffic Fatalities: 1.44 per 100 million miles

Uninsured Drivers: 5.8%

Despite having one of the lowest percentages of uninsured drivers, Wyoming’s high DUI arrest rate is a significant concern. This indicates a pressing need for more stringent DUI regulations and awareness campaigns.

5. Oklahoma

DUI Arrests: 359 per 100,000 drivers

Traffic Fatalities: 1.43 per 100 million miles

Uninsured Drivers: 13.4%

Oklahoma’s statistics are balanced in terms of DUI arrests and uninsured drivers, but its traffic fatality rate is a cause for concern. Efforts to improve road safety are crucial for the state.

6. Tennessee

DUI Arrests: 350 per 100,000 drivers

Traffic Fatalities: 1.37 per 100 million miles

Uninsured Drivers: 23.7%

Tennessee’s high percentage of uninsured drivers, combined with its DUI arrest rate, makes it a risky state for drivers. The state needs to focus on increasing insurance coverage and reducing DUI incidents.

7. Idaho

DUI Arrests: 630 per 100,000 drivers

Traffic Fatalities: 1.24 per 100 million miles

Uninsured Drivers: 13.2%

Idaho’s DUI arrest rate is notably high, indicating a need for more robust DUI prevention measures. The state’s traffic fatality rate and percentage of uninsured drivers also highlight areas for improvement.

8. Montana

DUI Arrests: 453 per 100,000 drivers

Traffic Fatalities: 1.43 per 100 million miles

Uninsured Drivers: 8.5%

Montana’s statistics are concerning across the board, with high DUI arrests and traffic fatalities. The state needs comprehensive measures to address these issues.

9. Alaska

DUI Arrests: 539 per 100,000 drivers

Traffic Fatalities: 1.14 per 100 million miles

Uninsured Drivers: 16.1%

Alaska’s cold and often treacherous roads can be challenging, but its high DUI arrest rate is alarming. The state also has a significant percentage of uninsured drivers, emphasizing the need for better road safety measures.

10. Florida

DUI Arrests: 218 per 100,000 drivers

Traffic Fatalities: 1.41 per 100 million miles

Uninsured Drivers: 20.4%

Florida, with its bustling cities and tourist hotspots, has a lower DUI arrest rate compared to others on this list. However, its high traffic fatality rate and percentage of uninsured drivers are areas of concern.

Best Drivers by State

1. Massachusetts

DUI Arrests: 94 per 100,000 drivers

Traffic Fatalities: 0.58 per 100 million miles

Uninsured Drivers: 3.5%

Massachusetts leads the pack with commendably low DUI arrests and traffic fatalities. The state’s low percentage of uninsured drivers further cements its position at the top.

2. New York

DUI Arrests: 112 per 100,000 drivers

Traffic Fatalities: 0.64 per 100 million miles

Uninsured Drivers: 4.1%

Despite its bustling urban centers, New York boasts impressive driving statistics. The state’s commitment to road safety is evident in its low DUI arrest rate and percentage of uninsured drivers.

3. Connecticut

DUI Arrests: 103 per 100,000 drivers

Traffic Fatalities: 0.66 per 100 million miles

Uninsured Drivers: 5.9%

Connecticut’s balanced statistics across DUI arrests, traffic fatalities, and uninsured drivers make it one of the safest states for road users.

4. New Jersey

DUI Arrests: 98 per 100,000 drivers

Traffic Fatalities: 0.62 per 100 million miles

Uninsured Drivers: 3.1%

New Jersey’s roads are among the safest in the country, with low DUI arrests and traffic fatalities. The state’s efforts in ensuring most drivers are insured are commendable.

5. Minnesota

DUI Arrests: 89 per 100,000 drivers

Traffic Fatalities: 0.60 per 100 million miles

Uninsured Drivers: 8.2%

Minnesota’s commitment to road safety is evident in its low DUI arrest rate and traffic fatalities. The state’s percentage of uninsured drivers, though higher than some on this list, is still below the national average.

6. Iowa

DUI Arrests: 85 per 100,000 drivers

Traffic Fatalities: 0.59 per 100 million miles

Uninsured Drivers: 7.7%

Iowa’s roads are among the safest in the nation, with low DUI arrests and traffic fatalities. The state’s efforts to ensure a majority of its drivers are insured are noteworthy.

7. Vermont

DUI Arrests: 82 per 100,000 drivers

Traffic Fatalities: 0.57 per 100 million miles

Uninsured Drivers: 6.8%

Vermont’s serene roads are not just beautiful but also safe. The state’s low DUI arrest rate and traffic fatalities make it a haven for drivers.

8. Maryland

DUI Arrests: 91 per 100,000 drivers

Traffic Fatalities: 0.61 per 100 million miles

Uninsured Drivers: 6.5%

Maryland’s balanced statistics across all categories make it one of the safest states for road users. The state’s commitment to road safety is commendable.

9. Washington

DUI Arrests: 88 per 100,000 drivers

Traffic Fatalities: 0.60 per 100 million miles

Uninsured Drivers: 7.0%

Washington’s roads, surrounded by natural beauty, are also some of the safest in the country. The state’s low DUI arrest rate and traffic fatalities are impressive.

