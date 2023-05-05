Wisconsin Camping Spots: Top Places to Set Up Camp and Rewind

Wisconsin is popular for its beautiful outdoor spaces. These forests, mountains, lakes, and rivers, all of which are great for a day out. Of course, this also means there are numerous camping spots throughout the state. Here are some of the best camping spots in Wisconsin:

1. Devil’s Lake State Park

In Baraboo, Wisconsin, about 45 minutes northwest of Madison. The park features over 29 miles of hiking trails, including some that offer stunning views of the lake and surrounding bluffs. There are also opportunities for swimming, kayaking, and fishing in the lake. Devil’s Lake has three campgrounds: Northern Lights, Quartzite, and Ice Age. Each campground offers different amenities, including showers, flush toilets, and electric hookups.

2. Peninsula State Park

Peninsula State Park is in Door County, Wisconsin, on the eastern shore of the state. The park is known for its beautiful views of Lake Michigan, as well as its hiking and biking trails. The park features eight miles of shoreline, a historic lighthouse, and a golf course. There are three campgrounds in Peninsula State Park: Tennison Bay, Nicolet Bay, and Weborg Point. Each campground offers different amenities, including showers, flush toilets, and electric hookups.

3. Willow River State Park

Willow River State Park is present in Hudson, Wisconsin, about 30 minutes east of St. Paul, Minnesota. The park features a beautiful waterfall that can be reached by hiking a short trail. There are also opportunities for fishing, kayaking, and paddleboarding in the Willow River. Willow River State Park has three campgrounds: the Main Campground, the River Campground, and the Group Campground. Each campground offers different amenities, including showers, flush toilets, and electric hookups.

4. Governor Dodge State Park

In Dodgeville, Wisconsin, about an hour west of Madison, you can find Governor Dodge State Park. The park is popular for its rolling hills and beautiful scenery. There are over 40 miles of hiking trails in the park, as well as opportunities for fishing and swimming in the lakes. Governor Dodge State Park has four campgrounds: the Cox Hollow Campground, the Twin Valley Campground, the group campground, and the backpack campground. Each campground offers different amenities, including showers, flush toilets, and electric hookups.

5. Black River State Forest

Black River State Forest is located in Black River Falls, Wisconsin. This is about an hour and a half east of La Crosse. The forest features beautiful forests, rivers, and streams, as well as opportunities for hiking, fishing, and hunting. There are four campgrounds in Black River State Forest: East Fork, Castle Mound, Pigeon Creek, and Smith Lake. Each campground offers different amenities, including showers, flush toilets, and electric hookups.

6. Flambeau River State Forest

Last but definitely not least, there is Flambeau River State Forest. Available in Winter, Wisconsin, it is about 90 minutes east of Eau Claire. The forest is has a beautiful river and the surrounding wilderness is magical. There are over 90 miles of water trails in the forest, as well as opportunities for hiking, fishing, and hunting. There are several campgrounds in Flambeau River State Forest, including the Connors Lake Campground, the Oxbow Campground, and the Flambeau River State Forest South Fork Campground. Each campground offers different amenities, including showers, flush toilets, and electric hookups.

Conclusion