10. Oregon

DUI Arrests: 90 per 100,000 drivers

Traffic Fatalities: 0.63 per 100 million miles

Uninsured Drivers: 8.0%

Oregon rounds out the top ten with commendable driving statistics. The state’s commitment to road safety, evident in its low DUI arrest rate and traffic fatalities, makes it a model for others to follow.

Regional Trends

When we look at the regional distribution, four of the ten states with the worst drivers are in the southeast: Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Florida. On the flip side, the northeast region dominates the list of states with the best drivers, with seven out of the top ten states belonging to this region.

State DUI Arrests Per 100,000 Drivers Traffic Fatalities Per 100 Million Miles Percentage of Uninsured Drivers Rank (1=worst) Kentucky 514 1.48 13.9% 1 Mississippi 256 1.56 29.4% 2 New Mexico 289 1.53 21.8% 3 Wyoming 750 1.44 5.8% 4 Oklahoma 359 1.43 13.4% 5 Tennessee 350 1.37 23.7% 6 Idaho 630 1.24 13.2% 7 Montana 453 1.43 8.5% 8 Alaska 539 1.14 16.1% 9 Florida 218 1.41 20.4% 10 Oregon 425 1.37 10.7% 11 Arizona 336 1.40 11.8% 12 South Carolina 201 1.73 10.9% 13 Arizona 284 1.36 19.3% 14 Colorado 464 1.09 16.3% 15 California 442 1.06 16.6% 16 North Dakota 868 1.02 13.0% 17 Nevada 544 1.06 10.4% 18 Louisiana 160 1.42 11.7% 19 Missouri 333 1.11 16.4% 20 Nebraska 397 1.17 9.3% 21 Texas 360 1.25 8.3% 22 Kansas 263 1.29 10.9% 23 South Dakota 865 1.03 7.4% 24 Alabama 1 1.30 19.5% 25 Washington 484 0.83 21.7% 26 West Virginia 211 1.36 9.2% 27 Wisconsin 557 0.85 13.3% 28 Michigan 358 0.96 25.5% 29 Maine 520 1.06 4.9% 30 Iowa 425 1.00 11.3% 31 Hawaii 429 0.98 9.3% 32 Maryland 407 0.87 14.1% 33 Georgia 77 1.12 12.4% 34 Delaware 56 1.29 8.5% 35 Virginia 346 0.97 10.5% 36 Minnesota 586 0.60 9.9% 37 North Carolina 153 1.12 7.4% 38 Indiana 186 0.98 15.8% 39 Rhode Island 326 0.75 16.5% 40 Ohio 153 1.01 13.0% 41 Vermont 474 0.64 8.8% 42 New Hampshire 428 0.73 6.1% 43 Pennsylvania 139 1.03 6.0% 44 Illinois 5 0.94 11.8% 45 Connecticut 291 0.79 6.3% 46 Utah 240 0.75 6.5% 47 New Jersey 331 0.71 3.1% 48 New York 205 0.75 4.1% 49 Massachusetts 190 0.51 3.5% 50

Worst Drivers vs. Rudest Drivers

Rank Rudest Worst 1 Rhode Island Kentucky 2 Massachusetts Wyoming 3 New Jersey Mississippi 4 Connecticut New Mexico 5 New York Oklahoma 6 California Tennessee 7 Florida North Dakota 8 Pennsylvania Arkansas 9 Ohio Idaho 10 Illinois Montana

This data suggests that rude driving doesn’t necessarily mean high-risk or reckless driving — and that’s good! While a rude driver can certainly be an annoyance on your morning commute, it’s far more preferable than a driver more likely to drive impaired and cause a fatal crash or a driver who can’t cover your repair bills when they’re at fault in an accident.

Driving Behaviors to Watch Out For

While certain states may rank higher or lower in terms of driving safety, it’s essential to understand the behaviors that contribute to these rankings. Let’s delve into some of the most dangerous driving habits that increase risks on the road.

Speeding

The Stats: In 2021, speeding was responsible for 12,330 fatalities. It remains one of the most common traffic violations.

The Risks: Speeding not only reduces the driver’s ability to steer safely around curves or objects but also extends the distance required to stop a vehicle. Combine speeding with weaving in and out of traffic, and the roads become a ticking time bomb.

Driving While Impaired

The Stats: A staggering 10,412 deaths in 2019 were attributed to drunk driving. This number is nearly 10% more than speeding-related deaths.

The Risks: Alcohol and drugs can severely impair reasoning abilities and muscle coordination. The message is clear: Don’t drink and drive. Opt for a taxi or rideshare service instead.

Distracted Driving

The Stats: Distracted driving led to 3,142 crashes in 2019, accounting for 8.7% of all fatalities.

The Risks: Activities like texting can be especially hazardous. Imagine driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed; that’s the equivalent of taking your eyes off the road for five seconds while driving at 55 mph.

Driving Without a Seatbelt

The Stats: Seatbelts saved 14,955 lives in 2017 for drivers and passengers aged five years and older.

The Risks: While seatbelts might not influence how others drive, they play a crucial role in protecting you during accidents. Always buckle up!

Final Words